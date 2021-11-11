CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prognostic value of 12-leads admission electrocardiogram in low-risk patients hospitalized for Covid-19

Minerva Med. 2021 Nov 11. doi: 10.23736/S0026-4806.21.07894-0. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Cardiac involvement significantly contributes to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)mortality.12-lead electrocardiogram (ECG) represents a fast, cheap, and easy to perform exam with the adjunctive advantage of the remote reporting possibility. In this study, we sought to investigate if electrocardiographic...

