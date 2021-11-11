CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Do racial and ethnic disparities in following stay-at-home orders influence COVID-19 health outcomes? A mediation analysis approach

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 6 days ago

PLoS One. 2021 Nov 11;16(11):e0259803. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0259803. eCollection 2021. Racial/ethnic disparities are among the top-selective underlying determinants associated with the disproportional impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on human mobility and health outcomes. This study jointly examined county-level racial/ethnic differences in compliance with stay-at-home orders and COVID-19 health outcomes during...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
healthitanalytics.com

Data Analytics Shows COVID-19 Impact, Highlight Health Disparities

The data showed that Latinx populations with asthma are 4.6 times more likely than Black populations to develop asthma exacerbations, unmanageable or uncontrolled asthma, after COVID-19 infection. In addition, compared to White populations, Latinx populations are 2.9 times more likely to develop the condition. “We examined 174 adult COVID-19-positive patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Racial/Ethnic Disparities in Health Care Setting Choice for Adults Seeking Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 Testing

Med Care. 2021 Nov 4. doi: 10.1097/MLR.0000000000001654. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVES: Equitable access to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) testing is important for reducing disparities. We sought to examine differences in the health care setting choice for SARS-CoV-2 testing by race/ethnicity and insurance. Options included traditional health care settings and mobile testing units (MTUs) targeting communities experiencing disproportionately high coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) rates.
HEALTH SERVICES
docwirenews.com

The Impact of Racial and Ethnic Health Disparities in Diabetes Management on Clinical Outcomes: A Reinforcement Learning Analysis of Health Inequity Among Youth and Young Adults in the SEARCH for Diabetes in Youth Study

Diabetes Care. 2021 Nov 2:dc210496. doi: 10.2337/dc21-0496. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: To estimate difference in population-level glycemic control and the emergence of diabetes complications given a theoretical scenario in which non-White youth and young adults (YYA) with type 1 diabetes (T1D) receive and follow an equivalent distribution of diabetes treatment regimens as non-Hispanic White YYA.
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Decreased Racial and Ethnic Disparities in Emergency Department Wait Time in the United States

Med Care. 2021 Nov 4. doi: 10.1097/MLR.0000000000001657. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Previous data over an extended period indicated that Black and Hispanic patients waited significantly longer than their White counterparts to see a qualified practitioner in US emergency departments (EDs). OBJECTIVE: The objective of this study was to assess...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Disparities#Covid 19#Mediation#Mobile Devices#Plos One#Asian#African American#Pmid
docwirenews.com

Profound Racial Disparities in COVID-19 Associated Hospitalizations in Rural Southwest Georgia

Am J Med Sci. 2021 Nov 6:S0002-9629(21)00404-3. doi: 10.1016/j.amjms.2021.10.013. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is responsible for one of the largest public health crises the United States has seen to date. This study explores the outcomes of African American and non-African American COVID-19-positive patients hospitalized in rural Southwest Georgia to identify differences in morbidity and mortality between the groups.
GEORGIA STATE
docwirenews.com

All-cause mortality and residential racial and ethnic segregation and composition as experienced differently by individual-level race, ethnicity, and gender: Mortality Disparities in American Communities data

Ann Epidemiol. 2021 Oct 28:S1047-2797(21)00319-7. doi: 10.1016/j.annepidem.2021.10.008. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: Use a large nationally representative population to evaluate whether differences in mortality in relation to residential racial and ethnic segregation and diversity varied by gender, and race or Hispanic ethnicity in the United States. METHODS: The Mortality Disparities...
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Racial and Ethnic Disparities in Health Outcomes Among Long-Term Survivors of Childhood Cancer: A Scoping Review

Front Public Health. 2021 Oct 29;9:741334. doi: 10.3389/fpubh.2021.741334. eCollection 2021. The five-year survival rate of childhood cancer has increased substantially over the past 50 yr; however, racial/ethnic disparities in health outcomes of survival have not been systematically reviewed. This scoping review summarized health disparities between racial/ethnic minorities (specifically non-Hispanic Black and Hispanic) and non-Hispanic White childhood cancer survivors, and elucidated factors that may explain disparities in health outcomes. We used the terms “race”, “ethnicity”, “childhood cancer”, “pediatric cancer”, and “survivor” to search the title and abstract for the articles published in PubMed and Scopus from inception to February 2021. After removing duplicates, 189 articles were screened, and 23 empirical articles were included in this review study. All study populations were from North America, and the mean distribution of race/ethnicity was 6.9% for non-Hispanic Black and 4.5% for Hispanic. Health outcomes were categorized as healthcare utilization, patient-reported outcomes, chronic health conditions, and survival status. We found robust evidence of racial/ethnic disparities over four domains of health outcomes. However, health disparities were explained by clinical factors (e.g., diagnosis, treatment), demographic (e.g., age, sex), individual-level socioeconomic status (SES; e.g., educational attainment, personal income, health insurance coverage), family-level SES (e.g., family income, parent educational attainment), neighborhood-level SES (e.g., geographic location), and lifestyle health risk (e.g., cardiovascular risk) in some but not all articles. We discuss the importance of collecting comprehensive social determinants of racial/ethnic disparities inclusive of individual-level, family-level, and neighborhood-level SES. We suggest integrating these variables into healthcare systems (e.g., electronic health records), and utilizing information technology and analytics to better understand the disparity gap for racial/ethnic minorities of childhood cancer survivors. Furthermore, we suggest national and local efforts to close the gap through improving health insurance access, education and transportation aid, racial-culture-specific social learning interventions, and diversity informed training.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Associations between demographic factors and pediatric otolaryngology access disparities in the COVID-19 era

Int J Pediatr Otorhinolaryngol. 2021 Nov 11:110971. doi: 10.1016/j.ijporl.2021.110971. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVES: To assess the impact of demographic factors and telehealth on access to pediatric otolaryngology care during the COVID-19 pandemic, as measured by attendance. METHODS: Retrospective, observational study of all referrals to pediatric otolaryngology at a single,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
healthitanalytics.com

Data Analytics Connects COVID-19 Outcomes to Ethnicity, Socioeconomics

Since the beginning of the pandemic, COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted racial and ethnic minority groups. According to researchers, however, the association of social determinants of health, especially socioeconomic determinants, with racial disparities in COVID-19 was unclear. To address health disparities, researchers needed to determine how and why racial COVID-19 inequalities...
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Disparities in COVID-19 Outcomes by Race, Ethnicity, and Socioeconomic Status: A Systematic-Review and Meta-analysis

JAMA Netw Open. 2021 Nov 1;4(11):e2134147. doi: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.34147. IMPORTANCE: COVID-19 has disproportionately affected racial and ethnic minority groups, and race and ethnicity have been associated with disease severity. However, the association of socioeconomic determinants with racial disparities in COVID-19 outcomes remains unclear. OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the association of race and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Health Literacy and Disparities in Knowledge, Attitude and Practice Regarding COVID-19 Among College Students During the COVID-19 Outbreak in China: A Cross-Sectional Study

Risk Manag Healthc Policy. 2021 Nov 2;14:4477-4488. doi: 10.2147/RMHP.S319331. eCollection 2021. PURPOSE: This study aimed to assess the knowledge, attitude and practice (KAP) towards COVID-19 of Chinese college students during the COVID-19 outbreak and identify the determinants considerably associated with KAP. METHODS: An online cross-sectional questionnaire survey was conducted in...
EDUCATION
ajmc.com

Dr Khadijah Breathett Explains How COVID-19 is Used to Address Disparities in Cardiovascular Outcomes and Care

Khadijah Breathett, MD, MS, FACC, FAHA, FHFSA, is an assistant professor in the University of Arizona College of Medicine--Tucson, Division of Cardiology. She is presenting a talk at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions, "COVID-19 as a Catalyst to Address Disparities in Cardiovascular Outcomes and Inequities in Cardiovascular Care Delivery?”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

Health systems' trouble with vaccine mandates

An estimated 40% of U.S. health systems have instituted COVID-19 vaccine mandates, and though many are reporting high compliance, the requirements are exacerbating workforce shortages and threatening operations in others. Why it matters: As a federal deadline requiring health care workers to get vaccinated approaches, some officials warn it could...
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Racial disparities for COVID19 mortality in Georgia: Spatial analysis by age based on excess deaths

Soc Sci Med. 2021 Nov 8:114549. doi: 10.1016/j.socscimed.2021.114549. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: This study uses multiple measures of excess deaths to analyze racial disparities in COVID-19 mortality across Georgia. METHODS: The Georgia Department of Public Health provided monthly mortality data for 2010-2020 stratified by race/ethnicity, age, county, and recorded...
GEORGIA STATE
docwirenews.com

Racial Disparities in Outcomes of Women Undergoing Myomectomy

Obstet Gynecol. 2021 Nov 4. doi: 10.1097/AOG.0000000000004581. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: To assess the association of racial and socioeconomic factors with outcomes of abdominal myomectomies. METHODS: All women undergoing abdominal myomectomy in California from 2005 to 2012 were identified from the OSHPD (Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development)...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Integrating Health Care Strategies to Prevent Poverty-Related Disparities in Development and Growth: Addressing Core Outcomes of Early Childhood

Acad Pediatr. 2021 Nov-Dec;21(8S):S161-S168. doi: 10.1016/j.acap.2021.04.005. Poverty-related disparities appear early in life in cognitive, language, and social-emotional development, and in growth, especially obesity, and have long-term consequences across the life course. It is essential to develop effective strategies to promote healthy behaviors in pregnancy and the early years of parenthood that can mitigate disparities. Primary preventive interventions within the pediatric primary care setting offer universal access, high engagement, and population-level impact at low cost. While many families in poverty or with low income would benefit from preventive services related to both development and growth, most successful interventions have tended to focus on only one of these domains. In this manuscript, we suggest that it may be possible to address both development and growth simultaneously and effectively. In particular, current theoretical models suggest alignment in mechanisms by which poverty can create barriers to parent-child early relational health (i.e., parenting practices, creating structure, and parent-child relationship quality), constituting a final common pathway for both domains. Based on these models and related empirical data, we propose a strength-based, whole child approach to target common antecedents through positive parenting and prevent disparities in both development and growth; we believe this approach has the potential to transform policy and practice. Achieving these goals will require new payment systems that make scaling of primary prevention in health care feasible, research funding to assess efficacy/effectiveness and inform implementation, and collaboration among early childhood stakeholders, including clinicians across specialties, scientists across academic disciplines, and policy makers.
HEALTH SERVICES
docwirenews.com

Racial and ethnic differences in pediatric surgery utilization in the United States: A nationally representative cross-sectional analysis

J Pediatr Surg. 2021 Oct 22:S0022-3468(21)00720-X. doi: 10.1016/j.jpedsurg.2021.10.011. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVES: Children of minority background have reduced access to surgery. This study assessed for racial/ethnic differences in surgical utilization by location. MATERIALS AND METHODS: We conducted a cross-sectional analysis of U.S. children (0-17 years of age) participating in...
HEALTH SERVICES
docwirenews.com

Care in COVID: A Qualitative analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the health and care of children and young people with severe physical neurodisability and their families

Child Care Health Dev. 2021 Nov 12. doi: 10.1111/cch.12925. Online ahead of print. AIM: To evaluate clinicians’ perspectives on the impact of “lockdown” during the COVID-19 pandemic for children and young people with severe physical neurodisability and their families. METHOD: Framework analysis of comments from families during a recent service...
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy