Public Health

Palliative care in COVID-19

By DocWire News Featured Reading
 6 days ago

Curr Opin Support Palliat Care. 2021 Dec 1;15(4):199-204. doi: 10.1097/SPC.0000000000000567. PURPOSE OF REVIEW: The purpose of this paper is (1) to provide insight in the palliative care needs of patients with COVID-19; (2) to highlight the challenges of COVID-19 for palliative care;...

alachuachronicle.com

November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month

Press release from Community Hospice & Palliative Care. November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, and hospices across the country are reaching out to raise awareness about the high-quality care that enables patients and families to focus on living as fully as possible despite a life-limiting illness. The staff...
HEALTH SERVICES
docwirenews.com

Resilient health care in global pediatric oncology during the COVID-19 pandemic

Cancer. 2021 Nov 12. doi: 10.1002/cncr.34007. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: In the face of unprecedented challenges because of coronavirus disease 2019, interdisciplinary pediatric oncology teams have developed strategies to continue providing high-quality cancer care. This study explored factors contributing to health care resilience as perceived by childhood cancer providers in all resource level settings.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ajmc.com

VA Maintained HIV Care Delivery During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Access to antiretroviral treatment was not disrupted, despite decreased in-person services during the pandemic. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) increased virtual visits and antiretroviral (ARV) refill length while still maintaining a high percentage of patients with suppressed viral load (VL), a study published in the Journal of the International AIDS Society found.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cancernetwork.com

Bringing Patient-Focused Palliative Care to Kidney Cancer

Despite the importance of incorporating palliative care into strategies for metastatic kidney cancer, little data exists in the space, highlighting a need for further research. In addition to incorporating palliative care into metastatic kidney cancer strategies, it is important to maintain a patient-centric focus during the clinical decision making process,...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palliative Care#Covid 19#Advance Care Planning
kingstonthisweek.com

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Integrated Care Hub

Kingston’s homeless community is experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases after 11 people experiencing homelessness tested positive for COVID-19. An outbreak of COVID-19 was declared at the Integrated Care Hub on Monday, and 11 cases of COVID-19 have been connected to the outbreak. The majority of reported cases are among individuals experiencing homelessness in the Kingston region, with many of them having accessed the low-barrier service provider.
HOMELESS
Medscape News

How the COVID-19 Pandemic Has Affected Psoriatic Arthritis Care

Saakshi Khattri, MD, rheumatology specialist, recalls her experience of the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and how it affected her patients and their concerns about whether to continue taking biologics for PsA management. Dr Khattri also stresses the vital role that telemedicine played — how it helped to ensure healthcare delivery and, most important, continuity of care.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Reorganizing stroke and neurological intensive care during the COVID-19 pandemic in Germany

Acta Biomed. 2021 Nov 3;92(5):e2021266. doi: 10.23750/abm.v92i5.10418. The outbreak of coronavirus disease 19 (COVID-19) has dramatically imposed healthcare systems to reorganize their departments, including neurological wards. We aimed to describe the rearrangements made by stroke units (SU) and neurological intensive care units (ICU) in several German community and university hospitals facing the pandemic. This cross-sectional, survey-based, nationwide study collected data of 15 university and 4 community hospitals in Germany, being part of IGNITE Study Group, from April 1 to April 6, 2020. The rearrangements and implementation of safety measures in SUs, intermediate care units (IMC), and neurological ICUs were compared. 84.2% of hospitals implemented a separated area for patients awaiting their COVID-19 test results and 94.7% had a dedicated zone for their management. Outpatient treatment was reduced in 63.2% and even suspended in 36.8% of the hospitals. A global reduction of bed capacity was observed. Hospitals reported compromised stroke treatment (52.6%) and reduction of thrombolysis and thrombectomy rates (36.8%). All hospitals proposed special training for COVID-19 management, recurrent meetings and all undertook measures improving safety for healthcare workers. In an unprecedented global healthcare crisis, knowledge of the initial reorganization and response of German hospitals to COVID-19 may help finding effective strategies to face the ongoing pandemic.
WORLD
Tu Salud

Quantifying the Drop in HIV Care During COVID-19

During the first wave of the pandemic, people living with HIV went to the doctor one third as often and underwent one third the level of viral load testing. What’s more, treatment failure rose by a quarter during this time, according to data presented at IDWeek 2021. The first wave of the pandemic is defined as March to October 2020.
VERO BEACH, FL
Coronavirus
moabtimes.com

Canyonlands Care Center hit with COVID-19 outbreak

Prior to last week, the Canyonlands Care Center was one of few nursing homes in the State of Utah that, since the beginning of the pandemic, had seen no cases of COVID-19 in a resident. That streak recently ended Oct. 26. So far, no residents have died from the outbreak.
UTAH STATE
thelandonline.com

Health care, business sectors react to COVID-19 vaccine requirements

MANKATO — Most health workers in the Mankato area will have until Jan. 4 to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to new federal requirements. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, announced the rules Thursday. They’ll apply to health care facilities receiving federal funding through Medicare or Medicaid — which generally includes hospitals, clinics and nursing homes — covering about 17 million workers.
MANKATO, MN
Duluth News Tribune

Reader's View: Got COVID-19? Get medical care now

A few weeks ago, I received a phone call that a family friend in her early 60s had passed away from COVID-19. Just 15 days prior, her husband, of the same age, had likewise succumbed to the virus. These were otherwise healthy, hard-working folks who rarely had a need for medical care.
DULUTH, MN
US News and World Report

Major Health System Goes 'Red' to Care for COVID-19 Patients

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A major health care provider in northern Michigan said it is putting an emphasis on COVID-19 care and reducing other services after a spike in the region. Munson Healthcare, based in Traverse City, said it moved its pandemic response to a “red” stage in the...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Medscape News

Disparities in COVID-19 Vaccine Uptake Among Health Care Workers in the UK

A new study indicates that among UK health care workers (HCWs), those from ethnic minority backgrounds, those residing in more deprived areas, younger individuals and females had a lower likelihood of taking up COVID-19 vaccination. The findings were published in PLoS Medicine . It is well known that HCWs as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsday

Hospitals seeing more ill patients — but not for COVID-19

Doctors say virus fears could be cause of people delaying care. Hospitals in the region are concerned that sicker patients and an expected increase in COVID-19 and flu cases as the weather gets colder could strain the health care system, said Wendy Darwell, president and CEO of Hauppauge-based Suburban Hospital Alliance of New York State.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Alzheimer's, According to Science

5.8 million Americans are currently suffering from Alzheimer's Disease, a progressive memory loss disease, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention—and that number is expected to triple by the year 2060 to 14 million. What exactly is it, what are the symptoms, and who is more likely to develop it? Here is everything you need to know about Alzheimer's Disease—including the number one cause of the memory-impairing condition. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE

