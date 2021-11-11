Targeted proteomics as a tool to detect SARS-CoV-2 proteins in clinical specimens

Microbiol Spectr. 2021 Nov 3:e0046821. doi: 10.1128/Spectrum.00468-21. Online ahead of print. Coronavirus disease 19 (COVID-19)-caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2)-has spread rapidly around the world. The global shortage of equipment and health care professionals, diagnostic cost, and difficulty in collecting nasopharyngeal swabs (NPSs) necessitate the use of an alternative specimen type for SARS-CoV-2 diagnosis. In this study, we investigated the use of saliva as an alternative specimen type for SARS-CoV-2 detection. Participants presenting COVID-19 symptoms and their contacts were enrolled at the COVID-19 Screening Unit of Dhaka Hospital of the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b), from July to November 2020. Paired NPS and saliva specimens were collected from each participant. Reverse transcription-quantitative PCR (RT-qPCR) was performed to detect SARS-CoV-2. Of the 596 suspected COVID-19-positive participants, 231 (38.7%) were detected as COVID-19 positive by RT-qPCR from at least 1 specimen type. Among the positive cases, 184 (79.6%) patients were identified to be positive for SARS-CoV-2 based on NPS and saliva samples, whereas 45 (19.65%) patients were positive for SARS-CoV-2 based on NPS samples but negative for SARS-CoV-2 based on the saliva samples. Two (0.5%) patients were positive for SARS-CoV-2 based on saliva samples but negative for SARS-CoV-2 based on NPS samples. The sensitivity and specificity of the saliva samples were 80.3% and 99.4%, respectively. SARS-CoV-2 detection was higher in saliva (85.1%) among the patients who visited the clinic after 1 to 5 days of symptom onset. A lower median cycle threshold (CT) value indicated a higher SARS-CoV-2 viral load in NPS than that in saliva for target genes among the positive specimens. The study findings suggest that saliva can be used accurately for diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 early after symptom onset in clinical and community settings. IMPORTANCE As the COVID-19 pandemic erupted, the WHO recommended the use of nasopharyngeal or throat swabs for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 etiology of COVID-19. The collection of NPS causes discomfort because of its invasive collection procedure. There are considerable risks to health care workers during the collection of these specimens. Therefore, an alternative, noninvasive, reliable, and self-collected specimen was explored in this study. This study investigated the feasibility and suitability of saliva versus NPS for the detection of SARS-CoV-2. Here, we showed that the sensitivity of saliva specimens was 80.35%, which meets the WHO criteria. Saliva is an easy-to-get, convenient, and low-cost specimen that yields better results if it is collected within the first 5 days of symptom onset. Our study findings suggest that saliva can be used in low-resource countries, community settings, and vulnerable groups, such as children and elderly people.

SCIENCE ・ 14 DAYS AGO