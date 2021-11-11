CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Targeted proteomics as a tool to detect SARS-CoV-2 proteins in clinical specimens

 6 days ago

PLoS One. 2021 Nov 11;16(11):e0259165. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0259165. eCollection 2021. The rapid, sensitive and specific detection of SARS-CoV-2 is critical in responding to the current COVID-19 outbreak. In this proof-of-concept study, we explored the potential of targeted mass spectrometry (MS) based...

MedicalXpress

Lung autopsies of COVID-19 patients reveal treatment clues

Lung autopsy and plasma samples from people who died of COVID-19 have provided a clearer picture of how the SARS-CoV-2 virus spreads and damages lung tissue. Scientists at the National Institutes of Health and their collaborators say the information, published in Science Translational Medicine, could help predict severe and prolonged COVID-19 cases, particularly among high-risk people, and inform effective treatments.
SCIENCE
NIH Director's Blog

SARS-CoV-2 infection of the inner ear

Researchers found that SARS-CoV-2 can infect inner ear cells. Inner ear viral infections could explain the hearing and balance issues in some COVID-19 patients. Sensory symptoms, including loss of taste and smell, sometimes come with COVID-19. Hearing and balance symptoms associated with COVID-19 have also been reported, but these have not been thoroughly studied. Hearing loss and balance disorders often result from viral infections in the inner ear. But the effects of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, on the ear remain poorly understood.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Proteomics#Protein#Sars#Plos One#Doi#E0259165#Vero#Prm#Pcr Ct#Ct#Rna#Ms#Pmid
technologynetworks.com

Revealing How SARS-CoV-2 Infiltrates the Brain at SfN 2021

A press conference held one week prior to the opening of the Society for Neuroscience (SfN)’s Neuroscience 2021 conference highlighted a series of studies that will be presented online between November 8–11. These studies reveal the impact of SARS-CoV-2 on the brain – looking at the ways in which the virus might enter and disrupt the brain and the extent and duration of these effects. This important research provides new light on an unclear aspect of SARS-CoV-2 infection, as the ability of the virus to infect neurons and other cells of the nervous system has been hard to pin down.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Mechanism That Could influence Infectivity of SARS-CoV-2 Variants Identified

Scientists at the National Institutes of Health have found that a process in cells may limit infectivity of SARS-CoV-2, and that mutations in the alpha and delta variants overcome this effect, potentially boosting the virus’s ability to spread. The findings were published online in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The study was led by Kelly Ten Hagen, Ph.D., a senior investigator at NIH’s National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR).
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Clinical and Infection Prevention Applications of SARS-CoV-2 Genotyping: An IDSA/ASM Consensus Review Document

Clin Infect Dis. 2021 Nov 3:ciab761. doi: 10.1093/cid/ciab761. Online ahead of print. SARS-CoV-2 emerged into a world of maturing pathogen genomics, with more than two million genomes sequenced at time of writing. The rise of more transmissible variants of concern that impact vaccine and therapeutic effectiveness has led to widespread interest in SARS-CoV-2 evolution. Clinicians are also eager to take advantage of the information provided by SARS-CoV-2 genotyping beyond surveillance purposes. Here, we review the potential role of SARS-CoV-2 genotyping in clinical care. The review covers clinical use cases for SARS-CoV-2 genotyping, methods of SARS-CoV-2 genotyping, assay validation and regulatory requirements, clinical reporting for laboratories, as well as emerging issues in clinical SARS-CoV-2 sequencing. While clinical uses of SARS-CoV-2 genotyping are currently limited, rapid technological change along with a growing ability to interpret variants in real-time foretell a growing role for SARS-CoV-2 genotyping in clinical care as continuing data emerge on vaccine and therapeutic efficacy.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Structural and functional insights into the spike protein mutations of emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants

Cell Mol Life Sci. 2021 Nov 3. doi: 10.1007/s00018-021-04008-0. Online ahead of print. Since the emergence of the first case of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), the viral genome has constantly undergone rapid mutations for better adaptation in the host system. These newer mutations have given rise to several lineages/ variants of the virus that have resulted in high transmission and virulence rates compared to the previously circulating variants. Owing to this, the overall caseload and related mortality have tremendously increased globally to > 233 million infections and > 4.7 million deaths as of Sept. 28th, 2021. SARS-CoV-2, Spike (S) protein binds to host cells by recognizing human angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (hACE2) receptor. The viral S protein contains S1 and S2 domains that constitute the binding and fusion machinery, respectively. Structural analysis of viral S protein reveals that the virus undergoes conformational flexibility and dynamicity to interact with the hACE2 receptor. The SARS-CoV-2 variants and mutations might be associated with affecting the conformational plasticity of S protein, potentially linked to its altered affinity, infectivity, and immunogenicity. This review focuses on the current circulating variants of SARS-CoV-2 and the structure-function analysis of key S protein mutations linked with increased affinity, higher infectivity, enhanced transmission rates, and immune escape against this infection.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
docwirenews.com

Clinical features and independent predictors for recurrence of positive SARS-CoV-2 RNA: a propensity score-matched analysis

J Med Virol. 2021 Nov 12. doi: 10.1002/jmv.27450. Online ahead of print. Patients with COVID-19 may recurrence positive for SARS-CoV-2 RNA after being cured and discharged from hospital. The aim of this study was to explore independent influencing factors as markers for predicting positive SARS-CoV-2 RNA recurrence. The study included 601 COVID-19 patients who were cured and discharged from the Public and Health Clinic Centre of Chengdu from January 2020 to March 2021, and the recurrence positive of patients within 6 weeks after SARS-CoV-2 RNA turned negative was followed up. We used propensity score matching to eliminate the influence of confounding factors, and multivariate Logistic regression analysis was used to determine the independent influencing factors for positive SARS-CoV-2 RNA recurrence. Multivariate Logistic regression showed that the elevated serum potassium (OR=6.537,95% CI:1.864-22.931,P=0.003), elevated blood chlorine (OR=1.169,95% CI:1.032-1.324,P=0.014) and elevated CD3+ CD4+ count (OR=1.003,95% CI:1.001-1.004,P<0.001) were identified as independent risk factors for positive SARS-CoV-2 RNA recurrence (P< 0.05).The difference in virus shedding duration (OR=1.049, 95% CI:1.000-1.100, P=0.05) was borderline statistically significant. For sensitivity analysis, we included virus shedding duration as a categorical variable in the model again, and found that the OR value related to recurrence positive increased with delayed virus shedding duration, and the trend test showed a statistical difference (P trend=0.03). Meanwhile, shortening of activated partial prothrombinase time (OR=0.908,95% CI:0.824-1.000, P=0.049) was identified as an independent protection factor for SARS-CoV-2 RNA recurrence positive.We have identified independent factors that affect the recurrence of SARS-CoV-2 RNA positive. It is recommended that doctors pay attention to these indicators when first admitted to the hospital. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.
SCIENCE
cell.com

SARS-CoV-2 can infect and propagate in human placenta explants

Ex vivo modeling of SARS-CoV-2 infection at the maternal-fetal interface in human. SARS-CoV-2 replicates and propagates in human placenta. Magnitude of SARS-CoV-2 infectious release is related to ACE2 expression. •. SARS-CoV-2 proteins and/or RNA are detected in different placental cells. SUMMARY. The ongoing SARS-CoV-2 pandemic continues to lead to high...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Monitoring key epidemiological parameters of SARS-CoV-2 transmission

To the Editor - Control of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic requires targeted interventions, which in turn require precise estimates of quantities that describe transmission. Per-capita transmission rates are influenced by four quantities: (1) the latent period (time from infection to becoming infectious); (2) individual variability in infectiousness (defined by variation in intrinsic transmissibility and contact rate); (3) the incubation period (time from infection to symptom onset); and (4) the serial interval (time between symptom onset of an infector and an infected) (Fig. 1).
SCIENCE
pnas.org

SARS-CoV-2 indoor air transmission is a threat that can be addressed with science

The Environmental Health Matters Initiative (EHMI) of the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) was established by the three presidents as a mechanism for a transformational cross-institutional approach to enable challenges to be informed—rapidly if needed—by insights from a broad range of applicable scientific disciplines and sectors spanning academia, government, foundations, businesses, and nongovernmental organizations. The EHMI reaches across the three National Academies to provide a venue for bringing transdisciplinary and cross-sector thinking to environmental health issues that are urgent, on the horizon, or recalcitrant in nature. This paper describes how EHMI approached the critical and extremely vexing problem of the airborne transmission of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) as the pandemic reached the six-month mark in the United States.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Diagnostic Performance of Self-Collected Saliva Versus Nasopharyngeal Swab for the Molecular Detection of SARS-CoV-2 in the Clinical Setting

Microbiol Spectr. 2021 Nov 3:e0046821. doi: 10.1128/Spectrum.00468-21. Online ahead of print. Coronavirus disease 19 (COVID-19)-caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2)-has spread rapidly around the world. The global shortage of equipment and health care professionals, diagnostic cost, and difficulty in collecting nasopharyngeal swabs (NPSs) necessitate the use of an alternative specimen type for SARS-CoV-2 diagnosis. In this study, we investigated the use of saliva as an alternative specimen type for SARS-CoV-2 detection. Participants presenting COVID-19 symptoms and their contacts were enrolled at the COVID-19 Screening Unit of Dhaka Hospital of the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b), from July to November 2020. Paired NPS and saliva specimens were collected from each participant. Reverse transcription-quantitative PCR (RT-qPCR) was performed to detect SARS-CoV-2. Of the 596 suspected COVID-19-positive participants, 231 (38.7%) were detected as COVID-19 positive by RT-qPCR from at least 1 specimen type. Among the positive cases, 184 (79.6%) patients were identified to be positive for SARS-CoV-2 based on NPS and saliva samples, whereas 45 (19.65%) patients were positive for SARS-CoV-2 based on NPS samples but negative for SARS-CoV-2 based on the saliva samples. Two (0.5%) patients were positive for SARS-CoV-2 based on saliva samples but negative for SARS-CoV-2 based on NPS samples. The sensitivity and specificity of the saliva samples were 80.3% and 99.4%, respectively. SARS-CoV-2 detection was higher in saliva (85.1%) among the patients who visited the clinic after 1 to 5 days of symptom onset. A lower median cycle threshold (CT) value indicated a higher SARS-CoV-2 viral load in NPS than that in saliva for target genes among the positive specimens. The study findings suggest that saliva can be used accurately for diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 early after symptom onset in clinical and community settings. IMPORTANCE As the COVID-19 pandemic erupted, the WHO recommended the use of nasopharyngeal or throat swabs for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 etiology of COVID-19. The collection of NPS causes discomfort because of its invasive collection procedure. There are considerable risks to health care workers during the collection of these specimens. Therefore, an alternative, noninvasive, reliable, and self-collected specimen was explored in this study. This study investigated the feasibility and suitability of saliva versus NPS for the detection of SARS-CoV-2. Here, we showed that the sensitivity of saliva specimens was 80.35%, which meets the WHO criteria. Saliva is an easy-to-get, convenient, and low-cost specimen that yields better results if it is collected within the first 5 days of symptom onset. Our study findings suggest that saliva can be used in low-resource countries, community settings, and vulnerable groups, such as children and elderly people.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Molecular strategies for antibody binding and escape of SARS-CoV-2 and its mutations

Sci Rep. 2021 Nov 5;11(1):21735. doi: 10.1038/s41598-021-01081-0. The COVID19 pandemic, caused by SARS-CoV-2, has infected more than 200 million people worldwide. Due to the rapid spreading of SARS-CoV-2 and its impact, it is paramount to find effective treatments against it. Human neutralizing antibodies are an effective method to fight viral infection. However, the recent discovery of new strains that substantially change the S-protein sequence has raised concern about vaccines and antibodies’ effectiveness. Here, using molecular simulations, we investigated the binding mechanisms between the S-protein and several antibodies. Multiple mutations were included to understand the strategies for antibody escape in new variants. We found that the combination of mutations K417N, E484K, L452R, and T478K produced higher binding energy to ACE2 than the wild type, suggesting higher efficiency to enter host cells. The mutations’ effect depends on the antibody class. While Class I enhances the binding avidity in the presence of N501Y mutation, class II antibodies showed a sharp decline in the binding affinity. Our simulations suggest that Class I antibodies will remain effective against the new strains. In contrast, Class II antibodies will have less affinity to the S-protein, potentially affecting these antibodies’ efficiency.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Immunoinformatics mapping of potential epitopes in SARS-CoV-2 structural proteins

PLoS One. 2021 Nov 15;16(11):e0258645. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0258645. eCollection 2021. All approved coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines in current use are safe, effective, and reduce the risk of severe illness. Although data on the immunological presentation of patients with COVID-19 is limited, increasing experimental evidence supports the significant contribution of B and T cells towards the resolution of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection. Despite the availability of several COVID-19 vaccines with high efficacy, more effective vaccines are still needed to protect against the new variants of SARS-CoV-2. Employing a comprehensive immunoinformatic prediction algorithm and leveraging the genetic closeness with SARS-CoV, we have predicted potential immune epitopes in the structural proteins of SARS-CoV-2. The S and N proteins of SARS-CoV-2 and SARS-CoVs are main targets of antibody detection and have motivated us to design four multi-epitope vaccines which were based on our predicted B- and T-cell epitopes of SARS-CoV-2 structural proteins. The cardinal epitopes selected for the vaccine constructs are predicted to possess antigenic, non-allergenic, and cytokine-inducing properties. Additionally, some of the predicted epitopes have been experimentally validated in published papers. Furthermore, we used the C-ImmSim server to predict effective immune responses induced by the epitope-based vaccines. Taken together, the immune epitopes predicted in this study provide a platform for future experimental validations which may facilitate the development of effective vaccine candidates and epitope-based serological diagnostic assays.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Rapid and sensitive detection of SARS-CoV-2 infection using quantitative peptide enrichment LC-MS analysis

Elife. 2021 Nov 8;10:e70843. doi: 10.7554/eLife.70843. Online ahead of print. Reliable, robust, large-scale molecular testing for SARS-CoV-2 is essential for monitoring the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. We have developed a scalable analytical approach to detect viral proteins based on peptide immunoaffinity enrichment combined with liquid chromatography – mass spectrometry (LC-MS). This is a multiplexed strategy, based on targeted proteomics analysis and read-out by LC-MS, capable of precisely quantifying and confirming the presence of SARS-CoV-2 in PBS swab media from combined throat/nasopharynx/saliva samples.<br />The results reveal that the levels of SARS-CoV-2 measured by LC-MS correlate well with their corresponding RT-PCR readout (r=0.79). The analytical workflow shows similar turnaround times as regular RT-PCR instrumentation with a quantitative readout of viral proteins corresponding to cycle thresholds (Ct) equivalents ranging from 21 to 34. Using RT-PCR as a reference, we demonstrate that the LC-MS-based method has 100% negative percent agreement (estimated specificity) and 95% positive percent agreement (estimated sensitivity) when analyzing clinical samples collected from asymptomatic individuals with a Ct within the limit of detection of the mass spectrometer (Ct ≤30). These results suggest that a scalable analytical method based on LC-MS has a place in future pandemic preparedness centers to complement current virus detection technologies.
SCIENCE
naturalproductsinsider.com

Herb discovered to have activity against the SARS-CoV-2 virus

Groundbreaking research has identified a botanical that was subject of the 2015 Nobel Prize in medicine as also having activity against the global pandemic’s SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes the COVID-19 disease. Wormwood (Artemisia annua) was selected as being the best herbal candidate of 30 tested by researchers at the Ric...
WILDLIFE
NIH Director's Blog

Correlation of SARS-CoV-2-breakthrough infections to time-from-vaccine

The short-term effectiveness of a two-dose regimen of the BioNTech/Pfizer mRNA BNT162b2 severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccine was widely demonstrated. However, long term effectiveness is still unknown. Leveraging the centralized computerized database of Maccabi Healthcare Services (MHS), we assessed the correlation between time-from-vaccine and incidence of breakthrough infection between June 1 and July 27, the date of analysis. After controlling for potential confounders as age and comorbidities, we found a significant 1.51 fold (95% CI, 1.38-1.66) increased risk for infection for early vaccinees compared to those vaccinated later that was similar across all ages groups. The increased risk reached 2.26- fold (95% CI, 1.80-3.01) when comparing those who were vaccinated in January to those vaccinated in April. This preliminary finding of vaccine waning as a factor of time from vaccince should prompt further investigations into long-term protection against different strains.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EurekAlert

Researchers develop CRISPR-based rapid diagnostic tool for SARS-CoV-2

Blending experts from molecular genetics, chemistry and health sciences, researchers at the University of California San Diego have created a rapid diagnostic technology that detects SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The new SENSR (sensitive enzymatic nucleic acid sequence reporter), described in a paper published in the journal ACS Sensors,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
biospace.com

Scientists Explore SARS-CoV-2 Mega Vaccine

Scientists from the University College London are conducting research into the possibility of creating a vaccine that activates immune memory cells, also called T cells, to prevent the escalation of SARS-CoV-2 in persons exposed to the virus. The discovery suggests that harnessing proteins that can generate T cell production could...
MEDICAL SCIENCE

