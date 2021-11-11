CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disparities in COVID-19 Outcomes by Race, Ethnicity, and Socioeconomic Status: A Systematic-Review and Meta-analysis

By DocWire News Featured Reading
 6 days ago

JAMA Netw Open. 2021 Nov 1;4(11):e2134147. doi: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.34147. IMPORTANCE: COVID-19 has disproportionately affected racial and ethnic minority groups, and race and ethnicity have been associated with disease severity. However, the association of socioeconomic determinants with racial disparities in COVID-19 outcomes remains unclear. OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the association of race...

Int J Cardiol. 2021 Nov 2:S0167-5273(21)01765-4. doi: 10.1016/j.ijcard.2021.10.156. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Discrepant data were reported about hospital admissions for ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) during COVID-19 pandemic. We reviewed studies reporting STEMI hospitalizations during COVID-19 pandemic, investigating whether differences in COVID-19 epidemiology or public health-related factors could explain discrepant findings in different countries.
BMJ Open. 2021 Nov 2;11(11):e050322. doi: 10.1136/bmjopen-2021-050322. OBJECTIVE: Many studies have analysed gender bias in academic medicine; however, no comprehensive synthesis of the literature has been performed. We conducted a pooled analysis of the difference in the proportion of men versus women with full professorship among academic physicians. DESIGN: Systematic...
PLoS One. 2021 Nov 11;16(11):e0259803. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0259803. eCollection 2021. Racial/ethnic disparities are among the top-selective underlying determinants associated with the disproportional impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on human mobility and health outcomes. This study jointly examined county-level racial/ethnic differences in compliance with stay-at-home orders and COVID-19 health outcomes during 2020, leveraging two-year geo-tracking data of mobile devices across ~4.4 million point-of-interests (POIs) in the contiguous United States. Through a set of structural equation modeling, this study quantified how racial/ethnic differences in following stay-at-home orders could mediate COVID-19 health outcomes, controlling for state effects, socioeconomics, demographics, occupation, and partisanship. Results showed that counties with higher Asian populations decreased most in their travel, both in terms of reducing their overall POIs’ visiting and increasing their staying home percentage. Moreover, counties with higher White populations experienced the lowest infection rate, while counties with higher African American populations presented the highest case-fatality ratio. Additionally, control variables, particularly partisanship, median household income, percentage of elders, and urbanization, significantly accounted for the county differences in human mobility and COVID-19 health outcomes. Mediation analyses further revealed that human mobility only statistically influenced infection rate but not case-fatality ratio, and such mediation effects varied substantially among racial/ethnic compositions. Last, robustness check of racial gradient at census block group level documented consistent associations but greater magnitude. Taken together, these findings suggest that US residents’ responses to COVID-19 are subject to an entrenched and consequential racial/ethnic divide.
Front Public Health. 2021 Oct 29;9:741334. doi: 10.3389/fpubh.2021.741334. eCollection 2021. The five-year survival rate of childhood cancer has increased substantially over the past 50 yr; however, racial/ethnic disparities in health outcomes of survival have not been systematically reviewed. This scoping review summarized health disparities between racial/ethnic minorities (specifically non-Hispanic Black and Hispanic) and non-Hispanic White childhood cancer survivors, and elucidated factors that may explain disparities in health outcomes. We used the terms “race”, “ethnicity”, “childhood cancer”, “pediatric cancer”, and “survivor” to search the title and abstract for the articles published in PubMed and Scopus from inception to February 2021. After removing duplicates, 189 articles were screened, and 23 empirical articles were included in this review study. All study populations were from North America, and the mean distribution of race/ethnicity was 6.9% for non-Hispanic Black and 4.5% for Hispanic. Health outcomes were categorized as healthcare utilization, patient-reported outcomes, chronic health conditions, and survival status. We found robust evidence of racial/ethnic disparities over four domains of health outcomes. However, health disparities were explained by clinical factors (e.g., diagnosis, treatment), demographic (e.g., age, sex), individual-level socioeconomic status (SES; e.g., educational attainment, personal income, health insurance coverage), family-level SES (e.g., family income, parent educational attainment), neighborhood-level SES (e.g., geographic location), and lifestyle health risk (e.g., cardiovascular risk) in some but not all articles. We discuss the importance of collecting comprehensive social determinants of racial/ethnic disparities inclusive of individual-level, family-level, and neighborhood-level SES. We suggest integrating these variables into healthcare systems (e.g., electronic health records), and utilizing information technology and analytics to better understand the disparity gap for racial/ethnic minorities of childhood cancer survivors. Furthermore, we suggest national and local efforts to close the gap through improving health insurance access, education and transportation aid, racial-culture-specific social learning interventions, and diversity informed training.
While older adults from minority ethnic backgrounds are at increased risk of contracting and dying from COVID-19, vaccine hesitancy continues to be high among these individuals. In an effort to better understand the key factors influencing COVID-19 vaccination status and possibly address this reluctance, researchers at the University College London conducted a systematic review of 28 published studies on vaccine uptake within minority communities around the world.
Soc Sci Med. 2021 Nov 8:114549. doi: 10.1016/j.socscimed.2021.114549. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: This study uses multiple measures of excess deaths to analyze racial disparities in COVID-19 mortality across Georgia. METHODS: The Georgia Department of Public Health provided monthly mortality data for 2010-2020 stratified by race/ethnicity, age, county, and recorded...
J Am Coll Cardiol. 2021 Nov 9;78(19):1919-1929. doi: 10.1016/j.jacc.2021.09.011. Socioeconomic disparities in cardiovascular risk factors and outcomes exist among women, particularly those of minority racial or ethnic backgrounds. Barriers to optimal cardiovascular health begin early in life-with inadequate access to effective contraception, postpartum follow-up, and maternity leave-and result in excess rates of myocardial infarction, stroke, and cardiovascular death in at-risk populations. Contributing factors include reduced access to care, low levels of income and social support, and lack of diversity among cardiology clinicians and within clinical trials. These barriers can be mitigated by optimizing care access via policy change and improving physical access to care in women with geographic or transportation limitations. Addressing structural racism through policy change and bolstering structured community support systems will be key to reducing adverse cardiovascular outcomes among women of racial and ethnic minorities. Diversification of the cardiology workforce to more closely represent the patients we serve will be beneficial to all women.
Int J Gynaecol Obstet. 2021 Nov 4. doi: 10.1002/ijgo.14008. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: There is significant risk of complications and vulnerability to severe COVID-19 disease in pregnancy, yet hesitancy exists around COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy and lactation. OBJECTIVE: To summarize the safety, immunogenicity, and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines in...
Int J Infect Dis. 2021 Oct 29:S1201-9712(21)00832-8. doi: 10.1016/j.ijid.2021.10.037. Online ahead of print. In the course of the second pandemic wave in late 2020, new infections with SARS-CoV-2 shifted from the most affluent to the most deprived regions of Germany. We investigated how this trend in infections played out for COVID-19 deaths by examining area-level socioeconomic disparities in COVID-19-related mortality during the second pandemic wave in Germany. The analysis was based on nationwide data on notified deaths, which were linked with an area-based index of socioeconomic deprivation. In the fall and winter of 2020/2021, COVID-19-related mortality increased faster among residents in Germany’s more deprived districts. From late 2020 onwards, the mortality risk of men and women in the most deprived districts was 1.52 (95% CI 1.27-1.82) and 1.44 (95% CI 1.19-1.73) times higher than among those in the most affluent districts, net of age, urbanization, and population density. To promote health equity in the pandemic and beyond, deprived populations should receive increased attention in pandemic planning, infection control, and disease prevention.
Anemia associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) has significant impact on patients, healthcare systems, and financial resources. Ping Yin, MB, and colleagues conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis to identify the risk factors of anemia among patients with CKD. The process was described online in Medicine [doi: 10.1097/MD.0000000000027371]. The meta-analysis...
Between 2009 and 2018 there was a significant improvement in racial and ethnic disparities in intravenous thrombolysis use after stroke in the US, according to study results published as a letter in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). Previous studies reported lower rates of intravenous thrombolysis use after...
Int J Pediatr Otorhinolaryngol. 2021 Nov 11:110971. doi: 10.1016/j.ijporl.2021.110971. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVES: To assess the impact of demographic factors and telehealth on access to pediatric otolaryngology care during the COVID-19 pandemic, as measured by attendance. METHODS: Retrospective, observational study of all referrals to pediatric otolaryngology at a single,...
A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
The United States government might have made a huge misstep when it comes to the pandemic, Dr. Scott Gottlieb said over the weekend. Gottlieb said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that the government has done a poor job with its messaging about the coronavirus booster shot. “I think the confusing...
Herpes Simplex Virus-2 (HSV-2) Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure. A 54-year-old man presented with stage IV non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), seizures, hypertension (HTN), and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The patient completed 4 cycles of pembrolizumab/pemetrexed/carboplatin and was on maintenance pembrolizumab/pemetrexed. On the day of admission, he was seen for a routine outpatient visit, with complaint of 2 weeks of unsteadiness and gait imbalance. Because of concern for metastasis to the brain, the patient was directly admitted to a community affiliate hospital. A stat MRI of the brain was performed. This imaging study demonstrated a solitary, large cerebellar mass with vasogenic edema and partial compression of the fourth ventricle. The patient was started on intravenous (IV) dexamethasone, and neurosurgery evaluated him for surgical intervention.
