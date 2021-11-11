CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acute posterior reversible encephalopathy syndrome (PRES) in setting of interferon-beta use: case presentation with reduction of edema in 72 h after cessation of interferon-beta therapy with sub-clinical inflammation

BMC Neurol. 2021 Nov 10;21(1):445. doi: 10.1186/s12883-021-02471-7. BACKGROUND: Posterior reversible encephalopathy syndrome (PRES) represents a transient change in mental status with associated vasogenic edema of cortical and subcortical brain structures. It is often attributed to multifactorial etiology including hypertension and altered hemodynamics and disruption of vessel...

#Encephalopathy#Interferon#Edema#Mmhg#Hemiapresis#Csf#Mri#Pmid
