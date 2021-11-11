CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Association between non-alcoholic fatty liver disease with the susceptibility and outcome of COVID-19: A retrospective study

J Cell Mol Med. 2021 Nov 10. doi: 10.1111/jcmm.17042. Online ahead of print. This study aims to evaluate the effect of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) on the susceptibility and consequences of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). We retrospectively collected data from 218 adult COVID-19 patients who showed no evidence of excessive...

