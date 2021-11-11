Pens host Panthers tonight

Last meeting: Graham 48, Marion 9 (March 13, 2021 in Marion) Marion began the season with just seven seniors, and that inexperience has led to the current six-game losing skid. The play of quarterback Reid Osborne has been a bright spot. A 5-foot-11 sophomore, Osborne has passed for over 1,000 yards with eight scores. … The victories and titles just keep on coming for Graham coach Tony Palmer, who has won 65 games since replacing Mike Williams in 2015. The G-Men can add a punctation point to another SWD title tonight. Graham averages 40 points and has scored at least 46 in the past three games as Ty’Drez Clements (10 touchdowns) has emerged as a force.

MARION, VA ・ 12 DAYS AGO