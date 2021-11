LATHROP (CBS13) — The city of Lathrop is building a police department from scratch, and it has turned to TV advertising to recruit officers. Raymond Bechler is the new police chief. “It’s huge. The community is loud and clear in what they want for their police department. Tthey want local control,” Chief Bechler said when asked about how important a local police department is to the city. For ten years, the city has been working on building its own police force, all while contracted San Joaquin County sheriff’s deputies have been protecting and serving the streets. So what happens to the deputies when the...

LATHROP, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO