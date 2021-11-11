Walk Straight Through A Mountain On This Indiana Cavern Tour

It’s no secret that Indiana is home to a vast system of caves, all of which are fascinating (and beautiful) in their own ways. Most of these caves offer tours of some sort, from deep-dive tours into the darkest parts of the Hoosier State’s caves to simple boat and/or guided tours. Indiana’s longest cave, for example, offers some pretty epic walking tours for those who are curious enough to do so. The tours only take about 75 to 85 minutes, depending on the walking speed of the group, and trust us when we say every one of those minutes is worth it! This cave tour in Indiana is truly one-of-a-kind, and on the way, you’ll learn some things we bet you never knew.

Experience Indiana Caverns, Idnaia's longest known cave system, up close and personal on this amazing walking tour.

Meet strange new friends you would never see on the surface, like fascinating species of salamanders and other cave-dwelling critters.

Wander through intriguing, amazing pieces of earth's natural history; geology buffs will find Indiana Caverns to be something of a paradise.

Partway through the tour is a chance to rest your legs on a super-cool, super-fun boat ride on the cavern's underground river.

Learn about the intriguing formations and the processes it took to create them, as well as the general history of the cave system itself.

This walking cave tour in Indiana happens rain or shine; in fact, they say that rain only makes the cave more beautiful.

There are various packages for different needs, so make sure to check out the website for prices of packages that work best for you and your needs. They range in price from $13 to $42, depending on age as well. Have you ever attended a cave tour in Indiana? What did you like best about it? Tell us about your experiences in the comments!

Address: Indiana Caverns, 1267 Green Acres Dr SW, Corydon, IN 47112, USA