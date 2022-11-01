Allies in action: Local help with complicated issues
At ABC7, we're inspired by people working to create change and we're committed to sharing their stories, so that we can all be allies in action! Below you will find stories about people standing up in our communities and being an ally. Also, you will find a list of resource pages to help you find your ally. We don't have all the answers, but we do have a lot of local resources to help you navigate some of the biggest challenges in our communities. STORIES OF ALLIES IN ACTION
- Canine Companions fosters transformative change through human-canine partnerships
- East Bay nonprofit Trybe giving back, focusing on action In many communities across the Bay Area, people are in need. Whether it be from impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or for other reasons, a need is felt. In East Oakland, one community organization is stepping up to help.
- Feeling the music: How Oakland native Antoine Hunter dances professionally while being deaf Antoine Hunter is a professional dancer and the artistic director of the Urban Jazz Dance Company. He is also deaf. Hunter founded the Bay Area International Deaf Dance Festival, an annual event that showcases the artistic contributions of deaf and hard of hearing people from all over the world.
- Bay Area's 'Revolution of Black Youth' and how it started Four Bay Area teenagers are leading the Black Lives Matter charge and have mobilized nearly 50,000 people combined against police brutality, social injustice and the killing of George Floyd.
- Woman on horseback in Oakland protest talks about movement How one woman didn't just stand up for racial justice she literally rode in on her horse-- and became a symbol for change around the world.
- Get help with your rights to justice, equality and civil liberties
- Get and give help to federal workers affected by the government shutdown
- Get help with sexual assault, rape, and abuse
- Get help with harassment, abuse and inequality
- Get help with gambling addiction
- Help for veterans of all eras, and their families
- Get help with mental health issues
- What to do if you suspect someone is suicidal
- Get help with bullying and teen mental health
- Get help with violence, assault and abuse at home
- Get help contacting your government representatives
Comments / 1