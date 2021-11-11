High School Player of the Week: Noble Johnson

Just about every college football program in the country wants quarterback Arch Manning. But who does the five-star quarterback want?. No recruit is under a microscope like Arch Manning. Every visit he takes is watched with bated breath. Everything he says and does is followed by recruiting buffs hoping to...
Grambling fired football coach Broderick Fobbs on Monday, less than two weeks before the 48th annual Bayou Classic, ending an eight-year tenure that included two Southwestern Athletic Conference championships but wilted over the past two seasons. Linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Terrence Graves, a former longtime Southern assistant, will...
One of the best recruits in the 2022 class is back on the open market. Domani Jackson, a five-star cornerback out of Santa Ana, California, had been committed to the USC Trojans since January. However, the country’s No. 6 overall recruit is now re-considering all of his options. The No....
Ohio State has 2 games left on its schedule, and they are against both Michigan schools. This week No. 7, Michigan State comes to town to take on Ohio State. Rumors were swirling that Ohio State would be wearing its all-black alternate uniforms for its game against the Spartans. Monday,...
2021 is the year for former Arizona Cardinals players to take out their frustrations via social media and Zane Gonzalez is the latest to join the fun. It all started with the Patrick Peterson drama that continued from the moment he left in free agency and into the offseason. It turns out another former Arizona Cardinals player is jumping in on that craze as well. Cardinals fans remember the pain and tormenting tenure of Zane Gonzalez as the team’s primary field goal kicker.
After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
Former Ohio State and Tennessee Titans great Eddie George made waves when he accepted the head coaching position at Tennessee State. The Tigers are an improved football team in year one and enter this weekend's game against Mississippi State with a 5-5 record. TSU has had some injuries to contend with as of late and are currently on a two-game losing streak.
Deion Sanders finally made his way back onto the Jackson State sidelines Saturday night as his program took on Southern. Sanders has been absent from JSU’s team due to complications from surgery to fix a foot injury. Sanders was seen in a chair on the sideline. However, Sanders couldn’t have...
Bristol, TN — “Levon is a battler no matter what we do,” but this Viking has no other option… “I kind of can’t do bad now.” “just that thought of him just drives me every time I’m on the field, I can’t fail because of him, says Leon Montgomery.” He is Micah…Levons younger brother…A junior […]
Only one team is leaving “The Horseshoe” with a 10-1 record on Saturday. No. 5 Ohio State hosts No. 7 Michigan State in Columbus this weekend with a Big Ten division title hanging in the balance. Ahead of the nationally televised matchup, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day kept the messaging...
Fallsburg's Isaiah Young was voted the winner of the Varsity 845 High School Football Player of the Week, for games played Oct. 29-30. Young recorded 42.37% of the online voting conducted Monday and concluding Wednesday afternoon. Port Jervis' Geffen Cauthen finished second with 35.53%. Washingtonville's Ryan Lombardi was third at 12.36%.
Justin Martinek, varsity head football coach of the North Harford Hawks (Pylesville, Md.), has been named the Ravens High School Coach of the Week. Now in its 25th year of existence, Martinek is the ninth recipient of the award in 2021. Last Thursday (10/28), North Harford (5-4) defeated the previously...
From winning league titles to surpassing 1,000 yards on the season, Week 8 provided lots of entertainment. The Daily News presents its Players of the Week from Week 8 of the high school football season. Offensive. Jake Adelmann, Natick. This senior rusher carried the ball 30 times for 195 yards...
Massaponax football coach Eric Ludden got the feeling that Donte Hawthorne might be the Panthers’ answer at quarterback when he started asking the right questions. “Sometimes it’s technique questions, but it’s usually the scheme,” Ludden said. “What plays we shouldn’t run against certain defenses. He’s thinking ahead now.”. After Hawthorne...
Bellingham High's Gavin Elder has been voted the High School Football Offensive Player of the Week. The senior, who received 41 percent of all votes, rushed for 121 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-15 win over Millis. And this week's candidates are... Jack Marini, Jr., Marshfield: Marini finished with...
Prosper’s Harrison Rosar was voted DFW high school football offensive player of the week in Week 10. Rosar picked up 46% of the votes. Crowley’s Daunte Blake came in second place with 44%. Arlington’s Rodney Talton came in third. Frisco Liberty’s Keldric Luster came in fourth. Rosar threw for 335...
For the fifth year in a row, Riverton Parke has placed at the Indiana Academic Spell Bowl area competition and been invited to compete in the state finals. On Nov. 1, the spell bowl team competed virtually and finished the area competition in fifth place among Class 4 schools. With a score of 54, they were invited to the Indiana Academic Spell Bowl state finals.
Hubbard sophomore quarterback Kendan Johnson is the Daily Sun Player of the Week. Johnson finished his season with a remarkable performance against Frost, leading the Jags to a 46-6 win at home. Johnson ran for 229 yards on just 16 carries (14.31 yards per carry) and scored three touchdowns. He...
Tom Luginbill has evidently heard rumblings that a prominent Big 12 coach could be in the mix for the open LSU coaching job. Luginbill, the ESPN college football analyst, shared on “The Next Round Live” that Oklahoma has had several unusual events in recent days, and he wonders if Lincoln Riley is coming to the SEC to coach another team besides the Sooners.
