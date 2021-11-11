CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vactor/Flusher combo truck, cleaning truck, and misc.

Farm and Dairy
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE: 6 VACTOR/FLUSHER COMBO TRUCKS: 2018 Mack GU713. Granite(t/a), 2015 Mack GU713 Granite(t/a), 2013 Mack GU713 Granite(t/a), 2002 Mack. CH613 Maxicruise(t/a), 2005 IH 7500 Work Star(t/a), 1999 IH 4900, 2 VACUUM TRUCKS:. 2004 Mack CV713 Granite(t/a), 2001 Mack RD688S(t/a), 2 FLUSH TRUCKS: (2)1991 IH. 4900, 3 OIL WELL...

www.farmanddairy.com

Farm and Dairy

7 Tractors, backhoe, equipment, masonry items, 5 trucks, and misc.

LOCATED 1 MILE EAST OF MT. PLEASANT, OHIO (JEFFERSON CTY). JUST OFF OF CTY RD. 1 ON TOWNSHIP RD 106. John Deere 6215 – 622 hrs, John Deere 5100 M -158 hrs with loader&7’ bucket, John Deere 310 SK backhoe-EXT. hoe 2 buckets (2’&3’) 265 hrs., Massey Ferguson 175 diesel with loader- 2 buckets, 2 Farmall H’s, 3 old M. tractors (rough), Bush Hog 2815-2 batwing, Bush Hog 3210 pull type, MF 33 grain drill (like new), 6 ft. Woods 3 pt. (like new), Bush Hog 18” 3 pt. auger, Bush Hog 8ft. blade, 2014 Chevy Silverado -r eg cab – 8 ft. bed-4×4- 5.3 liter – 56,770 miles, 2019 GMC Sierra reg cab – 8ft. bed- 5.3 liter-4×4 only 3,197 miles, 2005 GMC dump truck-6.0 liter- 51,372 miles, 1983 Ford ½ ton 2 wheel drive 4.9 liter – 33,415 miles, older Chevy Custom 20 Deluxe 305 motor rough, Pro 16 Guide Tracker boat and trailer – 90 hp Mercury – 9.9 Mercury kicker-trolling motor boat is like new- used only once, fuel tank with electric pump, older Honda bike, 10 pair scaffold bucks, a lot of scaffold planks,2 mortar mixers misc. Lumber and plywood, mortar boxes, wheel barrows, 3-12” plastic culvert pipe, a lot of misc. blocks – brick-dura wall- misc. tools.
Farm and Dairy

Haul trucks, hydraulic excavators, vacuum truck, and misc.

HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE: 30 VACUUM TRUCKS: (11)2020 Peterbilt. 567(warranty, quad & tri), (4)2012 Peterbilt 388(tri), (5)2012 Peterbilt 367(5-axle),. (10)2012 Peterbilt 367(tri), 8 ARTICULATED HAUL TRUCKS: (5)2014 Komatsu. HM400-3, (2)2014 Volvo A40G, Volvo A25C, 2 HYDRAULIC EXCAVATORS: 2014. JD 670GLC, 2012 Cat 320E, CRAWLER TRACTOR: 2011 Cat D8T, 2 RUBBER. TIRED LOADERS:...
Farm and Dairy

Impound/salvage vehicles, and misc.

Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders on location: CANTON CITY SERVICE CENTER – 2436 30TH ST. NE, CANTON, OH 44705 Directions: Take SR 62 east of I–77 to Harrisburg Rd., then turn south on Harrisburg one block to 30th St. and east on 30th to the Canton City Service Center. Watch for KIKO signs.
CANTON, OH
Farm and Dairy

Clean tractors, farm equipment, and misc.

PREVIEW: Saturday Nov. 13 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Located: 3360 Mason Rd. Caledonia, Oh 43314. Approx. 3mi. N.W. of Caledonia, 8mi. N.E. of Marion, 11 mi. S. of Bucyrus (signs off 98). Dick is 82 and retiring from farming. You will find these pcs. to be clean, well cared for, and field ready. Please be on time, not many small items, approx. 50 min. auction. VERY CLEAN TRACTORS: ‘89 C-IH 7130 Magnum, 2WD, 2,835 hrs. on overhaul, 18 spd. p/ shift, 175 hp., (6) front wts., 3 Rem., 1000 pto, top link, 480/80 R42 duals 11.00-16 front tires, all new rubber fall 2019 only used one season, SN: JJA0009176.; ’87 C-IH 3394, MFWD, 4 spd. w/ (6) p/ shifts, 180 hp., 18 front wts., 3 Rem., 1000 pto, 480/80 R42 rears, 14.9R 30 fronts, only 1,536 hrs. on O.H. shows 3,936 hrs., replaced front seals by Burkharts.; ’67 Farmall 806, C301 gas, 94 hp. w/ f, cab, 1 Rem., 2 pto’s, 1,814 hrs. on O.H., shows 6,609; hrs., 16.9-38 rears, 4 front wts., very straight, S.N.: 24076 PLANTING EQUIPMENT: JD 750 (15’) no till drill, markers, new ga. wheel fronts, V.G.C., S.N: 00750X003283; JD 7200 MAX Emerge II 6-30 corn planter, liq. fert. set for 12 gal. per acre, pop. set @ 34,200, V.G.C. TILLAGE: Sunflower 6331 (25’) hyd. fold land finisher, 11 L-15 tires, w/ Rem., 5 bar harr. rear hitch, S.N.: 6390058; Krause 1900 (25’) hyd. fold rock flex disk, S.N.: 4551; Remlinger DC (28’) hyd. fold dbl. rolling cart; DMI Coulter-Champ II, 7 shank disk chisel plow, 9.5 L-15 tires; JD 400 (15’) 3pt. rotary hoe; Hiniker 1530 (25’) flat fold f. cult. w/ 1 bar harr.; JD 1000 (12’) field cult. w/ 1 bar harr.; AC 3btm., snap coupler hitch plow; Dunham Lehr (12’) cultipacker, end trans., hyd. cyl.; 1 sect. drag harr. SEED HANDLING: Friesen Titan SE (2 box) seed tender, Honda GX160 (5.5hp.) motor, 8” auger, S.N.: 25366; McCurdy 300bu. g. wagon, model 141×14’ hyd. auger, float, tires; FARM EQUIP.: JD 616 (6’) 3pt. rotary chopper; 6’ 3pt. rear blade; 16.9 x 38 clamp on Goodyear duals, 60%; (11) used packer wheels; Cyclone galv. box 12 volt rear seed sower; 300 gal. poly tank; 280 gal. skid fuel tank; 200 gal. fuel tank; Lincoln 225 AC-DC welder; Larin 3 ton hyd. shop hoist.
State
Pennsylvania State
CarBuzz.com

This Is The Truck GMC Needs To Build

The GMC Hummer EV isn't the only pickup truck the automaker has in the pipeline. Like its Chevy Silverado counterpart, an all-electric Sierra 1500 will debut sometime in the very near future. Both it and the Chevy will ride on a modified version of the Hummer's Ultium platform. Hummer buyers can still be assured their upcoming new ride remains GMC's flagship. For the majority of customers, however, the Sierra EV represents the brand's future.
TrendHunter.com

Rotating Truck Campers

German camper companies Queensize Camper and ICC Offroad have decided to join forces in order to create a line of innovative truck campers that make use of a rotating mechanism to be able to provide a sizeable storage space that can quickly and easily be folded away when not in use.
TrendHunter.com

Lightweight Pickup Truck Campers

The LOKI Icarus truck camper is a lightweight aftermarket solution for avid campers seeking out a way to maintain their comfort when spending extended periods exploring. The camper is constructed to fit in the bed of a pickup truck and is crafted from fiberglass to give it a lightweight design that doesn't skimp on rigidity. This is further enhanced with the use of aluminum for the structure to help extend longevity and capacity, while also giving it a four-season design.
themountvernongrapevine.com

Fredericktown Brush Truck Out of Service

The Service Department’s brush truck is currently undergoing repairs and is temporarily out of service. We are encouraging residents to mow/mulch leaves, as opposed to raking them to the edge of the street, in the meantime. Decomposed leaves are highly nutritious and may help fertilize a lawn. We apologize for the inconvenience this temporary setback may cause residents. The brush truck is expected to be back up and running by sometime Wednesday (11-3-21).
Tire Review

Nokian Adds Additional E-Truck, R-Truck Tire Sizes

Nokian Tyres is widening its portfolio of E-Truck and R-Truck tires with new sizes – both Nokian E-Truck Steer 385/55R22.5 and Nokian R-Truck Trailer 285/70R19.5 are available now. The Nokian E-Truck family of tires is designed for reliable, economical miles on medium and regional haul trucks, the company says. Nokian R-Truck, on the other hand, is a tire family for demanding on and off-road use.
The Whale 99.1 FM

2021 Hess Truck Toy is Here, But it’s Not A Truck

Here's what the legendary truck looks like this year. Once our calendars flip to November, one thing that I always look forward to is the official release of the year's Hess Toy Truck. Each year the folks at Hess do a remarkable job keeping us all wanting every year's must-have toy.
Gear Patrol

The Rise of the Small Pickup Truck

A version of this story first appeared in Gear Patrol Magazine. Subscribe today. The term "small truck” used to be an oxymoron. If you walked into a Ford or Chevy dealership circa 2013 asking for one, a salesperson would have pointed you to a single-cab F-150 or Silverado. Even those few midsize trucks still on sale were much bigger than their predecessors; the Toyota Tacoma of the early 2010s, for example, was two whole feet longer than the model on sale in the 1990s.
NewsBreak
whio.com

Report: 10 Cars That Hold Their Value the Most

High prices in the auto market have had the effect of extending the value of certain models, according to a new report. The report, from vehicle research site iSeeCars.com, is derived from an analysis of more than 800,000 2016 model year vehicles sold during the first eight months of 2021.
WKBN

Local trucking company struggling with worker, truck shortages

(WKBN) — The pandemic has created many problems for different industries around the world. One industry that’s currently being affected is the trucking industry. Ron Myers co-owns Southwind Transportation in Austintown. For over 20 years, his company has transported general freight across the country. He says the past year and a half has been the […]

