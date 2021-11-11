Vactor/Flusher combo truck, cleaning truck, and misc.

PREVIEW: Saturday Nov. 13 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Located: 3360 Mason Rd. Caledonia, Oh 43314. Approx. 3mi. N.W. of Caledonia, 8mi. N.E. of Marion, 11 mi. S. of Bucyrus (signs off 98). Dick is 82 and retiring from farming. You will find these pcs. to be clean, well cared for, and field ready. Please be on time, not many small items, approx. 50 min. auction. VERY CLEAN TRACTORS: ‘89 C-IH 7130 Magnum, 2WD, 2,835 hrs. on overhaul, 18 spd. p/ shift, 175 hp., (6) front wts., 3 Rem., 1000 pto, top link, 480/80 R42 duals 11.00-16 front tires, all new rubber fall 2019 only used one season, SN: JJA0009176.; ’87 C-IH 3394, MFWD, 4 spd. w/ (6) p/ shifts, 180 hp., 18 front wts., 3 Rem., 1000 pto, 480/80 R42 rears, 14.9R 30 fronts, only 1,536 hrs. on O.H. shows 3,936 hrs., replaced front seals by Burkharts.; ’67 Farmall 806, C301 gas, 94 hp. w/ f, cab, 1 Rem., 2 pto’s, 1,814 hrs. on O.H., shows 6,609; hrs., 16.9-38 rears, 4 front wts., very straight, S.N.: 24076 PLANTING EQUIPMENT: JD 750 (15’) no till drill, markers, new ga. wheel fronts, V.G.C., S.N: 00750X003283; JD 7200 MAX Emerge II 6-30 corn planter, liq. fert. set for 12 gal. per acre, pop. set @ 34,200, V.G.C. TILLAGE: Sunflower 6331 (25’) hyd. fold land finisher, 11 L-15 tires, w/ Rem., 5 bar harr. rear hitch, S.N.: 6390058; Krause 1900 (25’) hyd. fold rock flex disk, S.N.: 4551; Remlinger DC (28’) hyd. fold dbl. rolling cart; DMI Coulter-Champ II, 7 shank disk chisel plow, 9.5 L-15 tires; JD 400 (15’) 3pt. rotary hoe; Hiniker 1530 (25’) flat fold f. cult. w/ 1 bar harr.; JD 1000 (12’) field cult. w/ 1 bar harr.; AC 3btm., snap coupler hitch plow; Dunham Lehr (12’) cultipacker, end trans., hyd. cyl.; 1 sect. drag harr. SEED HANDLING: Friesen Titan SE (2 box) seed tender, Honda GX160 (5.5hp.) motor, 8” auger, S.N.: 25366; McCurdy 300bu. g. wagon, model 141×14’ hyd. auger, float, tires; FARM EQUIP.: JD 616 (6’) 3pt. rotary chopper; 6’ 3pt. rear blade; 16.9 x 38 clamp on Goodyear duals, 60%; (11) used packer wheels; Cyclone galv. box 12 volt rear seed sower; 300 gal. poly tank; 280 gal. skid fuel tank; 200 gal. fuel tank; Lincoln 225 AC-DC welder; Larin 3 ton hyd. shop hoist.

