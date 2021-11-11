CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Rubber tires loaders, agricultural tractors, van trailers, and misc.

Farm and Dairy
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE: 2 HYDRAULIC EXCAVATORS: 2015 Kobelco. SK500LC-9, 2011 Case CX135SR, 2 RUBBER TIRED LOADERS: 2020. Cat 906M(101 hrs), 2020 Cat 906M(224 hrs), CRAWLER TRACTOR: JD. 700HLT, RUBBER TRACKED SKID STEER: 2019 JD 331G, TELESCOPIC. FORKLIFT: Skytrack 8042(4×4, 8,000lb.), ROLLBACK TRUCK: 2006. Freightliner, WRECKER (TOW) TRUCK: 1997 Volvo(t/a), SERVICE...

www.farmanddairy.com

basinlife.com

Keno Tractors Special! The Branson 2400 Sub-Compact Tractor with Loader!

This 24 hp Branson 2400 is everything you’d desire in a sub-compact tractor! Whether you’re working on a small hobby farm or raising livestock, it’s perfect for the job. And it’s great for the homeowner with a bit of property! Come see it today at Keno Tractors on Highway 66!
ECONOMY
Farm and Dairy

7 Tractors, backhoe, equipment, masonry items, 5 trucks, and misc.

LOCATED 1 MILE EAST OF MT. PLEASANT, OHIO (JEFFERSON CTY). JUST OFF OF CTY RD. 1 ON TOWNSHIP RD 106. John Deere 6215 – 622 hrs, John Deere 5100 M -158 hrs with loader&7’ bucket, John Deere 310 SK backhoe-EXT. hoe 2 buckets (2’&3’) 265 hrs., Massey Ferguson 175 diesel with loader- 2 buckets, 2 Farmall H’s, 3 old M. tractors (rough), Bush Hog 2815-2 batwing, Bush Hog 3210 pull type, MF 33 grain drill (like new), 6 ft. Woods 3 pt. (like new), Bush Hog 18” 3 pt. auger, Bush Hog 8ft. blade, 2014 Chevy Silverado -r eg cab – 8 ft. bed-4×4- 5.3 liter – 56,770 miles, 2019 GMC Sierra reg cab – 8ft. bed- 5.3 liter-4×4 only 3,197 miles, 2005 GMC dump truck-6.0 liter- 51,372 miles, 1983 Ford ½ ton 2 wheel drive 4.9 liter – 33,415 miles, older Chevy Custom 20 Deluxe 305 motor rough, Pro 16 Guide Tracker boat and trailer – 90 hp Mercury – 9.9 Mercury kicker-trolling motor boat is like new- used only once, fuel tank with electric pump, older Honda bike, 10 pair scaffold bucks, a lot of scaffold planks,2 mortar mixers misc. Lumber and plywood, mortar boxes, wheel barrows, 3-12” plastic culvert pipe, a lot of misc. blocks – brick-dura wall- misc. tools.
ECONOMY
Farm and Dairy

12/11 and 12/12. 2018 JD 9520R, 2018 Ramsey Highlander, tractors, and misc.

Owners retiring from multi-generation farm converting to huge commercial agri-business operation, selling will be! (A Sampling Follows!) 2018 JD 9520R, E-18 power shift; JD 8370R, MFWD, IVT trans.; (SEE other tractors on web!) 2020 (new this year!) CIH Magnum 250 Cut-ATS C (250 h.p.) only 50 hrs!;. 2018 Ramsey Highlander...
INDUSTRY
Farm and Dairy

Vactor/Flusher combo truck, cleaning truck, and misc.

HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE: 6 VACTOR/FLUSHER COMBO TRUCKS: 2018 Mack GU713. Granite(t/a), 2015 Mack GU713 Granite(t/a), 2013 Mack GU713 Granite(t/a), 2002 Mack. CH613 Maxicruise(t/a), 2005 IH 7500 Work Star(t/a), 1999 IH 4900, 2 VACUUM TRUCKS:. 2004 Mack CV713 Granite(t/a), 2001 Mack RD688S(t/a), 2 FLUSH TRUCKS: (2)1991 IH. 4900, 3 OIL WELL FRAC...
CARS
Farm and Dairy

Hydraulic excavators, utility trucks, mobile house, and misc.

HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE: ARTICULATED HAUL TRUCK: Volvo A40D, 10 HYDRAULIC. EXCAVATORS: Cat 365BL, 2017 Cat 330FL, 2009 Cat 320DLRR, 2010 Cat 312DL, 2014 Sany. SY335C, JD 350GLC, New Doosan DX225LC, 2017 Komatsu PC138, Kobelco SK135SRLC- 1E, 2017 Kubota KX080-4, 13 RUBBER TIRED LOADERS: 2014 Cat 966M, 2015 Cat 950M,. 2020 Cat...
CARS
concreteproducts.com

Tire pressure control adjusts to trailer axle load

Tiremaxx Pro-LB builds on the technology of Tiremaax Pro, which inflates, relieves and equalizes tire pressures across all wheel positions with the added benefit of load-based pressure adjustments. “The consensus in the market is that most trailer tires are inflated to a pressure greater than necessary for the typical load....
CARS
Farm and Dairy

Pedal tractors, horse drawn equipment, JD, and misc.

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 19 – 4:30 pm. Heritage Market Place – 15848 Nauvoo Rd, Middlefield, OH 44062 ·. TERMS: 10% Buyers Premium on all sales (No sales tax) 1/16, 1/12, and 1/8 scale toys and equipment, John Deere Goat wagon, Norscot and Ertl Cat construction equipment, steam engines, thrashing machines, horse-drawn farm equipment. Pedal Tractors John Deere 20 International 766, 856, 1456 & 1466 Ford TW5/15-1/8 scale John Deere 70, 4010, B, D, L Manure Spreader. Ford 8N, IH 400-560-856-966-1206-1466 & 200 Spreader Horse Drawn Equipment McCormick Grain Binder, McCormick Corn Binder, McCormick Mower, Forecart Dump Rake New Idea Hay Loader. McCormick 200H Spreader with Mule team. John Deere 2 Row Cultivator with team, John Deere Sulky Plow, John Deere Corn Wagon, Schaller Corn Wagon, IH Disc, Hitch Wagon with Horses (very detailed) 8 Horse Budweiser Clydesdale Hitch. Cultimulch with horses. 1/16 Scale Thrashing Machines: John Deere, Case, Dion, Wood Bros, Minneapolis Moline, International, McCormick Deering and more different brands. John Deere 45 Combine Prestige Collection (very detailed), Precision 4020 with #237 mounted corn picker. 5020 with duals, 1/16 Log Skidder, 4010, 4320, 8300, 3010, 60 Orchard, 420 Crawler with blade, Buckboard wagon, and many more. International & McCormick.
MIDDLEFIELD, OH
kgns.tv

Tractor trailer hauling aluminum rolls, rolls over

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A rollover accident caused headaches for motorists on Loop 20 Friday morning. A tractor trailer rolled over on its side near the intersection of Loop 20 and I-35. This caused temporary lane closures for the eastbound lane on Loop 20. The trailer contained 44,000 pounds of...
LAREDO, TX
wfxl.com

Duo charged for grill theft, entering tractor-trailer in Valdosta

Two people have been arrested after the victim allegedly saw the duo enter into her tractor-trailer. Valdosta police say that just before 9:30 p.m. November 8, the victim called 911 about two people going into her vehicle at Inland Sunstop on West Hill Avenue. Responding officers made contact with the...
VALDOSTA, GA
communityadvocate.com

UPS tractor trailer hits pole on Rt. 9

WESTBOROUGH – The ramp from Route 9 onto Route 30 east in Westborough is currently closed after a tractor trailer struck a pole, according to the Westborough Police Department Facebook Page. A UPS freight truck off the road, and the utility pole splintered in half near the Midas on Rt....
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE tools, Farmall Cub, lawn tractors, mower parts, and misc.

PICKUP: Monday – November 15, 2021 – 2:00-5:30 P.M. Farmall F Cub with belly mower – Simplicity 18 HP riding mower, hydro, 48” deck – Troy-Bilt 21 HP mower, 46” deck – JD Sabre 15 HP mower – many clean tools – sockets – wrenches – welder – tool chest – etc. See catalog online at kikoauctions.com.
NEWTON FALLS, OH

