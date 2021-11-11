Rubber tires loaders, agricultural tractors, van trailers, and misc.

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 19 – 4:30 pm. Heritage Market Place – 15848 Nauvoo Rd, Middlefield, OH 44062 ·. TERMS: 10% Buyers Premium on all sales (No sales tax) 1/16, 1/12, and 1/8 scale toys and equipment, John Deere Goat wagon, Norscot and Ertl Cat construction equipment, steam engines, thrashing machines, horse-drawn farm equipment. Pedal Tractors John Deere 20 International 766, 856, 1456 & 1466 Ford TW5/15-1/8 scale John Deere 70, 4010, B, D, L Manure Spreader. Ford 8N, IH 400-560-856-966-1206-1466 & 200 Spreader Horse Drawn Equipment McCormick Grain Binder, McCormick Corn Binder, McCormick Mower, Forecart Dump Rake New Idea Hay Loader. McCormick 200H Spreader with Mule team. John Deere 2 Row Cultivator with team, John Deere Sulky Plow, John Deere Corn Wagon, Schaller Corn Wagon, IH Disc, Hitch Wagon with Horses (very detailed) 8 Horse Budweiser Clydesdale Hitch. Cultimulch with horses. 1/16 Scale Thrashing Machines: John Deere, Case, Dion, Wood Bros, Minneapolis Moline, International, McCormick Deering and more different brands. John Deere 45 Combine Prestige Collection (very detailed), Precision 4020 with #237 mounted corn picker. 5020 with duals, 1/16 Log Skidder, 4010, 4320, 8300, 3010, 60 Orchard, 420 Crawler with blade, Buckboard wagon, and many more. International & McCormick.
Comments / 0