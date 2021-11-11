CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hydraulic excavators, utility trucks, mobile house, and misc.

Cover picture for the articleHIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE: ARTICULATED HAUL TRUCK: Volvo A40D, 10 HYDRAULIC. EXCAVATORS: Cat 365BL, 2017 Cat 330FL, 2009 Cat 320DLRR, 2010 Cat 312DL, 2014 Sany. SY335C, JD 350GLC, New Doosan DX225LC, 2017 Komatsu PC138, Kobelco SK135SRLC- 1E, 2017 Kubota KX080-4, 13 RUBBER TIRED LOADERS: 2014 Cat 966M, 2015 Cat 950M,. 2020...

7 Tractors, backhoe, equipment, masonry items, 5 trucks, and misc.

LOCATED 1 MILE EAST OF MT. PLEASANT, OHIO (JEFFERSON CTY). JUST OFF OF CTY RD. 1 ON TOWNSHIP RD 106. John Deere 6215 – 622 hrs, John Deere 5100 M -158 hrs with loader&7’ bucket, John Deere 310 SK backhoe-EXT. hoe 2 buckets (2’&3’) 265 hrs., Massey Ferguson 175 diesel with loader- 2 buckets, 2 Farmall H’s, 3 old M. tractors (rough), Bush Hog 2815-2 batwing, Bush Hog 3210 pull type, MF 33 grain drill (like new), 6 ft. Woods 3 pt. (like new), Bush Hog 18” 3 pt. auger, Bush Hog 8ft. blade, 2014 Chevy Silverado -r eg cab – 8 ft. bed-4×4- 5.3 liter – 56,770 miles, 2019 GMC Sierra reg cab – 8ft. bed- 5.3 liter-4×4 only 3,197 miles, 2005 GMC dump truck-6.0 liter- 51,372 miles, 1983 Ford ½ ton 2 wheel drive 4.9 liter – 33,415 miles, older Chevy Custom 20 Deluxe 305 motor rough, Pro 16 Guide Tracker boat and trailer – 90 hp Mercury – 9.9 Mercury kicker-trolling motor boat is like new- used only once, fuel tank with electric pump, older Honda bike, 10 pair scaffold bucks, a lot of scaffold planks,2 mortar mixers misc. Lumber and plywood, mortar boxes, wheel barrows, 3-12” plastic culvert pipe, a lot of misc. blocks – brick-dura wall- misc. tools.
Vactor/Flusher combo truck, cleaning truck, and misc.

HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE: 6 VACTOR/FLUSHER COMBO TRUCKS: 2018 Mack GU713. Granite(t/a), 2015 Mack GU713 Granite(t/a), 2013 Mack GU713 Granite(t/a), 2002 Mack. CH613 Maxicruise(t/a), 2005 IH 7500 Work Star(t/a), 1999 IH 4900, 2 VACUUM TRUCKS:. 2004 Mack CV713 Granite(t/a), 2001 Mack RD688S(t/a), 2 FLUSH TRUCKS: (2)1991 IH. 4900, 3 OIL WELL FRAC...
Joe Marks Excavating, driveways, septics, trucking

Joe Marks Excavating, driveways, septics, trucking. CUSTODIAL WORKER: Voorheesville School District has an anticipated opening for a. Custodial Worker M-F (2:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.). Excellent benefits. For more. information, please call: 518-765-3313 ext. 103, EOE/AA. CUSTODIAL WORKER (SUBSTITUTE): Voorheesville School District has an. immediate opening for Custodial Worker (Substitute)....
Clean tractors, farm equipment, and misc.

PREVIEW: Saturday Nov. 13 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Located: 3360 Mason Rd. Caledonia, Oh 43314. Approx. 3mi. N.W. of Caledonia, 8mi. N.E. of Marion, 11 mi. S. of Bucyrus (signs off 98). Dick is 82 and retiring from farming. You will find these pcs. to be clean, well cared for, and field ready. Please be on time, not many small items, approx. 50 min. auction. VERY CLEAN TRACTORS: ‘89 C-IH 7130 Magnum, 2WD, 2,835 hrs. on overhaul, 18 spd. p/ shift, 175 hp., (6) front wts., 3 Rem., 1000 pto, top link, 480/80 R42 duals 11.00-16 front tires, all new rubber fall 2019 only used one season, SN: JJA0009176.; ’87 C-IH 3394, MFWD, 4 spd. w/ (6) p/ shifts, 180 hp., 18 front wts., 3 Rem., 1000 pto, 480/80 R42 rears, 14.9R 30 fronts, only 1,536 hrs. on O.H. shows 3,936 hrs., replaced front seals by Burkharts.; ’67 Farmall 806, C301 gas, 94 hp. w/ f, cab, 1 Rem., 2 pto’s, 1,814 hrs. on O.H., shows 6,609; hrs., 16.9-38 rears, 4 front wts., very straight, S.N.: 24076 PLANTING EQUIPMENT: JD 750 (15’) no till drill, markers, new ga. wheel fronts, V.G.C., S.N: 00750X003283; JD 7200 MAX Emerge II 6-30 corn planter, liq. fert. set for 12 gal. per acre, pop. set @ 34,200, V.G.C. TILLAGE: Sunflower 6331 (25’) hyd. fold land finisher, 11 L-15 tires, w/ Rem., 5 bar harr. rear hitch, S.N.: 6390058; Krause 1900 (25’) hyd. fold rock flex disk, S.N.: 4551; Remlinger DC (28’) hyd. fold dbl. rolling cart; DMI Coulter-Champ II, 7 shank disk chisel plow, 9.5 L-15 tires; JD 400 (15’) 3pt. rotary hoe; Hiniker 1530 (25’) flat fold f. cult. w/ 1 bar harr.; JD 1000 (12’) field cult. w/ 1 bar harr.; AC 3btm., snap coupler hitch plow; Dunham Lehr (12’) cultipacker, end trans., hyd. cyl.; 1 sect. drag harr. SEED HANDLING: Friesen Titan SE (2 box) seed tender, Honda GX160 (5.5hp.) motor, 8” auger, S.N.: 25366; McCurdy 300bu. g. wagon, model 141×14’ hyd. auger, float, tires; FARM EQUIP.: JD 616 (6’) 3pt. rotary chopper; 6’ 3pt. rear blade; 16.9 x 38 clamp on Goodyear duals, 60%; (11) used packer wheels; Cyclone galv. box 12 volt rear seed sower; 300 gal. poly tank; 280 gal. skid fuel tank; 200 gal. fuel tank; Lincoln 225 AC-DC welder; Larin 3 ton hyd. shop hoist.
Consignment for Fall Equipment Auction, and misc.

Directions: I-77 Fairplain Exit 132, Go North on Rt 21 for approx 5.5 miles to building on left. Consignments will be accepted through Friday, November 5. coopersauctionservice.com for pictures and updates. Personal Property Terms: All items sell AS IS. Announcements made on the day of sale take precedence over any...
Mini dozer, self propelled Amish buggy, scooter, mobility cart, kiddie ride, and misc.

ONLINE BIDDING AVAILABLE ON SELECT ITEMS STARTING AT 9:30 A.M.!. Please visit higginsauctions.com for bidding link!. Located: 3552 Ruth Rd. Marion, Oh 43302. Signs off S.R. 739, 3 mi. W. of Green Camp, 8mi. N.E. of Richwood, 9mi. S.W. of Marion. The Gambles are downsizing some very unique and nice antiques, collectibles, plus some personal property from home & shop. Don’t miss it! MINI DOZER- SELF PROPELLED AMISH BUGGY- SCOOTER- MOBILITY CART: 1975 Struck Magnatrac mini crawler, cleat track, 42” hyd. raise and manual angle dozer blade, Tecumseh XLC eng. (absolutely like brand new, very cool!); motorized Amish enclosed buggy powered by B&S 12 hp. eng., hyds. trans., lights, windshield, only (3) known built in Ashland, Oh.; New 48 volt adult 3 wheel trike scooter goes up to 18mph., and 30 mi. range w/ lights, speedometer; Pronto M51 Sure Step elect. mobility cart (V.G.C.) COIN-OP KIDDIE RIDE- CHILD’S ITEMS: The Jetsons coin oper. kiddie ride spaceship, working cond.; 1950’s sit on pressed steel road roller; Mobo pressed steel pedal sulky horse w/ cart; Star Wars 48” Darth Vader Battle Buddy; Towne & Country long child’s wagon w/ sides; Munsters Butler life size Trick-or-Treat statue w/ tray; Star Wars BB-8 w/ box; (3) Disney Enesco Ltd. Edition musical Jack-in-the-Boxes. ADVERTISING- PETROLEUM- FIRE ITEMS- PRESSED STEEL TOYS- FARM TOYS- FULL SIZE INDIAN SLOT MACHINE- COCA-COLA SIGN- ANTIQUES- COLLECTIBLES- GENERATOR- LAWN & YARD EQUIP. Please visit higginsauctions.com for full listing and photos!
