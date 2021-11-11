CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Television Q&A: Why are shows going from TV to streaming?

By RICH HELDENFELS
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

You have questions. I have some answers. Q: I enjoy watching “SEAL Team,” so I was disappointed that while they began the season on regular TV, they quickly left for Paramount+. I refuse to pay to watch (don’t enjoy the show enough to pay) but I feel like I’m being held...

www.miamiherald.com

Related
TVLine

Why CBS Is Dropping NCIS: Hawai'i Scenes Into the Middle of NCIS

Have you recently looked up from your phone while waiting out an NCIS ad break, fearing that you missed the end of the episode because a scene from NCIS: Hawai’i is playing on your screen? For those who have been watching NCIS and or FBI live this fall, the reaction to this new style of CBS promo is mixed. (And to those harrumphing, “Who sits through commercials anymore?!,” well, this fun article probably isn’t for you.) When I tweeted this Monday about nearly a full NCIS: Hawai’i scene being dropped into an NCIS ad break (instead of a traditional, quick “Coming up...
TV SERIES
Deadline

2021 Holiday Movies, Shows On TV & Streaming For November & December – Updated Schedule

While many of us are still sharpening our turkey knives, streamers and networks are busy decorating for the winter holidays. The Hallmark Channel has the most abundant list of offerings, a number of which star Danica McKellar and Candice Cameron Bure; CBS has a sleigh full of animated favorites like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer; Apple+ will have Mariah’s Christmas; TBS is running classics such as A Christmas Story and The Wizard of Oz throughout the season; and NBC has two exclusive December airings of It’s a Wonderful Life (NBC)”>It’s a Wonderful Life. See below for full listing of premiere dates...
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Why Yellowstone, Paramount's biggest show, doesn't stream on Paramount Plus

Yellowstone, the cowboy-drama hit on Paramount Network, returns Sunday. Its fourth-season premiere will reveal who survived last year's cliff-hanger finale -- an episode that drew in the biggest audience of any scripted TV show on cable in 2020. For people aiming to catch up on past seasons or stay on top of new episodes as they hit, streaming service Paramount Plus would seem like the natural place to turn. But counterintuitively, the one TV show most associated with the Paramount name is nowhere to be found on Paramount Plus.
TV SERIES
Vulture

The Stars Are Out for Adele’s One Night Only CBS Special

Clear your schedule this Sunday night because Oprah has three words for you: “Adele. Music. Adele.” CBS has released the trailer for the pop singer-songwriter’s television concert special, Adele One Night Only, which airs on November 14 from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. ET on CBS and streams on Paramount+. The event is set to feature Adele performing four new songs off 30, her upcoming album, including lead single “Easy on Me,” as well as old hits like “Skyfall” and “Rolling in the Deep,” all under the stars at Los Angeles’s Griffith Observatory. And for the stars, too, with everyone from James Corden to Tyler Perry to Lizzo. (“You’re trying to outshine me, babes!” Adele declares to her fellow pop star at one point.) “It will look really elegant,” Adele says teasingly to Oprah, “and then I’ll tell a load of filthy jokes. Like, sort of whiplash.” In other words, exactly what we’ve missed from Adele Adkins — and what we hope we’ll get more of come November 19, when the performer releases 30, her first album in six years.
MUSIC
GamesRadar+

6 New Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend

Settle in for a wintery weekend in front of the TV with our latest batch of streaming recommendations. There are plenty of new movie releases to keep you busy this weekend, from Netflix's latest Western, The Harder They Fall, to Apple TV Plus' sci-fi drama Finch. In the US, there's the brand new Benedict Cumberbatch-led biopic The Electrical Life of Louis Wain on Amazon Prime Video in the US, while Star on Disney Plus in the UK offers up the classic '90s action thriller Face/Off.
MOVIES
Popculture

'The Daily Show' Loses Major Correspondent

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah has lost one of its most beloved correspondents: comedian Jaboukie Young-White. Young-White has been a part of The Daily Show since 2018, and has since found success on other TV shows, movies and elsewhere. According to a report by Deadline, Young-White has "quietly exited" The Daily Show, with no fanfare to send him off.
TV SHOWS
TVLine

Adele: One Night Only Concert: Which Performances Were Your Favorite?

CBS and Paramount+ this Sunday offered everyone a front row seat to one helluva Adele concert. Which of the Adele: One Night Only performances were your favorite? And which of her new songs tops your play list? Marking the British Grammy winner’s first primetime concert since 2015’s Adele: Live in New York City, which aired on NBC, CBS’ One Night Only was held at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, offering a picturesque panorama to accompany the oft-soaring tunes. The audience members on hand for the very special concert included Lizzo, Melissa McCarthy, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Tyler Perry, James Corden,...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Regina King, David E. Kelley Team for Netflix Limited Series ‘A Man in Full’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Regina King and David E. Kelley are teaming to adapt the Tom Wolfe novel “A Man in Full” as a Netflix limited series, Variety has learned exclusively. The drama project has received a straight-to-series order at the streamer, with Netflix ordering six one-hour episodes. In the series, when Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as Charlie defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace. Kelley will serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner on “A Man in Full.” King will direct the first three episodes in addition to serving as...
TV SERIES
9to5Mac

How to watch Dr. Brain TV show, the first Korean drama from Apple TV+

Apple TV’s entrance into the Korean market begins today, with the release of the Apple TV 4K, Apple TV app, and Apple TV+ streaming service in the region. To commemorate the launch, Apple TV+ is debuting its first Korean Apple Original, the sci-fi thriller ‘Dr Brain’. Here’s how to watch …
TECHNOLOGY
arcamax.com

Television Q&A: Why is Delilah no longer a regular on 'Million Little Things'?

You have questions. I have some answers. Q: Why was the character Delilah on “A Million Little Things” written off? I enjoyed her character and storyline. A: Here’s an explanation from TVLine about the status of Delialh, played by Stephanie Szostak: “Series creator/executive producer DJ Nash confirms to TVLine that Stephanie Szostak, who has been a series regular since Season 1, will be a recurring guest star in Season 4. The change, he explains, comes as a result of Canada’s mandatory 14-day quarantine for travelers entering the country. ('A Million Little Things' shoots in Vancouver, British Columbia. Szostak lives in Connecticut.)” That led first to her being written out of most of the third season, the TVLine report said. When it came time to start the fourth season, Szostak asked not to be in all the episodes so she could be with her family more in Connecticut, and her status and storyline changed.
TV SERIES
