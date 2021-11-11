CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Win $2,000 in the Your Piece of the Pie Sweepstakes!

Napa Valley Register
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's November, which means it's time to loosen our belts and get ready for fantastic deals — and fantastic prizes thanks to fantastic contests!. Register today for your chance...

napavalleyregister.com

WHAS 11

Spin to win with the GDL Prize Wheel Sweepstakes!

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the GDL PRIZE WHEEL SWEEPSTAKES (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
KSDK

WonderLight’s Christmas Comment-To-Win Sweepstakes

MADISON, Ill. — WonderLight’s Christmas at World Wide Technology Raceway Comment-To-Win Sweepstakes. 1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. 2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the WonderLight’s Christmas Comment-To-Win Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal U.S. residents (excluding Puerto Rico) who live in the KSDK-TV viewing area and are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of World Wide Technology (“Sponsor”), Multimedia KSDK, LLC (“Administrator”), TEGNA Inc., and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.
bendsource.com

Bake a Pie, Win a Prize

Most Americans will be gobbling down some pumpkin pie on Thanksgiving Day, but ahead of that, a Bend cactus-plant store is gearing up to give bakers some bragging rights. The Great Pumpkin Pie Contest, happening Sunday, Nov. 21 at Desert Rose Cactus Lounge, is a chance for local bakers to show off their prowess in the pumpkin pie department. A $5 entry fee enters bakers into the competition, which will be judged by "a revered panel of judges" based on texture, flavor, presentation and creativity.
BEND, OR
Recorder

Northfield: Reserve your pies by Saturday

NORTHFIELD — The Trinitarian Congregational Church is having its annual apple pie sale on Saturday, Nov. 20. All pies are unbaked and frozen to bake when wanted. Prices are $12 for 9-inch regular and diabetic; $7 for 5-inch regular and diabetic; $17 for gluten-free 9-inch; and $8 for gluten-free 5-inch.
NORTHFIELD, MA
Boston Herald

Your guide to making prize-worthy holiday pies

Thanksgiving pies get as much attention as the revered bronzed butter turkey. While some people find cooking for the holiday stressful enough, making pies puts downright fear in them. Instant relief comes in the form of purchased pies, which can be very good or very bad, but a homemade pie is a thing of beauty, edible art fashioned by the cook who chooses careful ingredients and crafts them to taste.
FOOD & DRINKS
KATU.com

The Best Produce for Your Thanksgiving Pies

Thanksgiving is next week, so have you thought about the produce you’re putting in your pies? Produce expert Josh Alsberg joined us to share his always tasty tips. For more inspiration from Josh, follow him on Instagram or Facebook. It's the week before Thanksgiving and we've put pie filling on...
FOOD & DRINKS
Power 93.7 WBLK

7 Spots With Mouth-Watering Pies to Enjoy for Your Holiday Dinner Dessert

Thanksgiving will be here before you know it! If you want to make sure you have a delicious pie for your family and friends during Thanksgiving dinner but aren't the best baker, there are plenty of highly-rated bakeries in Buffalo and Western New York. Whether you're looking for something traditional like - sweet potato, pumpkin, or pecan - or you want to try something different like apple streusel or banana cream, one of these 7 bakeries can accommodate you. They each have a Google rating of 4-stars or better, some even have a rating as high as 4.7 stars.
BUFFALO, NY
Times and Democrat

These craveable pies can be delivered right to your door

Pie is a staple served at almost every holiday party around. Yet, if you haven’t quite mastered the tricks of the trade, you’re in luck: More businesses have amped up their shipping game in order to share their amazing desserts, making it easy to feature one-of-a-kind pies at your table this year.
FOOD & DRINKS
greensboro.com

An award-winning apple crumb pie

PITTSBURGH — Travis Harhai is pretty proud of his deep-dish apple pie. Piled high with fall's favorite fruit under a sugary blanket of crispy crumb topping, it's exactly what you picture when you think of the classic all-American dessert — sweet and fruity, with a wonderfully flaky crust you can't wait to dig into.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Napa Valley Register

Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: Thanksgiving mistakes and how to avoid them

Thanksgiving is just another meal, right, so what could go wrong? Whenever someone says that you know something is guaranteed to go off the rails. I’ve been cooking Thanksgiving meals for more than 30 years. I can only remember missing one when my wife and I met up with a friend in Sant Fe for Thanksgiving in Santa Fe years ago. We love hosting the dinner, so we make a point to be in the kitchen the fourth Thursday of November each year.
RECIPES
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

2021 Southern Maryland Holiday Farm Guide Sets the Scene for Holiday Gift Giving and Entertaining

Looking for fresh local ideas for holiday gift-giving and festive entertaining? From wreaths and trees to all your local gift needs, the 2021 Southern Maryland Holiday Farm Guide has you covered! View the virtual guide now on the Get our Guides page at SMADC.com for over a hundred regional listings of farms, as well as […] The post 2021 Southern Maryland Holiday Farm Guide Sets the Scene for Holiday Gift Giving and Entertaining appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
AGRICULTURE
piratesandprincesses.net

Win a Disney Cruise with Amazon’s Magical Wish Holiday Sweepstakes!

Here’s your chance to set sail with Mickey and friends! The commerce company is currently running Amazon’s Magical Wish Holiday Sweepstakes. The Disney Cruise Line recently unveiled the newest addition to its fleet of cruise ships, the Disney Wish. The new ship has everything needed to make the perfect family vacation. Avengers and princess themed activity areas await younger cruisers. You can catch a movie or a musical in one of the theaters. Adults can unwind in a Star Wars-themed bar. It’s jam-packed with family entertainment, which means there’ll never be a dull moment (but then again, there rarely is when Disney’s involved).
TRAVEL
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Buying for a home chef this holiday season? Here are the best 18 deals for kitchen gear available today

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re shopping for kitchen items this holiday season, you don’t have to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to find amazing deals. Numerous top-selling products any home chef would love are already on sale at prices sure to impress. Whether you’re looking for […]
LIFESTYLE
Davis Enterprise

Humble Pie: Take your family’s Thanksgiving to the next level

* Editor’s note: This column first ran in November 2019. Every year, in early November, I begin dreaming of the perfect Thanksgiving dinner. I dig out my tattered, gravy-stained Mead folder that catalogs every Thanksgiving recipe I’ve prepared since the first year I was married and I re-evaluate their place on our sacred holiday table.
RECIPES
The Independent

8 best mince pies: Complete your Christmas with a deliciously festive staple

Christmas isn’t complete without a mince pie. Fruity, sweet and delightfully boozy, they’ve been a staple of the season since Victorian times, but can be traced back centuries, to the days of the crusaders, when fillings were as meaty as the name still suggests.Combining spices, meat and fruit – inspired by ancient cuisine in the Middle East – come Elizabethan times, the dish had evolved into a hefty offering called a “minched pie,” complete with mutton, orange peel, suet, spices, raisins, prunes and dates.Since shrunken to a far more manageable size, and with the meat removed, they’re now a festive...
RECIPES

