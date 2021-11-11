CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

St. Louis American
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Heartland Regional Investment Fund, LLC (“HRIF”) is a registered Community Development Entity with the Community Development Financial Institutions Fund. HRIF solicits proposals to provide advice and legal counsel...

rwdfoundation.org

Request for Proposals: Digital Equity Leadership Lab Project Manager

RWD Foundation seeks a skilled contractor to manage and implement our Digital Equity Leadership Lab Program in an efficient and highly effective manner. The Project Manager will be responsible for planning, coordinating, executing and implementing a highly visible, city-wide project for approximately 25 individuals. This is a part-time contract position...
BALTIMORE, MD
Princeton Times Leader

Princeton puts out request for proposal for SCBA, approves bid packet

The Princeton City Council put out a request for proposal for self-contained breathing apparatuses, approved loan bids, approved of participation in the national opioids settlement agreement, and conducted other business. Mayor Dakota Young informed the council he attended the previous Caldwell County Fiscal Court meeting and concluded making a joint...
PRINCETON, KY
fanwoodnj.org

Request for Quote: Appraisal Services

The Borough is soliciting Qualification Statements from interested companies and/or persons (“firms”) for the provision of appraisal services, as more particularly described herein. Through a Request for Qualification process described herein, firms interested in assisting the Borough with the provision of such services must prepare and submit a Qualification Statement in accordance with the procedure and schedule in this RFQ. The Borough will review Qualification Statements only from those firms that submit a Qualification Statement which includes all the information required to be included as described herein (in the sole judgment of the Borough). The Borough intends to qualify firm(s) that (a) possess the professional, financial and administrative capabilities to provide the proposed services, and (b) offers the financial terms and conditions that are determined by the Borough to provide the greatest financial benefit to the taxpayers of Borough.
wvih.com

Council Approves Annexation Requests

The Brandenburg City Council heard and approved two of three annexation requests during their regular meeting Monday (11/8) night. The council previously discussed the the request made by the property owners. The council voted to table the annexation request made by Mike Jones until his portion of costs could be finalized on the extension of the sewer services for pending development in the area. The Council approved requests made by Carl Austin for the commercial property along Old Ekron Road for the Huevas Dias building and residential development property owned by Chris McGehee at the Bypass and Kentucky 228. A contract was also approved by the council between the city and McGehee for each party to full the terms of services which include McGehee to develop at least thirty residential dwellings and the city bring sewer and water utilities to his property line to connect the development to.
BRANDENBURG, KY
martechseries.com

NextPlay Announces a Request for Proposals for Its Upcoming Suite of Stable Coins

NextPlay Technologies, Inc., a digital business ecosystem for digital advertisers, consumers, video gamers and travelers, announces it is seeking partners to power a suite of digital stable coins. NextPlay’s suite of coins will be built on top of recently acquired enabling technologies from Token IQ Inc. and enabled by NextPlay’s Longroot and NextBank units.
TECHNOLOGY
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Redistricting Commission opens Request for Proposals for District Master

The Seattle Redistricting Commission has opened a Request for Proposals (RFP) for a consultant or consultant team with geographic information system (GIS) expertise and experience and a demonstrated ability to work effectively in a politically sensitive environment to serve as District Master. The District Master will be the technical population data and map expert for the 5-member Redistricting Commission as it redraws City of Seattle Council Districts using 2020 Census data and other relevant data and information.
SEATTLE, WA
News Talk KIT

Ag News: OSHA Releases COVID Mandates

**OSHA released exemptions to the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large, private employers. The Hagstrom Report says the mandate won’t take effect until January 4 and begins after harvest season. Chuck Conner, president of the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives, says he’s disappointed that OSHA’s exemptions don’t adopt several commonsense...
bigblueunbiased.com

Stimulus Check: $600 And $1,200 Checks Are Being Sent, Is One Yours?

When some Americans check their bank accounts in a few days, they will be pleasantly surprised. Checks in the amounts of $600 and $1,200 are being sent to people who aren’t expecting them. The Department of Agriculture will distribute these checks to a specific group. A $700 million plan includes...
The Associated Press

Audit: Governor improperly used COVID funds for salaries

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state audit report on government spending released Monday accused Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds of using nearly $450,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds to pay salaries for 21 staff members for three months last year and concealing the spending by passing it through the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
International Business Times

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: New Payments To Arrive On Monday

A new batch of payments under the government’s expanded child tax credit will arrive Monday, marking the second to the last payments before the final on Dec. 15. Families with children under the age of 6 are expected to receive payments of $300 for each child for a total of $1,800. Households with children aged 6 to 17 will receive $250 for a total of $1,500.
St. Louis American

Roberts named to FCC diversity council

Logan University recognizes and congratulates Steven C. Roberts Sr., JD, LLM on his selection as a member of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Communications Equity and Diversity Council. The focus of the council is to make recommendations to the FCC on advancing equity in the provision of and access to digital communication services and products for all people of the United States.
smallbiztrends.com

Biden Considering Small Business Vaccine Mandate

President Biden is considering introducing an additional vaccine mandate for small businesses, similar to the one currently being implemented for big businesses. As Fox Business report, the proposed mandate will cover businesses operating with fewer than 100 employees, with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) mandate for big businesses coming into effect from 4 January 2022. It will force businesses with over 100 employees to mandate vaccines or their employees must wear masks and be tested weekly for Covid-19.
SmartAsset

The Biggest Pension Fund Is Taking on More Risk: Is Your Pension Next?

The board of California Public Employees Retirement System (known as CalPERS) approved an investment policy change on November 15 to use borrowed money and alternative assets to reach its investment-return target. Valued at $495 billion with two million members, CalPERS is the … Continue reading → The post The Biggest Pension Fund Is Taking on More Risk: Is Your Pension Next? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Pioneer Press

Clock starts for Washington County to enforce OSHA’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate

The Washington County Board on Tuesday voted to give county employees $500 to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Public and private sector businesses employing more than 100 people have until Jan. 4 to require employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19 or be tested weekly and wear a face mask while at work. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued the new emergency temporary standard on Nov. 4.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN

