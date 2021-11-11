REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

The Borough is soliciting Qualification Statements from interested companies and/or persons (“firms”) for the provision of appraisal services, as more particularly described herein. Through a Request for Qualification process described herein, firms interested in assisting the Borough with the provision of such services must prepare and submit a Qualification Statement in accordance with the procedure and schedule in this RFQ. The Borough will review Qualification Statements only from those firms that submit a Qualification Statement which includes all the information required to be included as described herein (in the sole judgment of the Borough). The Borough intends to qualify firm(s) that (a) possess the professional, financial and administrative capabilities to provide the proposed services, and (b) offers the financial terms and conditions that are determined by the Borough to provide the greatest financial benefit to the taxpayers of Borough.

