The multiplayer gaming podcast is back and the financials are in for Blizzard, EA, and Square Enix. We'll look at who won and lost on that front (and watch SE slap Marvel's Avengers) before we roll through and take a look at an upcoming MMORPG that gamigo is teasing...only to have them show up LIVE and troll us some more. We'll finish up with Lost Ark lootbox talk and your weekly bombs! All that and more on this week's Always Online!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO