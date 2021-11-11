CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CMS issues automatic exception policy for MIPS clinicians

By Alia Paavola
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCMS said it will apply an automatic extreme and uncontrollable circumstances policy to all individual clinicians participating in the Merit-based Incentive Payment System....

