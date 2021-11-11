Burns, East both land two players on all-state teams

CHEYENNE – Burns and Cheyenne East both had two athletes earn all-state volleyball honors from the Wyoming Coaches Association on Wednesday.

Senior Rylee Jo Ward and junior Emma Norris were tabbed Class 3A all-state members. Ward, a setter, was also named the Class 3A East Conference co-player of the year alongside Tessa Taylor from Buffalo. Ward finished the season with 880 assists, breaking the previous school record of 572 held by Mckayla Ward. The Chadron State signee also broke the career assists record with 1,855.

Norris also broke a single-season school record, finishing the campaign with 435 kills. That surpassed the previous record of 242 that was held by Mckenzie Ward. Norris now holds the career kills record with 573. She was also named to the 3A East all-conference list along with Kylie Gallegos and Brooke Hansen.

Juniors Elysiana Fonseca and Boden Liljedahl were tabbed Class 4A all-state players for the second consecutive season. The two were also named to the Class 4A East all-conference team, along with senior Kiera Walsh.

Fonseca, a middle blocker, finished the season with 287 kills, 79 blocks and 53 aces – all were team highs.

Liljedahl, who was also tabbed the 4A East conference defensive player of the year for the second year in a row, had 406 digs on the season and passed at a 2.57% clip.

This is the second time Fonseca and Liljedahl have earned All-Class 4A honors.

Complete all-conference selections and player of the year awards were not provided.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

ALL-STATE TEAMS

Class 4A

Cheyenne East: Elysiana Fonseca, Boden Liljedahl; Kelly Walsh: Peyton Carruth, Abi Milby; Laramie: Anna Gatlin, Taylor Tyser, Alexis Stucky, Maddy Stucky; Natrona County: Megan Hagar, Alesha Lane, Erin Weibel; Rock Springs: Emily Taucher; Star Valley: Mia Hutchinson; Thunder Basin: Ellie Thomas, Joelie Spelts.

Class 3A

Buffalo: Tessa Taylor; Burns: Emma Norris, Rylee Jo Ward; Douglas: Allison Olsen; Kemmerer: Olivia Nielson; Lander: Demi Stauffenberg, Emma Goetz; Lyman: Brice Hansen, Kendyll Dickerson, Sage Bradshaw; Mountain View: Kari Hutchings, Kaycee Bugas, Ashlee Tims; Pinedale: Roxanne Rogers; Powell: Addy Thorington; Rawlins: Jesse Jerome.

Class 2A

Big Horn: Emme Millimax, Emma Prior, Saydee Zimmer; Big Piney: Jocie Banks; Glenrock: Adelaide Williams; Moorcroft: Camlyn Connally, Char Cranston; Pine Bluffs: Jaden Shelit; Riverside: Braelyn Kozisek, Caroline Schlattmann, Vaidyn VanderPloeg, Rocky Mountain: Josey Steed; Sundance: Tyrianna Hollloman, Cana McInerney; Tongue River: Carleigh Reish.

Class 1A

Cokeville: Emmie Barnes, Kylee Dayton, Michea Peterson; Farson-Eden: Tyra Thoren; Hulett: McKenna Kromarek; Kaycee: Bindi Hill, Sierra Kilts; Lingle-Ft. Laramie: Baylee Skinner; Snake River: Katelynn Englehart, Skylynn Ready; Meeteetse: Jayce Ervin; Saratoga: Whitney Bennett; Southeast: Brenna Herring, Jordan Stoddard; Upton: Alyson Louderback, Hailey Turner.