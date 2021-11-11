Burns' Ward, Branigan sign to compete in college

CHEYENNE – Rylee Jo Ward can’t quite put a finger on why she chose to play volleyball in college instead of basketball.

She had scholarship offers for both sports, but opted to sign with NCAA Division II Chadron (Nebraska) State College on Wednesday afternoon.

“I honestly can’t say why I chose to play volleyball in college, especially since most people thought I would play basketball,” said Ward, who also was announced as an All-Class 3A honoree Wednesday. “I don’t want to say I’m better at volleyball than I am basketball, but I feel more comfortable playing volleyball. I don’t feel as much pressure. I can’t explain it better than that.”

Ward helped Burns to a fourth-place finish at the 3A state tournament. It was the Broncs’ first state tournament berth since 2014, and their first appearance in the 3A tourney.

“We had an awesome season, and we did it on the hands of (Ward) and everyone else,” Burns coach Shelle Rostad said.

Ward – who was voted East Conference co-player of the year – is quite familiar with Chadron State. She has attended a handful of volleyball and basketball camps there, and her parents, Shannon and Barry Ward, both graduated from the school.

“I felt like I was at home when I went to those camps,” Rylee Jo Ward said. “The girls are super nice and made it feel like the right fit for me.”

Ward dished out a school record 880 assists this season. She also set the Lady Broncs’ career assists record at 1,855. Both of those records were previously held by her older sister, Mckayla.

“This season was amazing,” said Ward, who plans to study elementary education in Chadron. “We just clicked and had so much fun spending every day together and working our butts off harder and harder every day.”

Branigan will wrestle at Western Colorado

Logan Branigan has wanted to wrestle in college since he first stepped onto a mat 11 years ago. It wasn’t until he was in middle school he thought it might be a realistic goal.

“I thought it was attainable if I worked really hard and focused on getting better,” Branigan said.

On Wednesday, he signed with Western Colorado University, which is an NCAA Division II school in Gunnison, Colorado.

“Their campus is up in the mountains, and it’s absolutely beautiful,” said Branigan, who will study software engineering and computer science. “While I was there, I also saw how closely bonded the team and coaches were. The coaches wrestle with the guys every day, they go with runs, and they’re, like, part of the team.

“When I was out there, they did an open mat, and they brought me in and included me like I was already part of the team.”

Branigan went 36-7 last season. He lost in the semifinals of the 3A state tournament, but rebounded by winning his next two matches to capture third in the 145-pound weight class. He was sixth at 138 pounds during his sophomore campaign.

“I really struggled with confidence in some ways last season,” Branigan said. “If I saw a guy had a good record or was really tough, I would kind of psych myself out. I started putting that out of my mind and just going after guys. That helped a lot.”