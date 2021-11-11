CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Watch now: Our favorite holiday gifts from the List

By Hillary Levin
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the Post-Dispatch features team reveal...

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Editors' Picks: Our Top Holiday Gifts

Andrea Lavinthal, Style + Beauty Director: I have five nieces ranging in age from six to 12, and every year I stress over what to buy them. Enter these customizable throw blankets which come in a range of colorful patterns and are guaranteed to solidify my cool aunt status.
SHOPPING
papercitymag.com

Oprah Puts a Special Houston Treat on Her Favorite Things Gift List

The Fab Fête soufflé arrives frozen in a 32-ounce ceramic ramekin, ready for the oven. (Photo by Terry Vine) We expect the confetti is flying and the champagne corks are popping at Swift + Company with release on Monday of Oprah’s Favorite Things holiday gift guide. Elizabeth Swift Copeland’s must-have White Corn and Truffle Soufflé, one in the trio of her Fab Fête offerings, has made the list of 110 gift items which have been hand selected by the media mogul billionaire.
CELEBRITIES
dwell.com

Dwell’s Holiday Gift Guides Are Perfect for Everyone on Your Nice List

Spread cheer to your neighbors, coworkers, friends, and family with our gift guides that cover everyone you know. But don’t dillydally: Shipping delays are expected to continue this year, so you’ll want to get your holiday shopping done on the early side. Cover image by Miguel Monck.
SHOPPING
kansascitymag.com

8 local gifts for anyone on your list this holiday season

021 Holiday Gift Guide to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list. Topsy’s Popcorn – it’s the good stuff. The colorful tins, the inviting aroma, the delicious crunch—there’s a special magic in Topsy’s Popcorn. Pop open a tin and enjoy sweet caramel, savory cheese, spicy cinnamon and warm buttery goodness while you relive old memories—and build new ones.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Gifts#The Post Dispatch
TheDailyBeast

Scouted Gift Pick: Our Favorite Streaming Device

If you're anything like us, you're obsessive about finding the perfect gift. A Scouted Gift Pick is our stamp of approval for certified winners in the gifting department. You may not even need to get a gift receipt. WHAT IT IS. Roku Streaming Stick +. The Roku Streaming Stick +...
ELECTRONICS
AFAR

8 Best Travel Gifts on Oprah’s 2021 Favorite Things List

A certified B Corp, Dare to Roam donates 3 percent of profits from its backpacks to charity. We dug through all 110 items on the doyenne’s list to find the best travel gifts she recommends this year. Each year, Oprah sorts through thousands of items to put together her ultimate...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
newbeauty.com

Oprah Just Revealed Her Favorite Beauty and Wellness Gifts for the Holidays

If you’re stuck on what to buy someone on your list for the holidays this year, why not take a cue from Oprah? Today, Oprah released her yearly highly anticipated Favorite Things list on Oprah Daily, featuring exciting beauty and wellness items from makeup brushes to body oils, all of which are available on Amazon. To see what the one and only Oprah recommends you purchase this holiday season, read on.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Thrillist

The Bad List: Our Gift Guide For Rule Breakers

Sometimes, being bad is good. Being bad means taking risks, breaking the rules, and choosing adventure over boredom. After all, who doesn’t want to be a rebel? With the holidays coming up, it can be hard to choose the right gift for the rule breaker in your life. With that in mind, we’ve come up with The Bad List: A.K.A. our top items that let your favorite rebel be as bad as they want. (Feel free to skip the coal this year.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
outsidemagazine

Our Favorite Wellness Gifts This Season

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today and save 50 percent. Vuori Mindset Bra and Rib Studio Leggings ($54 and $84) Vuori’s ultrasoft polyester-elastane fabric makes this set comfortable for any intensity...
YOGA
Design Milk

Our Lifestyle Editor Shares Her Favorite Modern Wellness Gift Picks

I spend a lot of time (to the point where I lose sleep) thinking, searching, and sourcing modern lifestyle objects that elevate everyday moments, whether it be cooking, meditating, drawing a bath – or even just washing your hands. Ultimately, I believe that the repetitive frequency of these routines signify their importance to us. How many times do you wash your hands in a year? How will the accumulation of a year’s worth of meditation impact your well-being? These little wellness routines are vital components of our everyday lives, so when you upgrade these experiences, you’re transforming your life with the sum of these seemingly trivial moments. Today I rounded up my favorite gift ideas – some that I’ve been using years – in hopes that you’ll be inspired to enhance the little moments in you and your loved ones’ lives.
BEAUTY & FASHION
romper.com

10 Holiday Gifts & Decor To Order Now

But it does look like the supply chain could potentially affect some popular Christmas items like canned pumpkin and artificial trees. Here’s what to look for now as you plan your holiday.
HOME & GARDEN
news4sanantonio.com

Orange Lentil Soup From Our Favorite Chef

We know you'll be celebrating Halloween all weekend long so Chef Heather thought she would cover the food for you! Check out her orange lentil soup that's perfect for this cooler weather.
RECIPES
edibleaustin.com

Make This Holiday Local With Our Holiday Gift Guide

Kindred (Non-Vintage) 2020 Roussanne, La Pradera Vineyards, 2018 Hunter, 2018 Mourvèdre, Texas High Plains, 2019 Sangiovese, Alta Lome Vineyards. TWIN LIQUORS TRADICIONAL FROZEN PALOMA COCKTAIL COMBO PACK. Includes: Cuervo Tradicional Reposado Tequila 750ml. & Agavero Orange Liqueur 750ml. Blend 4oz tequila, 2oz orange liqueur, 6oz fresh. Ruby Red grapefruit juice,...
AUSTIN, TX
WATE

Buying for a home chef this holiday season? Here are the best 18 deals for kitchen gear available today

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re shopping for kitchen items this holiday season, you don’t have to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to find amazing deals. Numerous top-selling products any home chef would love are already on sale at prices sure to impress. Whether you’re looking for […]
SHOPPING
Axios

Trying out Aldi's Thanksgiving specialty items

I live a short walk away from Aldi, and once I heard about the store's new Thanksgiving items, I knew I had to give them a try. What's new: Mama Cozzi's green bean casserole pizza and cranberry white cheddar cheese. Full disclosure: My expectations weren't high for either of these.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

This Genius Self-Warming Coffee Mug Is Back in Stock At Costco — Get Yours Before It's Gone

For most of us, autumn and winter mean wanting to snuggle in cozy blankets all day long on the couch. Unfortunately, as some of us continue to work from home we’ll have to ditch the blankets and settle for a hot cup of coffee in hand instead. But, the cold-weather season also means that that cup of hot coffee won’t be long before it turns into a cold beverage you’ll dread having to finish. Fortunately, there’s a beloved mug that’s back in stock at Costco, and you’ll want to hurry to get yours before they’re gone. If you didn’t receive one...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy