Teachers in Portland are so overwhelmed and exhausted that half are considering retiring early, taking a leave of absence or quitting. That's according to a survey by the Portland Association of Teachers. Elizabeth Thiel, PAT president, says there's already a shortage of teachers, and schools — and kids — cannot afford to lose any more. The union is asking Portland Public Schools to take immediate action to lighten workloads and relieve some pressure on teachers. Thiel joins us to share more about the survey results and what might be done to bring down the stress to support teachers better and keep them teaching.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO