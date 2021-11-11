Bitcoin miners look toward nuclear power for sustainable energy

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. It’s estimated that the power required to mine just one Bitcoin (BTC) tops 1,500 kilowatt-hours (kWh). That is more than the average U.S. home uses in 53 days. In fact, the global Bitcoin network consumes 100 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity a year. That is as much as the country of Sweden. With this in mind, many people are concerned about the environmental impact Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies like Ether (ETH) and Dogecoin (DOGE) have on the environment.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO