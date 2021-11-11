CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Bitcoin miners look toward nuclear power for sustainable energy

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajor players in the Bitcoin (BTC) mining industry have their sights set on nuclear energy as pressure...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
techxplore.com

Making solar energy even more sustainable with light-powered technology

Technology using a new generation of hybrid solar cells is one step closer to mass-production, thanks to Newcastle University-led research. An international team of scientists have identified a new process using coordination materials that can accelerate the use of low-cost, Earth-abundant materials with the potential to transform the energy sector by replacing silicone-based solar panels.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thebulletin.org

Is nuclear power sustainable in a carbon-free world? The case of Sweden.

Most scientists and policymakers agree that the energy sector, especially electricity generation, needs to be largely decarbonized by the turn of this century, but they differ on the means by which decarbonization should be accomplished. A variety of low-carbon emission energy technologies currently compete, ranging from fuel-free renewable technologies such as hydroelectric power and wind, solar, and tidal power to fuel-dependent technologies such as biofueled thermal power, nuclear energy, and fossil fuel-based thermal power coupled to efficient carbon capture and sequestration or reuse.[1]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

This Bitcoin Mining Company Says It's Committed to Sustainability

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. It’s estimated that the power required to mine just one Bitcoin (BTC) tops 1,500 kilowatt-hours (kWh). That is more than the average U.S. home uses in 53 days. In fact, the global Bitcoin network consumes 100 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity a year. That is as much as the country of Sweden. With this in mind, many people are concerned about the environmental impact Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies like Ether (ETH) and Dogecoin (DOGE) have on the environment.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Energy#Sustainable Energy#Renewable Energy#Nuclear Power#Btc#Griid#Gridd#American
homenewshere.com

RMLD officials predict shift towards green energy

READING – On a night when the leadership of the Reading Municipal Light Department updated the Select Board on what’s ahead for its customers, one thing was certain. Change is coming. Was your first car a ‘79 Mustang Cobra with a gas guzzling V8? Well your next one will probably...
READING, MA
OilPrice.com

EU Softens Towards Natural Gas In Energy Transition

The European Union will likely include natural gas in its energy transition plans as some member states that are heavily reliant on coal at the moment would need an “intermediary stage”, the head of the EU green deal team Frans Timmermans said, as quoted by Bloomberg. “We will have to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Red and Black

GREEN GEORGIA: Is nuclear energy right for Georgia?

As a native Augustan, I have always been much more fond of the nearby hydroelectric Clarks Hill Dam than the equally nearby nuclear power plant, Plant Vogtle. The tragedies of similar plants such as those in Fukushima and Chernobyl scar my mind, resulting in an almost automatic repugnant disfavor of this clean-ish energy.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
cryptoslate.com

Kazakhstan struggles to accommodate new Bitcoin miners amid energy crisis

Following a harsh clampdown imposed by China on Bitcoin-related transactions, the exiled miners from China found refuge in Kazakhstan to mine Bitcoin without excessive government intervention. The country’s cheap electricity supply has made Kazakhstan a popular choice for miners to mine Bitcoin, however, the recent development has propelled the country to reconsider its newly acquired title.
MARKETS
cryptocoin.news

Bitcoin Miners Put Kazakhstan’s Energy Supply Into Jeopardy

Kazakhstan’s vice minister of energy Murat Zhurebekov is worried about the strain on the country’s power grid from crypto miners. Crypto mining reportedly consumes 8% of Kazakhstan’s energy supply. In the wake of the crypto mining crackdown in China, many miners have fled to neighboring countries such as Russia and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Business Journal

How Richmond is looking toward sustainability through an increase in electric vehicle chargers

Wellsmith Apartments, a newly constructed community at Libbie Mill-Midtown, is taking steps toward a greener Richmond. The complex, owned and operated by Gumenick Properties, recently installed electric vehicle charging stations on-site. “Our charging stations are installed and ready for use,” said Brooke Dancy, with Gumenick Properties. “We are thrilled to...
RICHMOND, VA
Benzinga

Marathon Digital, A Bitcoin, Ethereum Mining Stock, Looks To Be Heading Toward Support

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shares were trading lower Wednesday after the company reported third-quarter earnings results. The company mines cryptocurrency and typically trades in sympathy with crypto markets, although Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) were trading higher. Marathon Digital lost 14.79% Wednesday, closing at $64.84. Marathon Digital...
STOCKS
bitcoinist.com

Zimbabwe Looks Towards A Future With Bitcoin As It Seeks Guidance For BTC Payments

A lot of countries have been looking to follow in El Salvador’s footsteps since the country officially implemented bitcoin as a legal tender. Most of these countries have however been from the same region as El Salvador in Latin America. Others, while not looking to accept bitcoin as legal tender, have passed more favorable laws for the use of crypto in their countries.
WORLD
Phys.org

Unveiling the steady progress toward fusion energy gain

The march towards fusion energy gain, required for commercial fusion energy, is not always visible. Progress occurs in fits and starts through experiments in national laboratories, universities, and more recently at private companies. Sam Wurzel, a Technology-to-Market Advisor at the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E), details and highlights this progress over the last 60 years by extracting and cataloging the performance of over 70 fusion experiments in this time span. The work illustrates the history and development of different approaches including magnetic-fusion devices such as tokamaks, stellarators and other "alternate concepts," laser-driven devices such as inertial confinement fusion (ICF), and hybrid approaches including liner-imploded and z-pinch concepts.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theblockcrypto.com

Bitmain to launch new Bitcoin miner with a touted hash power of 150 TH/s

China-based Bitmain, the world's largest Bitcoin mining equipment manufacturer, is set to launch a new, more efficient Bitcoin miner, a source familiar with the matter told The Block. The miner is designed on the latest 5-nanometer (5-nm) chip technology, which is faster and takes less energy. It boasts a computing...
MARKETS
OilPrice.com

China Could Kickstart A New Nuclear Energy Revolution

Nuclear is still one of the most controversial sources of energy on the planet, but it does have some key upsides, especially in the global push to tackle emissions. The European Union stands completely divided on the issue of nuclear power as Scotland hosts the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ntdaily.com

Professor collaborates with Department of Energy on a nuclear waste project

Mechanical engineering professor Haifeng Zhang is working on an $800,000, three-year project for the U.S. Department of Energy, focused on finding new ways to monitor the storage of nuclear waste. Zhang is the principal investigator for the project and will be working alongside co-principal investigators Jagannath Devkota and Pradeep Ramuhalli....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
raleighnews.net

Nuclear power must be part of future energy mix, says UN official

GLASGOW, Scotland: Even as environmentalists remain sceptical about nuclear power, Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said he sees a key role to be played by nuclear power in balancing climate concerns and the world's energy needs. Grossi said he is noting particular interest...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TIME

Nuclear Power Is COP26's Quiet Controversy

In the midst of the COP26 climate talks yesterday, U.S. and Romanian officials stepped aside for a session in the conference’s Blue Zone, establishing an agreement for U.S. company NuScale to build a new kind of modular nuclear power plant in the southeastern European country. The company’s plants—designed to be quickly scaled up or down based on need—are intended to be quicker and cheaper to build than the traditional kind, with some considering them to be a promising alternative for countries seeking to wean themselves off fossil fuels.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy