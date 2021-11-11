CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pokémon, the developers of the series are used to criticism of the fanbase – Nerd4.life

By Kim Lee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePokémon it is not a series of video games that everyone can work on, and the developers who deal with the franchise know this well, having been accustomed over the years to criticisms of a fanbase often exaggerated. You may remember the boom in...

Capcom, Xbox sales significantly lower than PlayStation and Switch in 2020 – Nerd4.life

Capcom has reported sales retail on Xbox In the 2020 significantly lower than those on the PlayStation and Nintendo Switch platforms, so much to cause concern. If in fact Resident Evil Village has pushed sales to record results and several other titles have also done very well, in terms of distribution between consoles Microsoft and those Sony And Nintendo there seems to be an abyss.
the beta feedback was “absolutely positive” for EA – Nerd4.life

In the words of EA CEO Andrew Wilson, i feedback from beta players from Battlefield 2042 They were “absolutely positive”. Yet on closer inspection we find the opposite. The open beta of the new DICE shooter arrived last month and, net of the praise for the game dynamics, many complained about the presence of numerous bugs, as well as criticized some elements such as the game interface, the difficulties in distinguishing allies and opponents, the ping system, communications between players in-game and more. To such an extent that EA’s shares suffered a considerable drop on the stock market during the Battlefield 2042 beta, while a slice of users clamored to EA to postpone the game in order to allow developers to optimize it properly.
Far Cry 6, Title Update 2 available: the news of the update – Nerd4.life

Far Cry 6 received the Title Update 2: L’update, rather full-bodied, introduces some important innovations for the Ubisoft game. The French company stated that on PS5 the update weighs 90 GB, but in reality we have personally verified and the dimensions are equal to about 18 GB. Considered one of...
update 2.0 published in advance – Nerd4.life

The Verge reports that Animal Crossing New Horizons Update 2.0 is now available to download. The expected release date is November 5, 2021, so the update has arrived ahead of schedule. This is a big surprise, since Nintendo is usually very precise with this type of publication. Update 2.0, which...
Is Dedenne good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go

With Dedenne’s arrival in Pokémon Go, many players are keen to figure out how this Pokémon fits into the meta. It does not have an evolution, and it features a unique typing of Electric and Fairy-type. Is Dedenne good in Pokémon Go, and how can you best use it in the game?
Shin Megami Tensei 5 excellent for the votes of Famitsu – Nerd4.life

According to the votes assigned in the 1718 issue of the Japanese magazine Famitsu, Shin Megami Tensei 5 it’s a game optimal. Atlus’ latest effort was awarded a 36/40, taking four 9s from the various editors who tried it. In short, a full promotion for the latest work of Atlus, an exclusive title for Nintendo Switch.
the next console arrives in the “20XX”, the word of President Furukawa – Nerd4.life

Nintendo Switch is a success, as we have seen through the recent financial data of the Kyoto company. In addition, a new model of the console has recently been made available, the OLED version. Does this mean that fans and the Big N itself aren’t thinking about the future? Obviously not. The president of Nintendo himself, Shuntaro Furukawa, confirms that the next console will arrive. When? In “20XX“.
the games do not sell, Japanese shopkeepers complain – Nerd4.life

Japanese shopkeepers are not happy with the performance of PS5 at home. The situation is so bad that it ended up on television, where an interviewed shopkeeper expressed his disappointment at the poor game sales of the console, due to him due to the lack of owners of the same. In fact, the situation seems to be much worse than what happened at the launch of PS4. At best, certain stores receive supplies of a PS5 or two to sell to their customers within a month. Really very few.
The Random Pokémon Plushies Series: Gigantamax Gengar

We are back with the series that nobody asked for but I am determined to keep going: the Random Pokémon Plushies series. We have covered both official and knock off plushies in this series but today we are looking at a plush that I genuinely thought was a knock off at first but is actually official. This isn’t because of the quality- it looks pretty damn well made honestly- but instead, it is because of the creepiness that it exudes. During my time finding plushies to write about for this series, I have come to the conclusion that many of the unofficial products have an eerie nature to them. This plush certainly scores a 10 on the creepy factor but it is definitely the real deal, available right now on The Pokémon Centre website: the Gigantamax Gengar Poké Plush.
Digital Foundry is not impressed by the improvements – Nerd4.life

Digital Foundry, in his DF Direct Weekly, expressed his opinion on Halo Infinite and the presentation of the campaign. In short words? The team is not impressed with what is shown. In the video we can hear the words of Richard Leadbetter, Tom Morgan and Alex Battaglia, who had already expressed their disappointment via Twitter.
players give the DLC to those who cannot afford it – Nerd4.life

Animal Crossing New Horizons it has been updated to version 2.0 and has also received a DLC, Happy Home Paradise. The latter includes various novelties and the public is somewhat appreciating it. However, being paid, some can’t afford it, so some players are giving away to the poorest. Through Reddit,...
Pokédex, history and various details in the leak – Nerd4.life

Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl are now around and many details on games have already emerged in these hours, despite Nintendo is trying in every way to limit the spread of leak deleting videos and various materials but we can already have information on Pokédexes, mysterious creatures and other details.
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Require Critical Updates at Launch

Pokémon Shining Diamond and Brilliant Pearl are a mere week and a few days away from their November 19 launch. While most folks will want to jump right into the games at release, those who will be getting the physical versions of the two games should take note. It seems that a sizable, critical update will be required for both games.
numerous crashes on Xbox Series X, furious players – Nerd4.life

Coming to stores on November 19th, Battlefield 2042 since yesterday it is available in early access for those who have purchased the Gold or the Ultimate Edition. In the last few hours, many have been complaining continuous crashes with version Xbox Series X. According to what reported by Kotaku, the...
