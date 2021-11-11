Pokémon, the developers of the series are used to criticism of the fanbase – Nerd4.life

We are back with the series that nobody asked for but I am determined to keep going: the Random Pokémon Plushies series. We have covered both official and knock off plushies in this series but today we are looking at a plush that I genuinely thought was a knock off at first but is actually official. This isn’t because of the quality- it looks pretty damn well made honestly- but instead, it is because of the creepiness that it exudes. During my time finding plushies to write about for this series, I have come to the conclusion that many of the unofficial products have an eerie nature to them. This plush certainly scores a 10 on the creepy factor but it is definitely the real deal, available right now on The Pokémon Centre website: the Gigantamax Gengar Poké Plush.

