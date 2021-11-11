Pokémon, the developers of the series are used to criticism of the fanbase – Nerd4.life

In the words of EA CEO Andrew Wilson, i feedback from beta players from Battlefield 2042 They were “absolutely positive”. Yet on closer inspection we find the opposite. The open beta of the new DICE shooter arrived last month and, net of the praise for the game dynamics, many complained about the presence of numerous bugs, as well as criticized some elements such as the game interface, the difficulties in distinguishing allies and opponents, the ping system, communications between players in-game and more. To such an extent that EA’s shares suffered a considerable drop on the stock market during the Battlefield 2042 beta, while a slice of users clamored to EA to postpone the game in order to allow developers to optimize it properly.
