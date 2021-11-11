CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commentary from Dr. Art Cyr: Veterans Day – reflection and renewal

By ARTHUR I. CYR
Kenosha News.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeterans Day, celebrated on November 11, is cause for contemplation as well as celebration. Parades featuring people in uniform — those currently serving, those who have served, and others who protect us — should always be welcome. Military uniforms remind us of the role of war in our history — and...

www.kenoshanews.com

Twin Falls Times-News

Jim Jones: Veterans Day is an ideal time for reflection and coming together

Major Keith Painter and I had exchanged a couple of letters and phone calls, first in 1990 and again in 2020, but had never actually seen one another since I left our artillery unit in August 1969. After the passage of 52 years, we finally got together for lunch in Bountiful, Utah, on October 19.
thelcn.com

Retired Marine reflects on upcoming Veterans Day

GENESEO- For retired U.S. Marine Corps colonel Gary Anderson the military has been a big part of his life. He served in the Marines from 1969-2000 and says it is important to remember both the young and the older soldiers on this upcoming Veterans Day, on Nov. 11. “I think...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
Fort Bend Star

Reflect on the past with veterans in community

One of the perks of working in journalism is all the people and characters you get to meet, from politicians and entertainers down to residents and people striving to make their communities better. But of all the people I’ve gotten to interview and learn about, some of my favorites time...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Washington State
mountainlake.org

Honoring Veterans Day with stories from local veterans

PBS has created a vast library of veteran’s stories across platforms. Locally, Mountain Lake PBS has produced many documentaries and digital shorts telling the stories of the veterans right here in our own back yard. On Veterans Day, honor your local vets today with these local stories that bring awareness to the tough transition they face when returning home.
Journal & Topics

‘Drummer’ Offers Chance To Reflect On Veterans Day

“The Drummer” (99 min, Rated R for language, some disturbing images, war violence and thematic elements). 7 out of 10. Timed to be released in celebration of Veterans Day, “The Drummer” marches to its own beat reflecting upon some extremely sore subjects when it comes to the aftermath of serving in the U.S. military. Many, probably most, of the soldiers exiting their tour(s) of duty with the Army or Marines, in particular, find ways of coping with the dread that comes fighting a ground war. Most soldiers serve during peacetime, but in times of prolonged battle over a long period of time like in Iraq or Afghanistan, the toll it takes on some soldiers while either serving or afterwards is an issue of controversy.
utv44.com

Daphne Veterans Day program: A day of reflection and remembrance

DAPHNE , Ala. (WPMI) — Daphne's Veterans Day Program is a day of reflection and remembrance, honoring those who served, and those who are still serving, including the vets who never made it home to their families. The program is put on by the City of Daphne and Daphne High School.
hillsdalecollegian.com

‘We’re not free to forget’: Campus veterans reflect on Veterans Day

These interviews have been edited for length and clarity. I was in for 26 years. I’ve been all over the world. Seeing a little bit of this and a little bit of that. There is no place like the United States, because everyone that serves weren’t “voluntold,” they volunteered. We have an all-volunteer force of men and women who put it on the line, willing to give their lives. There’s some people who would disagree with me, but our country was founded on Judeo-Christian principles. And we’re so serious, we codified it not only in our laws, but we sent men and women, our treasure and our blood, to fight for freedoms both at home and abroad. We didn’t have to enter World War II, but we did. And now, the forgotten war in Korea. These men and women answered the call, and I’m just blessed to be counted among them. When people say, ‘Thank you for your service,’ I just thank God I’m able to be in a country where I can serve like that.
HILLSDALE, MI
Colin Powell
Franklin News Post

Vietnam veterans reflect on days that made them Purple Heart recipients

Two Vietnam veteran friends, both of whom are Purple Heart recipients, recently met at the base of the memorial monument at the Veteran’s Memorial Park in Rocky Mount, thankful their names weren’t engraved on the stone. Both men persevered after their wounds to continue to fight for their country, determined to receive honorable and not medical discharges.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
mountainjackpot.com

County Commissioner and Decorated Combat Veteran Reflects on Veterans Day

In a few days, many Americans will turn their thoughts to our Nation’s Veterans as we celebrate Veteran’s Day and recognize the servicemen and women in our communities. There will be special programs heard, speeches given, and the phrase, “thank you for your service” uttered. This recognition is appreciated although...
WOODLAND PARK, CO
southseattleemerald.com

OPINION: Tomorrow Isn’t Promised — a Reflection on Veterans Day

When I talk about my experiences with the military, which doesn’t happen often anymore, I almost always end up talking about family. My direct experience with the military is as an army wife, a role I fell into when my husband needed some way to provide for us as a young married couple. One of the reasons I rarely discuss my time as an army wife is because once you are out of the military community, it’s hard to know who might understand or care about the life you lived while serving.
DES MOINES, WA
Wrcbtv.com

WWII Veteran reflects on 100 years during Veterans Day

One man said Veterans Day is a special day for him, but not just because of his service to he country. It's also because there's another special day right around the corner. “You know, you don’t see many 100 year old people," laughed World War II veteran Ralph Painter. This...
WBUR

Congressman Auchincloss reflects on Afghanistan, Veterans Day

Congressman Jake Auchincloss of the Massachusetts 4th District served in Afghanistan as a young marine, and, along with fellow Massachusetts Congressman and former Marine Seth Moulton, has advocated extensively for veteran's issues, and is spending the day today at veteran's events around the Commonwealth. We spoke with Congressman Auchincloss as...
dailyjournal.net

Mark Franke: Reflections on meaning of Veterans Day

As I reflected on Veterans Day this year, several different emotions were evoked. So in no particular order, here they are. But first a disclaimer. My father was a veteran of D-Day, and that qualifies me to be a Son of the American Legion, an organization I have proudly served at the local, regional, state and national levels. The American Legion exists to support veterans just as one would expect but also to teach and to preserve the great principles on which our nation was founded. Justice, freedom and democracy are prominent in the organization’s preamble. In fact I am writing this at my local Legion post, a location which serves as a muse for much of my perspective on our state of affairs.
