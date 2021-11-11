CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Lack of Prognostic Value of SARS-CoV2 RT-PCR Cycle Threshold in the Community

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 6 days ago

Infect Dis Ther. 2021 Nov 11. doi: 10.1007/s40121-021-00561-0. Online ahead of print. The immense impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on health systems has motivated the scientific community to search for clinical...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Lung autopsies of COVID-19 patients reveal treatment clues

Lung autopsy and plasma samples from people who died of COVID-19 have provided a clearer picture of how the SARS-CoV-2 virus spreads and damages lung tissue. Scientists at the National Institutes of Health and their collaborators say the information, published in Science Translational Medicine, could help predict severe and prolonged COVID-19 cases, particularly among high-risk people, and inform effective treatments.
SCIENCE
Fortune

Georgetown medical professor and immunologist predicts there will be a fully vaccine-resistant COVID variant by the spring

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Dr. Mark Dybul has some good news and bad news regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The good news is that advances in therapeutics, vaccines, and the biotech sector will likely help the world avoid a repeat of the catastrophes that 2020 and 2021 brought. The bad news is that we’re likely to see a vaccine-resistant strain of the coronavirus sometime in spring 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Many Trials of Hydroxychloroquine for SARS-CoV-2 Were Redundant and Potentially Unethical: An Analysis of the NIH Clinical Trials Registry

J Clin Epidemiol. 2021 Nov 12:S0895-4356(21)00362-0. doi: 10.1016/j.jclinepi.2021.11.011. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: We sought to map the landscape of trials investigating hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) for SARS-CoV-2 in order to draw conclusions about how clinical trials have been conducted in the pandemic environment and offer potential regulatory recommendations. STUDY DESIGN AND...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Ct Value#Sars#Scientific Community#Health Centers#Pmid
docwirenews.com

Targeted Detection of SARS-CoV-2 Nucleocapsid Sequence Variants by Mass Spectrometric Analysis of Tryptic Peptides

J Proteome Res. 2021 Nov 15. doi: 10.1021/acs.jproteome.1c00613. Online ahead of print. COVID-19 vaccines are becoming more widely available, but accurate and rapid testing remains a crucial tool for slowing the spread of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus. Although the quantitative reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (qRT-PCR) remains the most prevalent testing methodology, numerous tests have been developed that are predicated on detection of the SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid protein, including liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) and immunoassay-based approaches. The continuing emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants has complicated these approaches, as both qRT-PCR and antigen detection methods can be prone to missing viral variants. In this study, we describe several COVID-19 cases where we were unable to detect the expected peptide targets from clinical nasopharyngeal swabs. Whole genome sequencing revealed that single nucleotide polymorphisms in the gene encoding the viral nucleocapsid protein led to sequence variants that were not monitored in the targeted assay. Minor modifications to the LC-MS/MS method ensured detection of the variants of the target peptide. Additional nucleocapsid variants could be detected by performing the bottom-up proteomic analysis of whole viral genome-sequenced samples. This study demonstrates the importance of considering variants of SARS-CoV-2 in the assay design and highlights the flexibility of mass spectrometry-based approaches to detect variants as they evolve.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

COVID-19 vaccination in autoimmune disease (COVAD) survey protocol

Rheumatol Int. 2021 Nov 15. doi: 10.1007/s00296-021-05046-4. Online ahead of print. The coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) pandemic continues to be a cause of unprecedented global morbidity and mortality. Whilst COVID-19 vaccination has emerged as the only tangible solution to reducing poor clinical outcomes, vaccine hesitancy continues to be an obstacle to achieving high levels of vaccine uptake. This represents particular risk to patients with autoimmune diseases, a group already at increased risk of hospitalization and poor clinical outcomes related to COVID-19 infection. Whilst there is a paucity of long-term safety and efficacy data of COVID-19 vaccination in patients with autoimmune diseases, the current evidence strongly suggests that the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks of adverse effects and disease flares. Herein, we report the protocol of the COVID-19 Vaccination in Autoimmune Diseases (COVAD) study, an ongoing international collaborative study involving 29 countries and over 110 investigators.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Side effects and flares risk after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus

Clin Rheumatol. 2021 Nov 16. doi: 10.1007/s10067-021-05980-5. Online ahead of print. The objective of this study is to identify post SARS-CoV-2 vaccine BNT162b2 (BioNTech & Pfizer) side effects in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) at the Cayetano Heredia Hospital, Lima, Peru. A descriptive observational study was designed in patients with SLE at the Immuno-Rheumatology Department of the Cayetano Heredia Hospital, Lima, Peru, immunized with the BNT162b2 vaccine from May 21 to June 30, 2021. Of the total number of patients seen in the service, 100 received the vaccine’s 1st dose, and 90 patients received the 2nd dose; 90% and 92.2% presented symptoms within 10 days after immunization (1st and 2nd doses, respectively), being pain at the inoculation site the most frequent (87%); most of the symptoms presented were of mild intensity. There were 27 episodes of post-immunization flare, 9% and 20% after the 1st and 2nd doses, respectively; the predominant type of flare was articular (85.1%), followed by dermal (18.5%). It was found that a history of renal involvement was associated with the risk of developing flare RR 0.38 (0.15-0.91) and the use of hydroxychloroquine and azathioprine prior to immunization 0.20 (0.06-0.63) and 7.96 (2.70-23.43) respectively. In 100 SLE patients immunized with BNT162b2 vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, 27% of SLE reactivation episodes occurred, two patients were hospitalized for flare severity, and none died. Key Points • Up to 92.2% presented some type of symptom after vaccination, being mostly local and of mild intensity. • Of the population studied, there were 27 episodes of post-vaccination flare, most of which were mild. • In the studied population, taking hydroxychloroquine and having a history of renal disease were associated with a lower risk of presenting post-vaccination flare.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Serial Screening for SARS-CoV-2 in Rectal Swabs of Symptomatic COVID-19 Patients

J Korean Med Sci. 2021 Nov 15;36(44):e301. doi: 10.3346/jkms.2021.36.e301. We used serial rectal swabs to investigate the amount and duration of virus secretion through the gastrointestinal tract and assessed the association between fecal shedding and gastrointestinal symptoms and to clarify the clinical usefulness testing rectal swabs. We enrolled ten adult patients hospitalized with symptomatic coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Respiratory and stool specimens were collected by physicians. The presence of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed using real-time reverse-transcription polymerase chain reaction. All ten patients had respiratory symptoms, six had diarrhea, and seven were positive for SARS-CoV-2 on rectal swabs. The viral loads in the respiratory specimens was higher than those in the rectal specimens, and no rectal specimens were positive after the respiratory specimens became negative. There was no association between gastrointestinal symptoms, pneumonia, severity, and rectal viral load. Rectal swabs may play a role in detecting SARS-CoV-2 in individuals with suspected COVID-19, regardless of gastrointestinal symptoms.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
docwirenews.com

Accuracy of anterior nasal swab rapid antigen tests compared with RT-PCR for massive SARS-CoV-2 screening in low prevalence population

APMIS. 2021 Nov 10. doi: 10.1111/apm.13189. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: The aim was to determine the accuracy of anterior nasal swab in rapid antigen (Ag)-tests in a low SARS-CoV-2 prevalence and massive screened community. METHODS: Individuals, aged 18 years or older, who self-booked an appointment for real-time reverse transcriptase-polymerase...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Prognostic value of 12-leads admission electrocardiogram in low-risk patients hospitalized for Covid-19

Minerva Med. 2021 Nov 11. doi: 10.23736/S0026-4806.21.07894-0. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Cardiac involvement significantly contributes to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)mortality.12-lead electrocardiogram (ECG) represents a fast, cheap, and easy to perform exam with the adjunctive advantage of the remote reporting possibility. In this study, we sought to investigate if electrocardiographic parameters are able to identify patients, deemed at low-risk at admission,who will face in-hospital unfavourable course.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

A study of quality assessment in SARS-CoV-2 pathogen nucleic acid amplification tests performance; from the results of external quality assessment survey of clinical laboratories in the Tokyo Metropolitan Government external quality assessment program in 2020

J Infect Chemother. 2021 Nov 10:S1341-321X(21)00300-7. doi: 10.1016/j.jiac.2021.10.027. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: The Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) conducted an external quality assessment (EQA) survey of pathogen nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs) as a TMG EQA program for SARS-CoV-2 for clinical laboratories in Tokyo. METHODS: We diluted and prepared a...
SCIENCE
oncnursingnews.com

Optimized CLL Care Requires Prognostic Marker Testing at Diagnosis

Findings from biomarker tests for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia can help appropriately tailor therapy plans as well as identify patients eligible for clinical trials. Identifying prognostic markers in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) at diagnosis is critical, explained Deborah M. Stephens, DO. Findings from these biomarker tests allow...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

How COVID-19 has affected staffing models in intensive care: A qualitative study examining alternative staffing models (SEISMIC)

J Adv Nurs. 2021 Nov 15. doi: 10.1111/jan.15081. Online ahead of print. AIMS: To understand how COVID-19 affected nurse staffing in intensive care units (ICUs) in England, and to identify factors that influenced, and were influenced by, pandemic staffing models. DESIGN: Exploratory qualitative study. METHODS: Semi-structured, online interviews conducted July-September...
HEALTH SERVICES
docwirenews.com

Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation and rehabilitation in patients with COVID-19: A scoping review

Artif Organs. 2021 Nov 14. doi: 10.1111/aor.14110. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND AND PURPOSE: The coronavirus diseases 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic posed severe difficulties in managing critically ill patients in hospital care settings. Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support has been proven to be lifesaving support during the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak. The purpose of this review was to describe the rehabilitative treatments provided to patients undergoing ECMO support during the COVID-19 pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Disparities in Genetic Testing for Heritable Solid-Tumor Malignancies

Surg Oncol Clin N Am. 2022 Jan;31(1):109-126. doi: 10.1016/j.soc.2021.08.004. Epub 2021 Oct 19. Genetic testing offers providers a potentially life saving tool for identifying and intervening in high-risk individuals. However, disparities in receipt of genetic testing have been consistently demonstrated and undoubtedly have significant implications for the populations not receiving the standard of care. If correctly used, there is the potential for genetic testing to play a role in decreasing health disparities among individuals of different races and ethnicities. However, if genetic testing continues to revolutionize cancer care while being disproportionately distributed, it also has the potential to widen the existing mortality gap between various racial and ethnic populations.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Role of Multifocal Visually Evoked Potential as a Biomarker of Demyelination, Spontaneous Remyelination, and Myelin Repair in Multiple Sclerosis

Front Neurosci. 2021 Oct 29;15:725187. doi: 10.3389/fnins.2021.725187. eCollection 2021. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a complex disease of the central nervous system (CNS), characterized by inflammation, demyelination, neuro-axonal loss, and gliosis. Inflammatory demyelinating lesions are a hallmark of the disease. Spontaneous remyelination, however, is often incomplete and strategies that promote remyelination are needed. As a result, accurate and sensitive in vivo measures of remyelination are necessary. The visual pathway provides a unique opportunity for in vivo assessment of myelin damage and repair in the MS-affected brain since it is highly susceptible to damage in MS and is a very frequent site of MS lesions. The visually evoked potential (VEP), an event-related potential generated by the striate cortex in response to visual stimulation, is uniquely placed to serve as a biomarker of the myelination along the visual pathway. The multifocal VEP (mfVEP) represents a most recent addition to the array of VEP stimulations. This article provides a current view on the role of mfVEP as a biomarker of demyelination, spontaneous remyelination, and myelin repair in MS.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Efficacy of FFP3 respirators for prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infection in healthcare workers

Elife. 2021 Nov 16;10:e71131. doi: 10.7554/eLife.71131. Online ahead of print. Background: Respiratory protective equipment recommended in the UK for healthcare workers (HCWs) caring for patients with COVID-19 comprises a fluid resistant surgical mask (FRSM), except in the context of aerosol generating procedures (AGPs). We previously demonstrated frequent pauci- and asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection HCWs during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the UK, using a comprehensive PCR-based HCW screening programme (Rivett et al., 2020; Jones et al., 2020).
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Polyreactivity and polyspecificity in therapeutic antibody development: risk factors for failure in preclinical and clinical development campaigns

MAbs. 2021 Jan-Dec;13(1):1999195. doi: 10.1080/19420862.2021.1999195. Antibody-based drugs, which now represent the dominant biologic therapeutic modality, are used to modulate disparate signaling pathways across diverse disease indications. One fundamental premise that has driven this therapeutic antibody revolution is the belief that each monoclonal antibody exhibits exquisitely specific binding to a single-drug target. Herein, we review emerging evidence in antibody off-target binding and relate current key findings to the risk of failure in therapeutic development. We further summarize the current state of understanding of structural mechanisms underpining the different phenomena that may drive polyreactivity and polyspecificity, and highlight current thinking on how de-risking studies may be best implemented in the screening triage. We conclude with a summary of what we believe to be key observations in the field to date, and a call for the wider antibody research community to work together to build the tools needed to maximize our understanding in this nascent area.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Endoureterotomy with the Lovaco technique for treatment of ureterointestinal strictures: outcomes in an experienced center and factors associated with procedural success or failure

Scand J Urol. 2021 Nov 13:1-7. doi: 10.1080/21681805.2021.2002401. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: The study aimed to present the outcomes of an endoureterotomy series using the Lovaco technique for the treatment of ureterointestinal strictures. Factors influencing the success or failure of this technique were also determined. MATERIALS AND METHODS: Data...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Dehydrocholesterol Reductase 24 (DHCR24): Medicinal Chemistry, Pharmacology and Novel Therapeutic Options

Curr Med Chem. 2021 Nov 15. doi: 10.2174/0929867328666211115121832. Online ahead of print. During the last decade, the understanding of the biological functions of cholesterol biosynthesis intermediates has changed significantly. Particularly, the enzyme sterol dehydrocholesterol reductase 24 (DHCR24) has taken center stage as a potential drug target. Inhibition of DHCR24 leads to accumulation of the endogenous, biologically active metabolite cholesta-5,24-dien-3β-ol (desmosterol). Desmosterol is an endogenous agonist of the liver X receptor (LXR). LXR is a master regulator of lipid metabolism and, as such, is involved in numerous pathophysiological processes such as inflammation, atherosclerosis, cancer, diabetes mellitus (DM), multiple sclerosis (MS), nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and the progression of viral infections. Up to now, selective pharmacological targeting of LXR without activating the sterol-response element binding proteins (SREBP) and thereby boosting endogenous lipid biosynthesis has not been achieved. In turn, no selective LXR receptor agonists leveraging its beneficial activation have yet reached the clinic. Therefore, using potent and selective inhibitors of DHCR24 leading to an accumulation of endogenous desmosterol is a promising alternative strategy for the selective activation of LXR. Here we summarize the present landscape of novel lead structures for targeting DHCR24, covering steroidal enzyme inhibitors (e.g., 20,25-diazacholesterol, SH42) as well as non-steroidal scaffolds (e.g., amiodarone, triparanol). Further, we explain the molecular mechanisms of DHCR24 inhibition/LXR activation, discuss possible therapeutic applications, and underpin why DHCR24 is an upcoming promising drug target.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy