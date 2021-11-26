ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

E7 | Concord Country Cape | Masonry Lessons

WTTW - Chicago PBS
WTTW - Chicago PBS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark McCullough constructs a block wall at the base of the newly poured footing and...

video.wttw.com

Comments / 0

Related
nhpbs.org

E8 | Concord Country Cape | Roughing It

An old bay window is removed and reframed for the new kitchen. Kevin O'Connor tours a school built in 1898 that's being restored into nine affordable apartments for veterans. Tom and Charlie Silva review the "roof" system that will be the underside of a future deck. Richard Trethewey and plumber Abe Bilo discuss where to locate pipes on the 2nd floor to avoid compromising ceiling joists.
POLITICS
WTTW - Chicago PBS

E6 | Concord Country Cape | Tree Dr. House Call

Kevin O'Connor and Tom and Charlie Silva install a Flitch beam to carry the load of the second story. Jenn Nawada works with an arborist to trim a wild crabapple and shore up towering hemlock. Tom and Charlie tie in and pour a new footing under the kitchen chimney that previously sat on compacted dirt. Sheathing systems are explored. Kevin tours a high-tech sheathing factory in Georgia.
REAL ESTATE
wlrn.org

E9 | Concord Country Cape | Focus on Framing

Kevin O'Connor and Tom Silva frame an exterior wall on the ground and raise it into place. Tom gives a personal history of framing tools. Kevin, Charlie Silva, and Heath Eastman talk about different types of recessed lighting, installation, and layout. Electrical panels are discussed. An old ridge beam is replaced with three LVLS sandwiched together in place to support the addition.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masonry#Copper#Chimney
Cape Gazette

Visiting family & beautiful country with the Cape Gazette

In October, Lou & Joann DuBois of Millsboro visited their son Lou at his new digs in Park City, Utah. After they enjoyed visiting with him, they traveled to Grand Teton & Yellowstone National Parks, with stops in Jackson Hole & DuBois. “It's a beautiful country out there,” said Joanne.
MILLSBORO, DE
Only In Louisiana

Few People Know The Real Reason Porch Ceilings In Louisiana Are Painted Haint Blue In Color

The South is full of traditions, and Louisiana is no different. From buying the next king cake if you get the baby to serving red beans and rice on Mondays, Louisiana has a lot of quirky traditions that most of us follow. One of the most common traditions down here in the South has a history that few people know, and we’re going to finally shed light on one of the most fascinating traditions in the South, and it has to do with porch ceilings.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
ruralintelligence.com

Cape Retreat

With views of the Taconic Mountains, a large Cape in Ancram offers four bedrooms and four bathrooms, a formal dining room, enclosed porch and patio. The landscaped grounds lead to the pool, and maintained trails lead to the four-acre swimming pond. The property also includes a gazebo and a three-story barn for guests. Listed at $1,850,000 by Berkshire Hathaway Blake.
KINGSTON, NY
nhtalkradio.com

The New England Take: Jessica Martin, Intown Concord

Executive Director Jessica Martin of Intown Concord discusses their work building community in Concord, why she loves Concord, and promotes Midnight Merriment taking place on 12/3. Learn more about them and check out the events calendar at https://intownconcord.org. Get the back episodes, watch the videos, and more at http://thenewenglandtake.com. Follow...
CONCORD, NH
Concord Monitor

Norway spruce lowered into downtown Concord

City crews blocked off a portion of Main Street Thursday to make way for a flatbed truck and crane to place an enormous evergreen tree in front of the State House. The Norway spruce was donated by Chris Girard of Bow, while the tree operation was coordinated by the city of Concord’s General Services department.
CONCORD, NH
classical-scene.com

Wyner World Premiere in Concord

The premiere of a new work by Yehudi Wyner is always a major event. Sunday at 51 Walden Performing Arts Center in Concord, we heard the long-awaited Concord 7, which the Concord Chamber Music Society commissioned. Members of the Boston Symphony Orchestra performed it, with the composer at the piano. Erwin Schulhoff’s Duo for Violin and Cello (1925) and Mendelssohn’s vigorously Romantic Op. 3 Piano Quartet (1825) bookended Wyner’s terrific new piece.
CONCORD, MA
visitconcord-nh.com

Spread Joy, Shop Concord!

It has been a year, with moments of both real uncertainty as well as humanity. And, as we look to the holiday season for light and sharing. The nationwide Small Business Saturday celebrates the theme of ‘Spread Joy, Shop Small.’ - and we agree! In the United States two-thirds of every dollar that is spent at a small business stays in our local community while small businesses employ 48% of all employees in the private sector. That means that shopping small supports Concord, and keeps our community strong.The great thing about shopping in Concord is you can find unique and wonderful gifts, skip the line and crowds of those big box stores, and get into the holiday cheer. Whether you need food products, home renovation materials, books, furniture, shoes, jeans, meal kits, candy, flowers, birthday, new baby, new home, new job, holiday, retirement or engagement and wedding gifts—or even a gift card!— your purchases are tax-free! - And here are a few good places to start!
CONCORD, NH
Popular Mechanics

Drilling in Masonry or Rock? Use a Masonry Drill Bit.

To make a hole in masonry and rock, you need a masonry bit—and to know how to use it in the correct way. It might not be often that you actually need to do this, but the task crops up every once in a while, as we’re experiencing now that the shop floor is done in the new Popular Mechanics office and we set about building and installing all the equipment we need. The shops’s floor is concrete, and the walls concrete block.
pioneerpublishers.com

Where to drop off letters to Santa in Concord

CONCORD, CA (Nov. 24, 2021) — Holiday elves have delivered a very special mailbox for children to drop off their letters to Santa! Letters must be received between November 30 and December 8 so that Santa can respond in time. The mailbox is located in Centre Concord’s lobby (5298 Clayton...
CONCORD, CA
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Hyde Park Art Center Launches ‘Pay as You Can’ Model

Effective spring 2022, an art school just south of the city will be the first of its kind—offering tuition-free art classes for emerging and developing artists of all ages. “People look out for you here.” When you’re here you’re family. That’s how art student Sheila Clay at the Hyde Park Art Center describes her experience and says it’s what keeps her coming back.
VISUAL ART
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Lady Sapiens

Incredible scientific investigations from across the globe are helping piece together the untold story of prehistoric women. The latest research separates fact from fiction and sheds new light on our ancient foremothers.
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Season of the Osprey

A veteran pair of ospreys return home to a Connecticut saltmarsh. Over one summer they must battle their enemies, withstand the elements, and hunt hundreds of fish, all to raise the next generation of these consummate sea hawks.
ANIMALS
WTTW - Chicago PBS

WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTTW is Chicago’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy