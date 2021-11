For anyone struggling with anxiety or depression, there is no such thing as an ideal treatment option. Talking therapies work about half the time, but they’re not always available, affordable or convenient. Antidepressant drug treatments also work about half the time, but some people might be put off by potential side effects, such as sickness and loss of appetite, and the risk of what’s been called a ‘discontinuation syndrome’ or ‘withdrawal syndrome’ – including flu-like symptoms and insomnia. For these reasons, researchers are always on the look-out for alternative treatment options.

