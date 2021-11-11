CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Discovery+ Greenlights Season Two of UFO Witness to Investigate Official Government Documents and Remarkable New Video Evidence Coming to Light

By Maggie Miller
Travel Channel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the U.S. government released information on its decades of evidence on Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP) earlier this year, reports of sightings and accounts have only increased. UFO expert and former federal criminal investigator Ben Hansen is joining forces with UFO researcher and journalist Melissa Tittl to uncover the dark secrets...

www.travelchannel.com

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

These Strange, Brittle 'Eggshell' Exoplanets Could Be Orbiting Alien Stars

The Universe is a wonderfully weird and varied place. We've barely even begun to scratch the surface of what might be possible. It would be foolish, for example, to imagine that our Solar System displays the entire gamut of planetary diversity. In fact, we know it doesn't. But our detection technologies are not yet sophisticated enough for us to observe exoplanets (planets outside the Solar System) in particularly fine detail. According to new research, one such type of exoplanet could be like giant cosmic eggs. These exoplanets would have a single, fused, thin and brittle lithosphere – the outermost planetary layer – with little to...
ASTRONOMY
Discovery

5 Animal Love Stories You'll Witness on New discovery+ Show 'The Mating Game'

It is nature’s ultimate quest – the pursuit of a mate. THE MATING GAME, narrated by David Attenborough, is streaming on discovery+ starting November 21. In the animal kingdom, there is a challenge that unites all animal life on Earth - one that allows them to pass on their genes to the next generation and continue life’s precious cycle. It is nature’s ultimate quest – the pursuit of a mate. With narration by Sir David Attenborough, the all-new five-part landmark series, THE MATING GAME, explores the most intimate details of life from every corner of the globe to reveal how animals overcome the challenges of their worlds to reproduce and leave a lasting legacy. THE MATING GAME launches Sunday, November 21 on discovery+ with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes dropping weekly.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Mineral from deep inside Earth found on surface for first time: ‘It shouldn’t be there’

Scientists have discovered for the first time a new mineral encased within a diamond from over 600km deep within the Earth’s lower mantle, which they say should’ve fallen apart before reaching the surface.Earth’s lower mantle is the area between the planet’s core and crust. This was a very unlikely discovery as minerals usually fall apart before they reach the Earth’s surface, unable to retain their structure outside of a high-pressure environment, say the researchers, including those from the University of Nevada in las Vegas (UNLV), US.The newly discovered mineral - named davemaoite - could survive such tremendous pressure change as...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Butler
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufos#Greenlights#Uap#Project Bluebook
d1softballnews.com

There is an asteroid near Earth that may not be what it appears to be

There are gods asteroids defined quasi-satellites because they always remain in the vicinity of a planet. Their origins are mysterious and now scholars have focused their attention on a particular space rock that always remains close to the Earth. It is about Kamo oalewa which never moves more than 100 times the distance from the Moon. New research has revealed that this object was likely once part of our satellite and may have been thrown away from one collision of asteroids.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
UFO
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
FOX40

Space junk sends station astronauts into docked capsules

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Space junk threatened the seven astronauts aboard the International Space Station on Monday, forcing them to seek shelter in their docked capsules and disrupting their work. The U.S. Space Command said it was tracking a field of orbiting debris, the apparent result of a satellite breakup. The situation had the […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy