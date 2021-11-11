CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Discovery Life Sciences Launches the Discovery BIOstore™

By Discovery Life Sciences
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW DIGITAL EXPERIENCE PROVIDES CUSTOMERS WITH ON-DEMAND ACCESS TO. MILLIONS OF HIGH-QUALITY, ETHICALLY PROCURED, AND CHARACTERIZED BIOSPECIMENS. HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Nov. 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- Discovery Life Sciences™ (Discovery), the Biospecimen and Biomarker Specialists™, announced today the launch of the Discovery BIOstore™ at www.discoverybiostore.com. This new, easy-to-navigate online experience will provide real-time...

umn.edu

Where discovery creates hope

Her life had rolled along for 55 years without any health issues. But when confronted by a stubborn thickening of her midsection, Tori Jaffray went to an urgent care center. Her diagnosis: stage four ovarian cancer. She sought help from doctor after doctor, but got nowhere until she found Melissa...
ORONO, MN
FierceBiotech

Alphabet launches AI drug discovery venture built on DeepMind's protein-folding expertise

Google’s parent company Alphabet is diving into the drug discovery game with an artificial intelligence company built on the protein-folding simulation successes achieved at DeepMind. The new Isomorphic Laboratories aims to deliver an “AI-first approach” for tackling biopharma research, with the goal of serving as a commercial partner to drugmakers...
INDUSTRY
ecomagazine.com

Okeanus Science & Technology Equipment Supports Historic Shipwreck Discovery

Okeanus winch used to deploy high-resolution dual-frequency sonar system. Okeanus Science & Technology, LLC (Okeanus), an established provider of marine equipment and engineering services, recently revealed how some of the company’s deck-handling equipment proved instrumental to the discovery of the iconic US Revenue Cutter Bear. The shipwreck was located during a 2019 geophysical reconnaissance mission off Nova Scotia carried out by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the United States Coast Guard (USCG), and CSA Ocean Sciences (CSA).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Harvard Health

A big discovery of a tiny critter

Good luck finding an animal tougher than a tardigrade. These tiny creatures are famous for their ability to survive in the most extreme conditions, including boiling water, freezing water, and even the vacuum of space. Called water bears or moss piglets because of their appearance under a microscope, tardigrades are the smallest-known animals with legs. They have a pudgy body — no larger than a pencil point — their eight legs have several pointed claws at the end, and they have a spear-like sucker that extends from their mouth.
WILDLIFE
The Verge

Alphabet is launching a company that uses AI for drug discovery

A new Alphabet company will use artificial intelligence methods for drug discovery, Google’s parent company announced Thursday. It’ll build off of the work done by DeepMind, another Alphabet subsidiary that has done groundbreaking work using AI to predict the structure of proteins. The new company, called Isomorphic Laboratories, will leverage...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
AFP

It's official: Science says grannies are good for you

Scientists say they have proven what many people fortunate enough to grow up with theirs have known all along: Grandmothers have strong nurturing instincts and are hard-wired to care deeply about their grandchildren. A new study published in the Royal Society B on Tuesday is the first to provide a neural snapshot of the cherished intergenerational bond. Using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), researchers at Emory University in the southern US state of Georgia scanned the brains of 50 grandmothers who were shown pictures of their grandchildren, who were between three and 12 years old. As a control, they were also shown pictures of an unknown child, an adult parent of the same sex as their grandchild, and an unknown adult.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

AlivaMab Discovery Services Expands Discovery Agreement with IGM Biosciences

AlivaMab Discovery Services (“ADS”), a leader in the discovery of superior antibody therapeutics, announced an expanded agreement with IGM Biosciences (“IGM”). ADS will rapidly discover diverse panels of human antibodies for the development of engineered antibody-based therapeutics by IGM. The multi-target agreement occurs after the successful conclusion of a pilot project in which ADS identified and delivered to IGM a panel of combinatorially diverse, potently functional, high-affinity antibodies in less than three months.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
airspacemag.com

How To Announce the Discovery of Extraterrestrial Life (and Be Taken Seriously)

In a new paper published in Nature, outgoing NASA Chief Scientist Jim Green and co-authors call for a framework for scientists to use in reporting evidence of extraterrestrial life. They suggest that a high level of confidence in such a claim requires that there first be a community-level dialogue among scientists. Otherwise, they say, there is danger, given the complex and diverse subject matter, that the findings will be misunderstood and sensationalized.
ASTRONOMY
#Innovation#Cnw#Discovery Life Sciences#Biobank#Biofluids#Biomarker Specialists#Clia#Gclp
Scientific American

AI Generates Hypotheses Human Scientists Have Not Thought Of

Electric vehicles have the potential to substantially reduce carbon emissions, but car companies are running out of materials to make batteries. One crucial component, nickel, is projected to cause supply shortages as early as the end of this year. Scientists recently discovered four new materials that could potentially help—and what may be even more intriguing is how they found these materials: the researchers relied on artificial intelligence to pick out useful chemicals from a list of more than 300 options. And they are not the only humans turning to A.I. for scientific inspiration.
CANCER
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

NASA Rover Discovers Something on Mars That Wasn’t Seen By Anybody Before

NASA’s Perseverance rover landed on Mars back in February, and it has the goal of gathering important data from our neighboring planet. The rover is collecting samples from the Red Planet to bring them back to Earth for further analysis. According to CNET.com, Perseverance is pointing its gear towards a...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Mineral from deep inside Earth found on surface for first time: ‘It shouldn’t be there’

Scientists have discovered for the first time a new mineral encased within a diamond from over 600km deep within the Earth’s lower mantle, which they say should’ve fallen apart before reaching the surface.Earth’s lower mantle is the area between the planet’s core and crust. This was a very unlikely discovery as minerals usually fall apart before they reach the Earth’s surface, unable to retain their structure outside of a high-pressure environment, say the researchers, including those from the University of Nevada in las Vegas (UNLV), US.The newly discovered mineral - named davemaoite - could survive such tremendous pressure change as...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New study finds single molecule within a specific plant used by Native Americans can treat both pain and diarrhea

In a University of California, Irvine-led study, researchers revealed a striking pattern following a functional screen of extracts from plants collected in Muir Woods National Monument, in coastal redwood forest land in California. They found that plants with a long history of use by Native Americans as topical analgesics were often also used as gastrointestinal aids.
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

In Extremely Rare Case, a Woman With HIV Has 'Cleared' The Virus Without Treatment

An anonymous woman from Argentina has become only the second person known to ever show no detectable traces of an HIV infection without receiving a stem cell transplantation treatment to cure it. The so-called 'Esperanza patient', named after her hometown in Argentina, was first diagnosed with HIV-1 in 2013 – but after eight years of follow-up checks and a total of 10 commercial viral load tests, there appears to be no sign of active viral infection in her body, nor any evidence of HIV-1-associated disease. While the woman's case recalls some other famous patients who made headlines for seemingly beating the infection –...
SCIENCE
The Conversation U.S.

Cancers are in an evolutionary battle with treatments – evolutionary game theory could tip the advantage to medicine

Cancer was the second leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2020. Although billions of dollars have been poured into cancer research, the results are still disappointing for many patients who pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to extend their lives for just a few more months. But why do cancer therapies fail? I’m a doctoral student at the Moffitt Cancer Center and the University of South Florida who develops and applies mathematical and evolutionary theories to understand how cancer works and how to best treat it. And I believe that approaching cancer treatment through the lens of ecology...
CANCER
ScienceAlert

Wildfires Are Spurring Wandering Tree Species to Move Faster, Study Finds

Plants and trees choose where to put down their roots based on the surrounding environment, and as the world's climate shifts, trees and other vegetation are on the move: movements which are accelerated by the spread of wildfires, according to a new study. Both tree and animal species alike are expected to head towards cooler and wetter locations as the world warms up, in order to find habitats more suitable for growth and reproduction. For plants creeping their way steadily into higher elevations, this migration isn't exactly slow going, averaging a pace of around 1.5 meters (or around 5 feet) a year. If...
ENVIRONMENT
Cheddar News

IBM Quantum Computing Breakthrough Could Bring New Health, Finance Solutions

Bob Sutor, the chief quantum exponent at IBM, joined Cheddar to break down what the tech giant's new 127 qubit quantum processor, dubbed Eagle, will mean for computing. "We've broken through the way to scale these quantum devices to be bigger and bigger and therefore to be more useful," he explained. According to Sutor, quantum computing breakthroughs will provide faster or entirely novel solutions to complex, real-world problems in medicine, the creation of new materials, and even optimizing financial services.
TECHNOLOGY
MedicalXpress

Scientists identify second HIV patient whose body appears to have rid itself of the virus

During infection, HIV places copies of its genome into the DNA of cells, creating what is known as a viral reservoir. In this state, the virus effectively hides from anti-HIV drugs and the body's immune response. In most people, new viral particles are constantly made from this reservoir. Anti-retroviral therapy (ART) can prevent the new viruses from being made but cannot eliminate the reservoir, necessitating daily treatment to suppress the virus.
SCIENCE

