UltFone Software Announces its Biggest Black Friday Deals

We've covered enough Black Friday shopping seasons to know to always check retailers' sites to see just how much of a discount you're supposedly getting from the current pricing. The results can be revealing. Case in point is HP's just-released Black Friday ad, which promises deals beginning on November 18. But a quick gander at HP.com shows you that the prices listed in the ad for later in the month are sometimes the same as the ones online as of this writing -- and in some cases even higher. While that begs the question of why the company is hyping Black Friday deals when some are already available at the beginning of November, it also means you can jump on the price cuts right now rather than waiting three more weeks. Prices, of course, are subject to change at any time, but as of now, these are our favorite deals mostly available both during HP's Black Friday event period and at its online store currently.

COMPUTERS ・ 14 DAYS AGO