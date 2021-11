The City of Opelika recently announced a new Financial Health Initiative. The city is partnering with Dr. Nathaniel Dunlap, Jr. of The PRF Institute, to helping residents of Opelika develop a healthy financial strategy to improve their life today and in the future. Through The PRF Institute, The Opelika Financial Health Initiative invites you to sign up for a free online financial assessment and a free one-on-one virtual consultation to determine where you are in your financial journey. The city will have no access to this information. The goal of the program is strictly to provide residents the resources they need to gain control of their life so that they can enjoy their life.

OPELIKA, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO