The members of the Jasper Volunteer Fire Department are completing plans for their annual Fireman’s Ball to be given at the Rustic on Thanksgiving Eve, November 21. Boyd Bennett and his well known radio and t. v. orchestra will provide the music for the dance. Fire Chief Roman Fuhs announced that there will be a number of attendance and door prizes. Attendance prizes will include an AM-FM radio, a Universal automatic coffeemaker, a deep fat fryer, and an automatic toaster. Three dressed turkeys will be given away as door prizes.

JASPER, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO