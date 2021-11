The U.S. mortgage industry has earned an average profit of $4,202 per loan on its way to record volume and a record $4.4 trillion in new loans originated in 2020 – and the perfect storm of low interest rates and high home values has kept the gold rush going in 2021. According to J.D. Power’s 2021 U.S. Primary Mortgage Origination Satisfaction Study, mortgage originators have struggled to manage surging refinancing volume and efforts to streamline new issuance with one-size-fits-all digital workflows have eroded customer satisfaction at critical points along the way.

REAL ESTATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO