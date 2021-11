ECW Alumnist Sabu was interviewed by Wrestling Shoot Interviews and claims that he will likely never wrestle again and spoke about who his final opponent would be. On the pain he’s been in and possible retirement: “I’m not doing real good. I hurt my back about a year ago and it’s still been hurting. I wrestled a couple of weeks ago but I shouldn’t have. I’ve only wrestled like twice in the last year [and] I only went to the gym a couple of times the last year ’cause I hurt my back. I’m probably not gonna wrestle no more… I’m probably just gonna do autograph signings and personal appearance-type stuff.”

WWE ・ 12 DAYS AGO