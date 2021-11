Today is the day, Raider Nation! This Sunday Night Football matchup could determine how the season goes for the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders come in 5-3 after having a letdown against the New York Giants last week. The Chiefs come in at 5-4 and haven’t looked like the Super Bowl favorite that they have been these last few years. When it comes to Raiders and Chiefs, you throw out the records with this game having major implications on this season. These are the three players on defense that need to step up for the Silver and Black to come out on top and get back on track.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO