CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Detection of COVID-19 in tears of ICU-admitted patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 6 days ago

Int Ophthalmol. 2021 Nov 11. doi: 10.1007/s10792-021-01938-3. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: Upon the outbreak of 2019, novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic confirmed the cases surpassed 20 million. Despite a few reports identified the association of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
austincountynewsonline.com

CDC Admits No Record Of Naturally Immune Transmitting COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says it has no record of people who are naturally immune transmitting the virus that causes COVID-19. The federal health agency was asked during the fall by a lawyer on behalf of the Informed Consent Action Network for documents “reflecting any documented case of an individual who: (1) never received a COVID-19 vaccine; (2) was infected with COVID-19 once, recovered, and then later became infected again; and (3) transmitted SARS-CoV-2 to another person when reinfected.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
NIH Director's Blog

SARS-CoV-2 infection of the inner ear

Researchers found that SARS-CoV-2 can infect inner ear cells. Inner ear viral infections could explain the hearing and balance issues in some COVID-19 patients. Sensory symptoms, including loss of taste and smell, sometimes come with COVID-19. Hearing and balance symptoms associated with COVID-19 have also been reported, but these have not been thoroughly studied. Hearing loss and balance disorders often result from viral infections in the inner ear. But the effects of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, on the ear remain poorly understood.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Lung autopsies of COVID-19 patients reveal treatment clues

Lung autopsy and plasma samples from people who died of COVID-19 have provided a clearer picture of how the SARS-CoV-2 virus spreads and damages lung tissue. Scientists at the National Institutes of Health and their collaborators say the information, published in Science Translational Medicine, could help predict severe and prolonged COVID-19 cases, particularly among high-risk people, and inform effective treatments.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Infection with SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7 detected in a group of dogs and cats with suspected myocarditis

Vet Rec. 2021 Nov 4:e944. doi: 10.1002/vetr.944. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Domestic pets can contract severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection; however, it is unknown whether the UK B.1.1.7 variant can more easily infect certain animal species or increase the possibility of human-to-animal transmission. METHODS: This is...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Icu#Sars#Ocular#Doi#Baghiatallah Hospital#Iqr#Pmid
NIH Director's Blog

Correlation of SARS-CoV-2-breakthrough infections to time-from-vaccine

The short-term effectiveness of a two-dose regimen of the BioNTech/Pfizer mRNA BNT162b2 severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccine was widely demonstrated. However, long term effectiveness is still unknown. Leveraging the centralized computerized database of Maccabi Healthcare Services (MHS), we assessed the correlation between time-from-vaccine and incidence of breakthrough infection between June 1 and July 27, the date of analysis. After controlling for potential confounders as age and comorbidities, we found a significant 1.51 fold (95% CI, 1.38-1.66) increased risk for infection for early vaccinees compared to those vaccinated later that was similar across all ages groups. The increased risk reached 2.26- fold (95% CI, 1.80-3.01) when comparing those who were vaccinated in January to those vaccinated in April. This preliminary finding of vaccine waning as a factor of time from vaccince should prompt further investigations into long-term protection against different strains.
PHARMACEUTICALS
docwirenews.com

Conjunctivitis as a sign of persistent SARS-COV-2 infection? An observational study and report of late symptoms

Eur J Ophthalmol. 2021 Nov 11:11206721211056594. doi: 10.1177/11206721211056594. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: To investigate if symptomatic conjunctivitis during the recovery phase of the disease could be associated to a persistent presence of SARS-CoV-2 in the upper respiratory tract. Secondary end points were to analyze the presence of SARS-CoV-2 in the conjunctiva of ocular symptomatic patients and to record the presence of ocular disturbances at this point of the disease.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Impaired Glucose Regulation, SARS-CoV-2 Infections and Adverse COVID-19 Outcomes

Transl Res. 2021 Nov 8:S1931-5244(21)00265-6. doi: 10.1016/j.trsl.2021.11.002. Online ahead of print. Impaired glucose regulation (IGR) is common world-wide, and is correlated with SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19). However, no systematic reviews are available on the topic, and little is known about the strength of the evidence underlying published associations. The current systematic review identified consistent, reproducible associations but several limitations were observed including: i) a consistent lack of robust confounder adjustment for risk factors collected prior to infection; ii) lack of data on insulin resistance or glycemia measures (A1c or glucose; iii) few studies considering insulin resistance, glucose or A1c values in the clinically normal range as a predictor of SARS-CoV-2 risk; iv) few studies assessed the role of IGR as a risk factor for infection among initially uninfected samples; v) a paucity of population-based data considering SARS-CoV-2 as a risk factor for the onset of IGR. While diabetes status is a clear predictor of poor prognosis following a SARS-CoV-2 infection, causal conclusions are limited. It is uncertain whether interventions targeting dysglycemia to improve SARS-CoV-2 outcomes have potential to be effective, or if risk assessment should include biomarkers of diabetes risk (i.e., insulin and glucose or A1c) among diabetes-free individuals. Future studies with robust risk factor data collection, among population-based samples with pre-pandemic assessments will be important to inform these questions.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

The prior infection with SARS-CoV-2 study (PICOV) in nursing home residents and staff – study protocol description and presentation of preliminary findings on symptoms

Arch Public Health. 2021 Nov 11;79(1):195. doi: 10.1186/s13690-021-00715-z. BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), has presented itself as one of the most important health concerns of the 2020’s, and hit the geriatric population the hardest. The presence of co-morbidities and immune ageing in the elderly lead to an increased susceptibility to COVID-19, as is the case for other influenza-like illnesses (ILI) or acute respiratory tract infections (ARI). However, little is known, about the impact of a previous or current infection on the other in terms of susceptibility, immune response, and clinical course. The aim of the “Prior Infection with SARS-COV-2” (PICOV) study is to compare the time to occurrence of an ILI or ARI between participants with a confirmed past SARS-CoV-2 infection (previously infected) and those without a confirmed past infection (naïve) in residents and staff members of nursing homes. This paper describes the study design and population characteristics at baseline.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
docwirenews.com

SARS-CoV-2 could be spread through hospital medication dispensed to patients: A prospective observational study

Medicine (Baltimore). 2021 Nov 12;100(45):e27592. doi: 10.1097/MD.0000000000027592. Our objective was to analyze in vitro the persistence of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) in the packaging material of the drugs dispensed to hospital wards. Additionally, to evaluate if the protection with a double plastic bag prevents the contamination of the medication dispensed to an intensive care unit (ICU).On the first part, different materials containing different drugs within an ICU were sampled to confirm the lack of contamination by SARS-CoV-2. The confirmation of the virus was performed using real time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction. As a control group, in the microbiology laboratory we inoculated the virus into the different surfaces containing the same drugs included in the first part. Samples were obtained with a sterile swab at 3, 6, 8, 10, 14, 21, and 30 days after inoculation and analyzed through real time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction.None of the studied materials containing the drugs within an ICU was contaminated by SARS-CoV-2. In the second part, SARS-CoV-2 was found in all surfaces for up to 30 days.The use of double-bag unit-dose system to deliver medication in a pandemic seems effective to prevent the potential transmission of SARS-CoV-2. A striking SARS-CoV-2 RNA stability of up to 30 days was found in the surfaces containing the drugs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Immune Response of Neonates Born to Mothers Infected With SARS-CoV-2

JAMA Netw Open. 2021 Nov 1;4(11):e2132563. doi: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.32563. IMPORTANCE: Although several studies have provided information on short-term clinical outcomes in children with perinatal exposure to SARS-CoV-2, data on the immune response in the first months of life among newborns exposed to the virus in utero are lacking. OBJECTIVE: To characterize...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
cell.com

SARS-CoV-2 can infect and propagate in human placenta explants

Ex vivo modeling of SARS-CoV-2 infection at the maternal-fetal interface in human. SARS-CoV-2 replicates and propagates in human placenta. Magnitude of SARS-CoV-2 infectious release is related to ACE2 expression. •. SARS-CoV-2 proteins and/or RNA are detected in different placental cells. SUMMARY. The ongoing SARS-CoV-2 pandemic continues to lead to high...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Elevation in sphingolipid upon SARS-CoV-2 infection: possible implications for COVID-19 pathology

Life Sci Alliance. 2021 Nov 11;5(1):e202101168. doi: 10.26508/lsa.202101168. Print 2022 Jan. Understanding pathways that might impact coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) manifestations and disease outcomes is necessary for better disease management and for therapeutic development. Here, we analyzed alterations in sphingolipid (SL) levels upon infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). SARS-CoV-2 infection induced elevation of SL levels in both cells and sera of infected mice. A significant increase in glycosphingolipid levels was induced early post SARS-CoV-2 infection, which was essential for viral replication. This elevation could be reversed by treatment with glucosylceramide synthase inhibitors. Levels of sphinganine, sphingosine, GA1, and GM3 were significantly increased in both cells and the murine model upon SARS-CoV-2 infection. The potential involvement of SLs in COVID-19 pathology is discussed.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation and rehabilitation in patients with COVID-19: A scoping review

Artif Organs. 2021 Nov 14. doi: 10.1111/aor.14110. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND AND PURPOSE: The coronavirus diseases 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic posed severe difficulties in managing critically ill patients in hospital care settings. Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support has been proven to be lifesaving support during the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak. The purpose of this review was to describe the rehabilitative treatments provided to patients undergoing ECMO support during the COVID-19 pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Serial Screening for SARS-CoV-2 in Rectal Swabs of Symptomatic COVID-19 Patients

J Korean Med Sci. 2021 Nov 15;36(44):e301. doi: 10.3346/jkms.2021.36.e301. We used serial rectal swabs to investigate the amount and duration of virus secretion through the gastrointestinal tract and assessed the association between fecal shedding and gastrointestinal symptoms and to clarify the clinical usefulness testing rectal swabs. We enrolled ten adult patients hospitalized with symptomatic coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Respiratory and stool specimens were collected by physicians. The presence of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed using real-time reverse-transcription polymerase chain reaction. All ten patients had respiratory symptoms, six had diarrhea, and seven were positive for SARS-CoV-2 on rectal swabs. The viral loads in the respiratory specimens was higher than those in the rectal specimens, and no rectal specimens were positive after the respiratory specimens became negative. There was no association between gastrointestinal symptoms, pneumonia, severity, and rectal viral load. Rectal swabs may play a role in detecting SARS-CoV-2 in individuals with suspected COVID-19, regardless of gastrointestinal symptoms.
SCIENCE
International Business Times

Woman Had Both Legs Amputated After 'Wrongly' Assuming Infection Was COVID-19

A 47-year-old woman from the United Kingdom was placed in a coma and got both her legs amputated after she “wrongly” assumed a blood infection for COVID-19. Cher Little, a resident of Connah’s Quay in Wales, said she developed a headache and fever early this year. However, she dismissed the symptoms as signs of a COVID-19 infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID pneumonia: Most common symptoms to watch out for

COVID infection is linked to a range of different complications, one of the most common is pneumonia. This respiratory infection occurs when there is an inflammation in the air sacs present in one or both of your lungs. COVID pneumonia. Pneumonia can be caused by bacteria, fungi, and viruses, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
themountvernongrapevine.com

NIH Scientists Identify Mechanism That May Influence Infectivity of SARS-CoV-2 Variants

Enzyme process alters spike protein function. Scientists at the National Institutes of Health have found that a process in cells may limit infectivity of SARS-CoV-2, and that mutations in the alpha and delta variants overcome this effect, potentially boosting the virus’s ability to spread. The findings were published online in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The study was led by Kelly Ten Hagen, Ph.D., a senior investigator at NIH’s National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR).
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Prevalence and influencing factors of anxiety and depression symptoms among surgical nurses during COVID-19 pandemic: A large-scale cross-sectional study

Nurs Open. 2021 Nov 16. doi: 10.1002/nop2.1127. Online ahead of print. AIM: To evaluate the prevalence and influencing factors of anxiety and depression symptoms in surgical nurses during the COVID-19 epidemic in Anhui, China. METHODS: A cross-sectional, multic’entre quantitative study was conducted among surgical nurses in Anhui province. SAS, SDS...
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Hearing function in children after new coronavirus infection (COVID-19)

Vestn Otorinolaringol. 2021;86(5):28-34. doi: 10.17116/otorino20218605128. The information about hearing status of patients who have had a COVID-19 is scattered. There are no studies among children population. OBJECTIVE: To evaluate hearing function in children after coronavirus infection. MATERIAL AND METHODS: 87 children aged from 5 months to 17 years who have...
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy