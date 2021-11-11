CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Elucidating important structural features for the binding affinity of spike – SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody complexes

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 6 days ago

Proteins. 2021 Nov 10. doi: 10.1002/prot.26277. Online ahead of print. The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has affected the lives of millions of people around the world. In an effort to develop therapeutic interventions and control the pandemic, scientists have isolated several neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2...

www.docwirenews.com

MedicalXpress

Scientists identify second HIV patient whose body appears to have rid itself of the virus

During infection, HIV places copies of its genome into the DNA of cells, creating what is known as a viral reservoir. In this state, the virus effectively hides from anti-HIV drugs and the body's immune response. In most people, new viral particles are constantly made from this reservoir. Anti-retroviral therapy (ART) can prevent the new viruses from being made but cannot eliminate the reservoir, necessitating daily treatment to suppress the virus.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New study finds single molecule within a specific plant used by Native Americans can treat both pain and diarrhea

In a University of California, Irvine-led study, researchers revealed a striking pattern following a functional screen of extracts from plants collected in Muir Woods National Monument, in coastal redwood forest land in California. They found that plants with a long history of use by Native Americans as topical analgesics were often also used as gastrointestinal aids.
WILDLIFE
docwirenews.com

CTD of SARS-CoV-2 N protein is a cryptic domain for binding ATP and nucleic acid that interplay in modulating phase separation

Protein Sci. 2021 Nov 4. doi: 10.1002/pro.4221. Online ahead of print. SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid (N) protein plays essential roles in many steps of the viral life cycle, thus representing a key drug target. N protein contains the folded N-/C-terminal domains (NTD/CTD) and three intrinsically-disordered regions, while its functions including liquid-liquid phase separation (LLPS) depend on the capacity in binding various viral/host-cell RNA/DNA of diverse sequences. Previously NTD was established to bind various RNA/DNA while CTD to dimerize/oligomerize for forming high-order structures. By NMR, here for the first time we decrypt that CTD is not only capable of binding S2m, a specific probe derived from SARS-CoV-2 gRNA but with the affinity even higher than that of NTD. Very unexpectedly, ATP, the universal energy currency for all living cells with high cellular concentrations (2-16 mM), specifically binds CTD with Kd of 1.49 ± 0.28 mM. Strikingly, the ATP-binding residues of NTD/CTD are identical in the SARS-CoV-2 variants while ATP and S2m interplay in binding NTD/CTD, as well as in modulating LLPS critical for the viral life cycle. Results together not only define CTD as a novel binding domain for ATP and nucleic acid, but enforce our previous proposal that ATP has been evolutionarily exploited by SARS-CoV-2 to complete its life cycle in the host cell. Most importantly, the unique ATP-binding pockets on NTD/CTD may offer promising targets for design of specific anti-SARS-CoV-2 molecules to fight the pandemic. Fundamentally, ATP emerges to act at mM as a cellular factor to control the interface between the host cell and virus lacking the ability to generate ATP. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Distinct shifts in site-specific glycosylation pattern of SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins associated with arising mutations in the D614G and Alpha variants

Glycobiology. 2021 Sep 24:cwab102. doi: 10.1093/glycob/cwab102. Online ahead of print. Extensive glycosylation of the spike protein of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 virus not only shields the major part of it from host immune responses, but glycans at specific sites also act on its conformation dynamics and contribute to efficient host receptor binding, and hence infectivity. As variants of concern arise during the course of the coronavirus disease of 2019 pandemic, it is unclear if mutations accumulated within the spike protein would affect its site-specific glycosylation pattern. The Alpha variant derived from the D614G lineage is distinguished from others by having deletion mutations located right within an immunogenic supersite of the spike N-terminal domain (NTD) that make it refractory to most neutralizing antibodies directed against this domain. Despite maintaining an overall similar structural conformation, our mass spectrometry-based site-specific glycosylation analyses of similarly produced spike proteins with and without the D614G and Alpha variant mutations reveal a significant shift in the processing state of N-glycans on one specific NTD site. Its conversion to a higher proportion of complex type structures is indicative of altered spatial accessibility attributable to mutations specific to the Alpha variant that may impact its transmissibility. This and other more subtle changes in glycosylation features detected at other sites provide crucial missing information otherwise not apparent in the available cryogenic electron microscopy-derived structures of the spike protein variants.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

A non-ACE2 competing human single-domain antibody confers broad neutralization against SARS-CoV-2 and circulating variants

Signal Transduct Target Ther. 2021 Nov 3;6(1):378. doi: 10.1038/s41392-021-00810-1. The current COVID-19 pandemic has heavily burdened the global public health system and may keep simmering for years. The frequent emergence of immune escape variants have spurred the search for prophylactic vaccines and therapeutic antibodies that confer broad protection against SARS-CoV-2 variants. Here we show that the bivalency of an affinity maturated fully human single-domain antibody (n3113.1-Fc) exhibits exquisite neutralizing potency against SARS-CoV-2 pseudovirus, and confers effective prophylactic and therapeutic protection against authentic SARS-CoV-2 in the host cell receptor angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) humanized mice. The crystal structure of n3113 in complex with the receptor-binding domain (RBD) of SARS-CoV-2, combined with the cryo-EM structures of n3113 and spike ecto-domain, reveals that n3113 binds to the side surface of up-state RBD with no competition with ACE2. The binding of n3113 to this novel epitope stabilizes spike in up-state conformations but inhibits SARS-CoV-2 S mediated membrane fusion, expanding our recognition of neutralization by antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. Binding assay and pseudovirus neutralization assay show no evasion of recently prevalent SARS-CoV-2 lineages, including Alpha (B.1.1.7), Beta (B.1.351), Gamma (P.1), and Delta (B.1.617.2) for n3113.1-Fc with Y58L mutation, demonstrating the potential of n3113.1-Fc (Y58L) as a promising candidate for clinical development to treat COVID-19.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Structural and functional insights into the spike protein mutations of emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants

Cell Mol Life Sci. 2021 Nov 3. doi: 10.1007/s00018-021-04008-0. Online ahead of print. Since the emergence of the first case of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), the viral genome has constantly undergone rapid mutations for better adaptation in the host system. These newer mutations have given rise to several lineages/ variants of the virus that have resulted in high transmission and virulence rates compared to the previously circulating variants. Owing to this, the overall caseload and related mortality have tremendously increased globally to > 233 million infections and > 4.7 million deaths as of Sept. 28th, 2021. SARS-CoV-2, Spike (S) protein binds to host cells by recognizing human angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (hACE2) receptor. The viral S protein contains S1 and S2 domains that constitute the binding and fusion machinery, respectively. Structural analysis of viral S protein reveals that the virus undergoes conformational flexibility and dynamicity to interact with the hACE2 receptor. The SARS-CoV-2 variants and mutations might be associated with affecting the conformational plasticity of S protein, potentially linked to its altered affinity, infectivity, and immunogenicity. This review focuses on the current circulating variants of SARS-CoV-2 and the structure-function analysis of key S protein mutations linked with increased affinity, higher infectivity, enhanced transmission rates, and immune escape against this infection.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Sugar Molecule on HIV-Infected Cell Helps Immune Evasion

A new study by researchers at The Wistar Institute, an international biomedical research leader in cancer, immunology, infectious disease, and vaccine development, shows how key features on the surface of HIV-infected cells help the disease evade detection by the immune system. It also shows how these features can be disabled. The findings, published in PLOS Pathogens, are a first step toward a new class of treatment aimed at not just suppressing virus replication, but killing cells harboring persistent virus that prevent us from curing HIV infection.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Synthesis, cytotoxicity and docking studies (with SARS-CoV-2) of water-soluble binuclear Ru-p-cymene complex holding indole thiosemicarbazone ligand

Inorg Chem Commun. 2021 Oct 28:109029. doi: 10.1016/j.inoche.2021.109029. Online ahead of print. A water-soluble binuclear organometallic Ru-p-cymene complex [Ru(η6–p-cymene)(η2-L)]2 (1) was prepared from (E)-2-((1H-indol-3-yl)methylene)-N-phenylhydrazine-1-carbothioamide (HL) and [RuCl2(p-cymene)]2 in methanol at room temperature under inert atmosphere. The structure of binuclear complex was analyzed by UV-Visible, FT-IR, NMR and mass spectroscopic methods. The solid-state structure of the complex was ascertained by single crystal X-ray diffraction technique. The complex exhibited pseudo-octahedral (piano-stool) geometry around Ru(II) ion. The cytotoxic property of the ligand and complex along with cisplatin was investigated against A549-lung, MCF7-breast, HeLa-cervical, HepG-2-liver, T24-urinary bladder and EA.hy926-endothelial cancer cells, and Vero-kidney epithelial normal cells. The complex exhibited superior activity than cisplatin against A549, HeLa and T24 cancer cells with the IC50 values of 7.70, 11.2, and 5.05 µM, respectively. The complexes were cytotoxic specifically to the cancer cells. Molecular docking studies showed good binding potential of the ligand and complex with the spike protein and main protease of SARS-CoV-2, indicating the promising role of these compounds as antiviral compounds.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
docwirenews.com

Molecular strategies for antibody binding and escape of SARS-CoV-2 and its mutations

Sci Rep. 2021 Nov 5;11(1):21735. doi: 10.1038/s41598-021-01081-0. The COVID19 pandemic, caused by SARS-CoV-2, has infected more than 200 million people worldwide. Due to the rapid spreading of SARS-CoV-2 and its impact, it is paramount to find effective treatments against it. Human neutralizing antibodies are an effective method to fight viral infection. However, the recent discovery of new strains that substantially change the S-protein sequence has raised concern about vaccines and antibodies’ effectiveness. Here, using molecular simulations, we investigated the binding mechanisms between the S-protein and several antibodies. Multiple mutations were included to understand the strategies for antibody escape in new variants. We found that the combination of mutations K417N, E484K, L452R, and T478K produced higher binding energy to ACE2 than the wild type, suggesting higher efficiency to enter host cells. The mutations’ effect depends on the antibody class. While Class I enhances the binding avidity in the presence of N501Y mutation, class II antibodies showed a sharp decline in the binding affinity. Our simulations suggest that Class I antibodies will remain effective against the new strains. In contrast, Class II antibodies will have less affinity to the S-protein, potentially affecting these antibodies’ efficiency.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Mutation Y453F in the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 enhances interaction with the mink ACE2 receptor for host adaption

PLoS Pathog. 2021 Nov 8;17(11):e1010053. doi: 10.1371/journal.ppat.1010053. Online ahead of print. COVID-19 patients transmitted SARS-CoV-2 to minks in the Netherlands in April 2020. Subsequently, the mink-associated virus (miSARS-CoV-2) spilled back over into humans. Genetic sequences of the miSARS-CoV-2 identified a new genetic variant known as “Cluster 5” that contained mutations in the spike protein. However, the functional properties of these “Cluster 5” mutations have not been well established. In this study, we found that the Y453F mutation located in the RBD domain of miSARS-CoV-2 is an adaptive mutation that enhances binding to mink ACE2 and other orthologs of Mustela species without compromising, and even enhancing, its ability to utilize human ACE2 as a receptor for entry. Structural analysis suggested that despite the similarity in the overall binding mode of SARS-CoV-2 RBD to human and mink ACE2, Y34 of mink ACE2 was better suited to interact with a Phe rather than a Tyr at position 453 of the viral RBD due to less steric clash and tighter hydrophobic-driven interaction. Additionally, the Y453F spike exhibited resistance to convalescent serum, posing a risk for vaccine development. Thus, our study suggests that since the initial transmission from humans, SARS-CoV-2 evolved to adapt to the mink host, leading to widespread circulation among minks while still retaining its ability to efficiently utilize human ACE2 for entry, thus allowing for transmission of the miSARS-CoV-2 back into humans. These findings underscore the importance of active surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 evolution in Mustela species and other susceptible hosts in order to prevent future outbreaks.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Identification and structural studies of natural inhibitors against SARS-CoV-2 viral RNA methyltransferase (NSP16)

J Biomol Struct Dyn. 2021 Nov 12:1-11. doi: 10.1080/07391102.2021.1997821. Online ahead of print. Pathogenic RNA viruses are emerging as one of the major threats and posing challenges to human community. RNA viruses have an exceptionally shorter generation time and easy to adapt in host cells. The recent emergence of SARS-CoV-2, a long RNA virus, has shown us how difficult it is to overcome this kind of pandemic without understanding the viral infection and replication mechanisms. It is essential to comprehend replications of the viral genome, including RNA polymerization and the final capping process. The mRNAs of SARS-CoV-2 coronaviruses are protected at their 5′-ends by cap structure. The cap-like system plays a significant role in viral translational process, viral RNA stability, and scatting in detecting innate immune recognition in host cells. Two coronavirus enzymes, Nsp14 and Nsp16, critically help in the formation of capping and are considered as potential drug targets for antiviral therapy. Natural and herbal medicines have a past record of treating various acute respiratory diseases. In this work, we have exploited 56000 natural compounds to screen potential inhibitors against NSP16. In silico virtual screening, docking and Molecular Dynamics (MD) simulation studies were performed to understand how these potential inhibitors are bound to NSP16. We observed that the most highly screened compound binds to protein molecules with a high dock score, primarily through hydrophobic interactions and hydrogen bonding, as previously reported for NSP16. Compound-13 (2-hydroxy-N-({1-[2-hydroxy-1-(hydroxymethyl)ethyl]piperidin-3-yl}methyl)-5-methylbenzamide) and compound-51 (N-(2-isobutoxybenzyl)-N,2-dimethyl-2,8-diazaspiro[4.5]decane-3-carboxamide) occupied in active site along with good pharmokinetices properties. In conclusion, the selected compounds could be used as a novel therapeutic against SARS-CoV-2.Communicated by Ramaswamy H. Sarma.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Mechanism That Could influence Infectivity of SARS-CoV-2 Variants Identified

Scientists at the National Institutes of Health have found that a process in cells may limit infectivity of SARS-CoV-2, and that mutations in the alpha and delta variants overcome this effect, potentially boosting the virus’s ability to spread. The findings were published online in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The study was led by Kelly Ten Hagen, Ph.D., a senior investigator at NIH’s National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR).
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Targeted proteomics as a tool to detect SARS-CoV-2 proteins in clinical specimens

PLoS One. 2021 Nov 11;16(11):e0259165. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0259165. eCollection 2021. The rapid, sensitive and specific detection of SARS-CoV-2 is critical in responding to the current COVID-19 outbreak. In this proof-of-concept study, we explored the potential of targeted mass spectrometry (MS) based proteomics for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 proteins in both research samples and clinical specimens. First, we assessed the limit of detection for several SARS-CoV-2 proteins by parallel reaction monitoring (PRM) MS in infected Vero E6 cells. For tryptic peptides of Nucleocapsid protein, the limit of detection was estimated to be in the mid-attomole range (9E-13 g). Next, this PRM methodology was applied to the detection of viral proteins in various COVID-19 patient clinical specimens, such as sputum and nasopharyngeal swabs. SARS-CoV-2 proteins were detected in these samples with high sensitivity in all specimens with PCR Ct values <24 and in several samples with higher CT values. A clear relationship was observed between summed MS peak intensities for SARS-CoV-2 proteins and Ct values reflecting the abundance of viral RNA. Taken together, these results suggest that targeted MS based proteomics may have the potential to be used as an additional tool in COVID-19 diagnostics.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Association of Human Milk Antibody Induction, Persistence, and Neutralizing Capacity With SARS-CoV-2 Infection vs mRNA Vaccination

JAMA Pediatr. 2021 Nov 10. doi: 10.1001/jamapediatrics.2021.4897. Online ahead of print. IMPORTANCE: Long-term effect of parental COVID-19 infection vs vaccination on human milk antibody composition and functional activity remains unclear. OBJECTIVE: To compare temporal IgA and IgG response in human milk and microneutralization activity against SARS-CoV-2 between lactating parents with...
SCIENCE
biospace.com

Scientists Explore SARS-CoV-2 Mega Vaccine

Scientists from the University College London are conducting research into the possibility of creating a vaccine that activates immune memory cells, also called T cells, to prevent the escalation of SARS-CoV-2 in persons exposed to the virus. The discovery suggests that harnessing proteins that can generate T cell production could...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Development and characterization of SARS-CoV-2 variant-neutralizing monoclonal antibodies

Antiviral Res. 2021 Nov 8:105206. doi: 10.1016/j.antiviral.2021.105206. Online ahead of print. Vaccination and administration of monoclonal antibody cocktails are effective tools to control the progression of infectious diseases and to terminate pandemics such as COVID-19. However, the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 mutants with enhanced transmissibility and altered antigenicity requires broad-spectrum therapies. Here we developed a panel of SARS-CoV-2 specific mouse monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), and characterized them based on ELISA, Western immunoblot, isotyping, and virus neutralization. Six neutralizing mAbs that exhibited high-affinity binding to SARS-CoV-2 spike protein were identified, and their amino acid sequences were determined by mass spectrometry. Functional assays confirmed that three mAbs, F461G11, F461G15, and F461G16 neutralized four variants of concern (VOC): B.1.1.7 (alpha), B.1.351 (beta), P.1 (gamma) and B.1.617.2 (delta) These mAbs are promising candidates for COVID-19 therapy, and understanding their interactions with virus spike protein should support further vaccine and antibody development.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Disulfide bonds play a critical role in the structure and function of the receptor-binding domain of the SARS-CoV-2 Spike antigen

J Mol Biol. 2021 Nov 12:167357. doi: 10.1016/j.jmb.2021.167357. Online ahead of print. The current coronavirus pandemic is exerting a tremendously detrimental impact on global health. The Spike proteins of coronaviruses, responsible for cell receptor binding and viral internalization, possess multiple and frequently conserved disulfide bonds raising the question about their role in these proteins. Here, we present a detailed structural and functional investigation of the disulfide bonds of the SARS-CoV-2 Spike receptor-binding domain (RBD). Molecular dynamics simulations of the RBD predict increased flexibility of the surface loops when the four disulfide bonds of the domain are reduced. This flexibility is particularly prominent for the disulfide bond-containing surface loop (residues 456-490) that participates in the formation of the interaction surface with the Spike cell receptor ACE2. In vitro, disulfide bond reducing agents affect the RBD secondary structure, lower its melting temperature from 52°C to 36-39°C and decrease its binding affinity to ACE2 by two orders of magnitude at 37°C. Consistent with these in vitro findings, the reducing agents tris(2-carboxyethyl)phosphine (TCEP) and dithiothreitol (DTT) were able to inhibit viral replication at low millimolar levels in cell-based assays. Our research demonstrates the mechanism by which the disulfide bonds contribute to the molecular structure of the RBD of the Spike protein, allowing the RBD to execute its viral function.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

SARS-CoV-2 uses sugars to invade human cells

Sugars found on the surface of human cells influence COVID-19 infection, according to a University of Alberta-led study that is one of the first to observe this relationship and suggests that cells in the brain might be particularly susceptible. "The idea here is that the virus is leveraging or using...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Immunoinformatics mapping of potential epitopes in SARS-CoV-2 structural proteins

PLoS One. 2021 Nov 15;16(11):e0258645. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0258645. eCollection 2021. All approved coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines in current use are safe, effective, and reduce the risk of severe illness. Although data on the immunological presentation of patients with COVID-19 is limited, increasing experimental evidence supports the significant contribution of B and T cells towards the resolution of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection. Despite the availability of several COVID-19 vaccines with high efficacy, more effective vaccines are still needed to protect against the new variants of SARS-CoV-2. Employing a comprehensive immunoinformatic prediction algorithm and leveraging the genetic closeness with SARS-CoV, we have predicted potential immune epitopes in the structural proteins of SARS-CoV-2. The S and N proteins of SARS-CoV-2 and SARS-CoVs are main targets of antibody detection and have motivated us to design four multi-epitope vaccines which were based on our predicted B- and T-cell epitopes of SARS-CoV-2 structural proteins. The cardinal epitopes selected for the vaccine constructs are predicted to possess antigenic, non-allergenic, and cytokine-inducing properties. Additionally, some of the predicted epitopes have been experimentally validated in published papers. Furthermore, we used the C-ImmSim server to predict effective immune responses induced by the epitope-based vaccines. Taken together, the immune epitopes predicted in this study provide a platform for future experimental validations which may facilitate the development of effective vaccine candidates and epitope-based serological diagnostic assays.
SCIENCE

