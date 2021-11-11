CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SCoV2-MD: a database for the dynamics of the SARS-CoV-2 proteome and variant impact predictions

Nucleic Acids Res. 2021 Nov 11:gkab977. doi: 10.1093/nar/gkab977. Online ahead of print. SCoV2-MD (www.scov2-md.org) is a new online resource that systematically organizes atomistic simulations of the SARS-CoV-2 proteome. The database includes simulations produced by leading groups using molecular dynamics (MD) methods to...

docwirenews.com

A hybrid PDE-ABM model for viral dynamics with application to SARS-CoV-2 and influenza

R Soc Open Sci. 2021 Nov 3;8(11):210787. doi: 10.1098/rsos.210787. eCollection 2021 Nov. We propose a hybrid partial differential equation-agent-based (PDE-ABM) model to describe the spatio-temporal viral dynamics in a cell population. The virus concentration is considered as a continuous variable and virus movement is modelled by diffusion, while changes in the states of cells (i.e. healthy, infected, dead) are represented by a stochastic ABM. The two subsystems are intertwined: the probability of an agent getting infected in the ABM depends on the local viral concentration, and the source term of viral production in the PDE is determined by the cells that are infected. We develop a computational tool that allows us to study the hybrid system and the generated spatial patterns in detail. We systematically compare the outputs with a classical ODE system of viral dynamics, and find that the ODE model is a good approximation only if the diffusion coefficient is large. We demonstrate that the model is able to predict SARS-CoV-2 infection dynamics, and replicate the output of in vitro experiments. Applying the model to influenza as well, we can gain insight into why the outcomes of these two infections are different.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Structural and functional insights into the spike protein mutations of emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants

Cell Mol Life Sci. 2021 Nov 3. doi: 10.1007/s00018-021-04008-0. Online ahead of print. Since the emergence of the first case of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), the viral genome has constantly undergone rapid mutations for better adaptation in the host system. These newer mutations have given rise to several lineages/ variants of the virus that have resulted in high transmission and virulence rates compared to the previously circulating variants. Owing to this, the overall caseload and related mortality have tremendously increased globally to > 233 million infections and > 4.7 million deaths as of Sept. 28th, 2021. SARS-CoV-2, Spike (S) protein binds to host cells by recognizing human angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (hACE2) receptor. The viral S protein contains S1 and S2 domains that constitute the binding and fusion machinery, respectively. Structural analysis of viral S protein reveals that the virus undergoes conformational flexibility and dynamicity to interact with the hACE2 receptor. The SARS-CoV-2 variants and mutations might be associated with affecting the conformational plasticity of S protein, potentially linked to its altered affinity, infectivity, and immunogenicity. This review focuses on the current circulating variants of SARS-CoV-2 and the structure-function analysis of key S protein mutations linked with increased affinity, higher infectivity, enhanced transmission rates, and immune escape against this infection.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

A non-ACE2 competing human single-domain antibody confers broad neutralization against SARS-CoV-2 and circulating variants

Signal Transduct Target Ther. 2021 Nov 3;6(1):378. doi: 10.1038/s41392-021-00810-1. The current COVID-19 pandemic has heavily burdened the global public health system and may keep simmering for years. The frequent emergence of immune escape variants have spurred the search for prophylactic vaccines and therapeutic antibodies that confer broad protection against SARS-CoV-2 variants. Here we show that the bivalency of an affinity maturated fully human single-domain antibody (n3113.1-Fc) exhibits exquisite neutralizing potency against SARS-CoV-2 pseudovirus, and confers effective prophylactic and therapeutic protection against authentic SARS-CoV-2 in the host cell receptor angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) humanized mice. The crystal structure of n3113 in complex with the receptor-binding domain (RBD) of SARS-CoV-2, combined with the cryo-EM structures of n3113 and spike ecto-domain, reveals that n3113 binds to the side surface of up-state RBD with no competition with ACE2. The binding of n3113 to this novel epitope stabilizes spike in up-state conformations but inhibits SARS-CoV-2 S mediated membrane fusion, expanding our recognition of neutralization by antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. Binding assay and pseudovirus neutralization assay show no evasion of recently prevalent SARS-CoV-2 lineages, including Alpha (B.1.1.7), Beta (B.1.351), Gamma (P.1), and Delta (B.1.617.2) for n3113.1-Fc with Y58L mutation, demonstrating the potential of n3113.1-Fc (Y58L) as a promising candidate for clinical development to treat COVID-19.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Mechanism That Could influence Infectivity of SARS-CoV-2 Variants Identified

Scientists at the National Institutes of Health have found that a process in cells may limit infectivity of SARS-CoV-2, and that mutations in the alpha and delta variants overcome this effect, potentially boosting the virus’s ability to spread. The findings were published online in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The study was led by Kelly Ten Hagen, Ph.D., a senior investigator at NIH’s National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR).
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Molecular strategies for antibody binding and escape of SARS-CoV-2 and its mutations

Sci Rep. 2021 Nov 5;11(1):21735. doi: 10.1038/s41598-021-01081-0. The COVID19 pandemic, caused by SARS-CoV-2, has infected more than 200 million people worldwide. Due to the rapid spreading of SARS-CoV-2 and its impact, it is paramount to find effective treatments against it. Human neutralizing antibodies are an effective method to fight viral infection. However, the recent discovery of new strains that substantially change the S-protein sequence has raised concern about vaccines and antibodies’ effectiveness. Here, using molecular simulations, we investigated the binding mechanisms between the S-protein and several antibodies. Multiple mutations were included to understand the strategies for antibody escape in new variants. We found that the combination of mutations K417N, E484K, L452R, and T478K produced higher binding energy to ACE2 than the wild type, suggesting higher efficiency to enter host cells. The mutations’ effect depends on the antibody class. While Class I enhances the binding avidity in the presence of N501Y mutation, class II antibodies showed a sharp decline in the binding affinity. Our simulations suggest that Class I antibodies will remain effective against the new strains. In contrast, Class II antibodies will have less affinity to the S-protein, potentially affecting these antibodies’ efficiency.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Structure-based evidence for the enhanced transmissibility of the dominant SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 variant (Alpha)

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causative agent of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), has resulted in over 245 million infections and ~5 million deaths, severely threatening global public health. Moreover, numerous SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOCs) with even higher transmissibility, such as B.1.1.7 (Alpha), B.1.351 (Beta), B.1. 617.2 (Delta), and C.37 (Lambda), are continuously emerging1. Monitoring these dominant SARS-CoV-2 variants and exploring the potential reason for their higher transmissibility are important for controlling the current COVID-19 pandemic. B.1.1.7, the first SARS-CoV-2 VOC, was first identified on September 20, 2020 in the United Kingdom (UK) and quickly became the locally dominant circulating mutant. Currently, it has spread to more than 90 countries, causing ~10 million infections (https://cov-lineages.org/global_report.html). Previous studies have reported that the B.1.1.7 variant shows a significant increase in the effective reproductive rate with increased secondary attack rate2. However, basic studies elucidating the mechanism underlying the increased infectivity of the B.1.1.7 variant are lacking. In particular, structural studies of the complex containing the B.1.1.7 mutant spike (S) protein and hACE2 receptor are not currently available. Therefore, it is still unclear whether the higher infectivity of the full-length B.1.1.7 mutant S protein is related to its increased receptor-binding affinity.
SCIENCE
Daily Californian

Research finds mutations in SARS-CoV-2 variants that increase infection

Researchers from UC Berkeley and Gladstone Institutes identified why some variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, lead to increased transmission and infectivity in a study published Nov. 4. The study was a collaboration between UC Berkeley’s Innovative Genomics Institute, or IGI, and Gladstone Institutes. Using an innovative method...
SCIENCE
ucsd.edu

Researchers Develop CRISPR-based Rapid Diagnostic Tool for SARS-CoV-2

Blending experts from molecular genetics, chemistry and health sciences, researchers at the University of California San Diego have created a rapid diagnostic technology that detects SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The new SENSR (sensitive enzymatic nucleic acid sequence reporter), described in a paper published in the journal ACS Sensors,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
cell.com

SARS-CoV-2 can infect and propagate in human placenta explants

Ex vivo modeling of SARS-CoV-2 infection at the maternal-fetal interface in human. SARS-CoV-2 replicates and propagates in human placenta. Magnitude of SARS-CoV-2 infectious release is related to ACE2 expression. •. SARS-CoV-2 proteins and/or RNA are detected in different placental cells. SUMMARY. The ongoing SARS-CoV-2 pandemic continues to lead to high...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Genomic diversity and molecular dynamics interaction on mutational variances among RB domains of SARS-CoV-2 interplay drug inactivation

Infect Genet Evol. 2021 Nov 6:105128. doi: 10.1016/j.meegid.2021.105128. Online ahead of print. The scientific community has been releasing whole genomic sequences of SARS-CoV-2 to facilitate the investigation of molecular features and evolutionary history. We retrieved 36 genomes of 18 prevalent countries of Asia, Europe and America for genomic diversity and mutational analysis. Besides, we studied mutations in the RBD regions of Spike (S) proteins to analyze the drug efficiency against these mutations. In this research, phylogenenetic analysis, evolutionary modeling, substitution pattern analysis, molecular docking, dynamics simulation, etc. were performed. The genomic sequences showed >99% similarity with the reference sequence of China.TN93 + G was predicted as a best nucleotide substitution model. It was revealed that effective transition from the co-existing SARS genome to the SARS-CoV-2 and a noticeable positive selection in the SARS-CoV-2 genomes occurred. Moreover, three mutations in RBD domain, Val/ Phe367, Val/ Leu 382 and Ala/ Val522, were discovered in the genomes from Netherland, Bangladesh and the USA, respectively. Molecular docking and dynamics study showed RBD with mutation Val/Leu382 had the lowest binding affinity with remdesivir. In conclusion, the SARS-CoV-2 genomes are similar, but multiple degrees of transitions and transversions occurred. The mutations cause a significant conformational change, which are needed to be investigated during drug and vaccine development.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Targeted proteomics as a tool to detect SARS-CoV-2 proteins in clinical specimens

PLoS One. 2021 Nov 11;16(11):e0259165. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0259165. eCollection 2021. The rapid, sensitive and specific detection of SARS-CoV-2 is critical in responding to the current COVID-19 outbreak. In this proof-of-concept study, we explored the potential of targeted mass spectrometry (MS) based proteomics for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 proteins in both research samples and clinical specimens. First, we assessed the limit of detection for several SARS-CoV-2 proteins by parallel reaction monitoring (PRM) MS in infected Vero E6 cells. For tryptic peptides of Nucleocapsid protein, the limit of detection was estimated to be in the mid-attomole range (9E-13 g). Next, this PRM methodology was applied to the detection of viral proteins in various COVID-19 patient clinical specimens, such as sputum and nasopharyngeal swabs. SARS-CoV-2 proteins were detected in these samples with high sensitivity in all specimens with PCR Ct values <24 and in several samples with higher CT values. A clear relationship was observed between summed MS peak intensities for SARS-CoV-2 proteins and Ct values reflecting the abundance of viral RNA. Taken together, these results suggest that targeted MS based proteomics may have the potential to be used as an additional tool in COVID-19 diagnostics.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

RBD-sc-dimer induced robust cross-neutralization against SARS-CoV-2 and variants of concern

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 390 (2021) Cite this article. To date, the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has caused more than 223 million confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), including 4.6 million deaths (https://covid19.who.int/). Since 2020, several SARS-CoV-2 variants including Alpha (B.1.1.7), Beta (B.1.351), Gamma (P.1), and Delta (B.1.617.2) with immune evasiveness have emerged and fast spread. In a global research effort, scientists proposed multiple effective vaccine strategies to respond to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Most vaccines currently in use or in clinical development target the SARS-CoV-2 Spike (S) glycoprotein, a homotrimer decorates on the viral surface; within it, a distinct receptor-binding domain (RBD, residues 331"“524) is responsible for mediating cell entry and interaction with host receptor angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2).
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Development and characterization of SARS-CoV-2 variant-neutralizing monoclonal antibodies

Antiviral Res. 2021 Nov 8:105206. doi: 10.1016/j.antiviral.2021.105206. Online ahead of print. Vaccination and administration of monoclonal antibody cocktails are effective tools to control the progression of infectious diseases and to terminate pandemics such as COVID-19. However, the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 mutants with enhanced transmissibility and altered antigenicity requires broad-spectrum therapies. Here we developed a panel of SARS-CoV-2 specific mouse monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), and characterized them based on ELISA, Western immunoblot, isotyping, and virus neutralization. Six neutralizing mAbs that exhibited high-affinity binding to SARS-CoV-2 spike protein were identified, and their amino acid sequences were determined by mass spectrometry. Functional assays confirmed that three mAbs, F461G11, F461G15, and F461G16 neutralized four variants of concern (VOC): B.1.1.7 (alpha), B.1.351 (beta), P.1 (gamma) and B.1.617.2 (delta) These mAbs are promising candidates for COVID-19 therapy, and understanding their interactions with virus spike protein should support further vaccine and antibody development.
SCIENCE
biospace.com

Scientists Explore SARS-CoV-2 Mega Vaccine

Scientists from the University College London are conducting research into the possibility of creating a vaccine that activates immune memory cells, also called T cells, to prevent the escalation of SARS-CoV-2 in persons exposed to the virus. The discovery suggests that harnessing proteins that can generate T cell production could...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Targeted Detection of SARS-CoV-2 Nucleocapsid Sequence Variants by Mass Spectrometric Analysis of Tryptic Peptides

J Proteome Res. 2021 Nov 15. doi: 10.1021/acs.jproteome.1c00613. Online ahead of print. COVID-19 vaccines are becoming more widely available, but accurate and rapid testing remains a crucial tool for slowing the spread of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus. Although the quantitative reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (qRT-PCR) remains the most prevalent testing methodology, numerous tests have been developed that are predicated on detection of the SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid protein, including liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) and immunoassay-based approaches. The continuing emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants has complicated these approaches, as both qRT-PCR and antigen detection methods can be prone to missing viral variants. In this study, we describe several COVID-19 cases where we were unable to detect the expected peptide targets from clinical nasopharyngeal swabs. Whole genome sequencing revealed that single nucleotide polymorphisms in the gene encoding the viral nucleocapsid protein led to sequence variants that were not monitored in the targeted assay. Minor modifications to the LC-MS/MS method ensured detection of the variants of the target peptide. Additional nucleocapsid variants could be detected by performing the bottom-up proteomic analysis of whole viral genome-sequenced samples. This study demonstrates the importance of considering variants of SARS-CoV-2 in the assay design and highlights the flexibility of mass spectrometry-based approaches to detect variants as they evolve.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Immunoinformatics mapping of potential epitopes in SARS-CoV-2 structural proteins

PLoS One. 2021 Nov 15;16(11):e0258645. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0258645. eCollection 2021. All approved coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines in current use are safe, effective, and reduce the risk of severe illness. Although data on the immunological presentation of patients with COVID-19 is limited, increasing experimental evidence supports the significant contribution of B and T cells towards the resolution of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection. Despite the availability of several COVID-19 vaccines with high efficacy, more effective vaccines are still needed to protect against the new variants of SARS-CoV-2. Employing a comprehensive immunoinformatic prediction algorithm and leveraging the genetic closeness with SARS-CoV, we have predicted potential immune epitopes in the structural proteins of SARS-CoV-2. The S and N proteins of SARS-CoV-2 and SARS-CoVs are main targets of antibody detection and have motivated us to design four multi-epitope vaccines which were based on our predicted B- and T-cell epitopes of SARS-CoV-2 structural proteins. The cardinal epitopes selected for the vaccine constructs are predicted to possess antigenic, non-allergenic, and cytokine-inducing properties. Additionally, some of the predicted epitopes have been experimentally validated in published papers. Furthermore, we used the C-ImmSim server to predict effective immune responses induced by the epitope-based vaccines. Taken together, the immune epitopes predicted in this study provide a platform for future experimental validations which may facilitate the development of effective vaccine candidates and epitope-based serological diagnostic assays.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Indications for SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid amplification test for areas with low endemicity

J Infect Chemother. 2021 Nov 9:S1341-321X(21)00303-2. doi: 10.1016/j.jiac.2021.10.029. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: The optimal indication for the nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT) in areas with low endemicity for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is unclear. This study aimed to identify patients who should undergo the NAAT for COVID-19 diagnosis. METHODS:...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Task dynamics define the contextual emergence of human corralling behaviors

PLoS One. 2021 Nov 15;16(11):e0260046. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0260046. eCollection 2021. Social animals have the remarkable ability to organize into collectives to achieve goals unobtainable to individual members. Equally striking is the observation that despite differences in perceptual-motor capabilities, different animals often exhibit qualitatively similar collective states of organization and coordination. Such qualitative similarities can be seen in corralling behaviors involving the encirclement of prey that are observed, for example, during collaborative hunting amongst several apex predator species living in disparate environments. Similar encirclement behaviors are also displayed by human participants in a collaborative problem-solving task involving the herding and containment of evasive artificial agents. Inspired by the functional similarities in this behavior across humans and non-human systems, this paper investigated whether the containment strategies displayed by humans emerge as a function of the task’s underlying dynamics, which shape patterns of goal-directed corralling more generally. This hypothesis was tested by comparing the strategies naïve human dyads adopt during the containment of a set of evasive artificial agents across two disparate task contexts. Despite the different movement types (manual manipulation or locomotion) required in the different task contexts, the behaviors that humans display can be predicted as emergent properties of the same underlying task-dynamic model.
WILDLIFE
docwirenews.com

Disulfide bonds play a critical role in the structure and function of the receptor-binding domain of the SARS-CoV-2 Spike antigen

J Mol Biol. 2021 Nov 12:167357. doi: 10.1016/j.jmb.2021.167357. Online ahead of print. The current coronavirus pandemic is exerting a tremendously detrimental impact on global health. The Spike proteins of coronaviruses, responsible for cell receptor binding and viral internalization, possess multiple and frequently conserved disulfide bonds raising the question about their role in these proteins. Here, we present a detailed structural and functional investigation of the disulfide bonds of the SARS-CoV-2 Spike receptor-binding domain (RBD). Molecular dynamics simulations of the RBD predict increased flexibility of the surface loops when the four disulfide bonds of the domain are reduced. This flexibility is particularly prominent for the disulfide bond-containing surface loop (residues 456-490) that participates in the formation of the interaction surface with the Spike cell receptor ACE2. In vitro, disulfide bond reducing agents affect the RBD secondary structure, lower its melting temperature from 52°C to 36-39°C and decrease its binding affinity to ACE2 by two orders of magnitude at 37°C. Consistent with these in vitro findings, the reducing agents tris(2-carboxyethyl)phosphine (TCEP) and dithiothreitol (DTT) were able to inhibit viral replication at low millimolar levels in cell-based assays. Our research demonstrates the mechanism by which the disulfide bonds contribute to the molecular structure of the RBD of the Spike protein, allowing the RBD to execute its viral function.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

A study of quality assessment in SARS-CoV-2 pathogen nucleic acid amplification tests performance; from the results of external quality assessment survey of clinical laboratories in the Tokyo Metropolitan Government external quality assessment program in 2020

J Infect Chemother. 2021 Nov 10:S1341-321X(21)00300-7. doi: 10.1016/j.jiac.2021.10.027. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: The Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) conducted an external quality assessment (EQA) survey of pathogen nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs) as a TMG EQA program for SARS-CoV-2 for clinical laboratories in Tokyo. METHODS: We diluted and prepared a...
SCIENCE

