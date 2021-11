The family of the man murdered by Nike executive Larry Miller has hit out at his new book where he confesses to the crime but fails to mention the victim’s name.Edward White’s son Hasan Adams, who was just eight months old when his father was shot dead by Mr Miller, told the New York Times he didn’t even know who his dad’s killer was until the sports boss publicly revealed his secret last month.He said it was “mind blowing” to learn that the man who killed his father on his way home from work was “a wealthy and successful businessman...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO