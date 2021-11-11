CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingram Impressive in OT Loss

milwaukeeadmirals.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilwaukee, WI—Admirals goalie Connor Ingram set an team AHL record with 56 saves to help the Admirals earn a point in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Manitoba Moose on Wednesday night at Panther Arena. Box Score | Video Highlights | Game Photos. Ingram turned aside 10 shots in...

www.milwaukeeadmirals.com

Comments / 0

chatsports.com

Entire Falcons defense officially ruled out for the remainder of the game

Injuries are something teams need to be able to deal with in the NFL. At any moment, injury can strike and the next man up has to be able to fill in. However, we have never seen anything quite like this. After struggling early this season, Atlanta’s defense just did...
NFL
Yardbarker

New York Rangers get taste of own medicine in OT loss to Canucks 3-2

The New York Rangers got a taste of their own medicine in Vancouver on Tuesday night. The Canucks rallied to tie it in the third and followed it up with an OT winner to end the Rangers road streak at 5 straight wins. However; it was goalie Thatcher Demko who...
NHL
flyingfishhockey.com

Flyers rally late to earn point in OT loss

Sometimes when a team plays without its top stars, the remaining cast gets energized to try a little harder. Such appeared to be the case on Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. The Penguins were minus some significant firepower but held the Flyers in check as Philadelphia came up short in a 3-2 overtime loss.
NHL
NHL

Ovechkin scores No. 740 in Capitals OT loss to Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Alex Ovechkin scored NHL goal No. 740 but could not prevent the Florida Panthers from extending their season-opening point streak to 10 games with a 5-4 overtime win against the Washington Capitals at FLA Live Arena on Thursday. Eetu Luostarinen scored at 1:55 of overtime after the...
NHL
chatsports.com

What happened in the Rangers’ 6-5 OT loss at the Edmonton Oilers?

The New York Rangers continued their Canada roadtrip on Friday against the Edmonton Oilers. They earned a point in their last game against the Vancouver Canucks, but it was a tough loss that shouldn’t have been. The Rangers have one of the worst offenses in the league and that was...
NHL
NHL

Bolts forced to settle for a point in OT loss to Leafs

The Lightning's three-game winning streak came to an end on Thursday night with an overtime loss the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Tampa Bay led 1-0 for most of the night on Pat Maroon's first period goal, but the two teams headed to overtime after John Tavares scored in the equalizer for Toronto in the final minute of regulation.
NHL
NHL

At The Final Horn | Sabres falter late in OT loss to Detroit

Asplund extends point streak to 6 games with pair of assists. The Buffalo Sabres picked up a point as they battled against a strong rally from the Detroit Red Wings in a 4-3 overtime loss on Saturday at KeyBank Center. Moritz Seider scored the game-winning goal with 2:15 remaining in...
NHL
NHL

Burns: Three Things we learned from a tough OT loss in Toronto

Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper was asked to explain how it felt to lose a 1-0 lead in the final minute of a game in Toronto off a failed clearing attempt and then fall 2-1 in overtime to end the Bolts' three-game win streak. "It's brutal," Cooper explained.
Post-Bulletin

Mistakes doom Gophers in OT loss at Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Just when you thought the Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team had run out of Caufields, here comes another one to frustrate the Minnesota Gophers. Brock Caufield, the brother of 2021 Hobey Baker winner Cole, scored the tying goal in the third period and the game-winner in overtime, lifting the Badgers to a 4-3 come-from-behind win in the first meeting of the season between these Big 10 rivals.
WISCONSIN STATE
NHL

Sabres allow late lead to slip in OT loss to Red Wings

Tyler Bertuzzi scored a pair of late goals to snatch a victory from the Buffalo Sabres, who fell 4-3 in overtime to the Detroit Red Wings at KeyBank Center on Saturday. The Sabres led 3-1 when Bertuzzi scored his first goal with 6:36 remaining in regulation. He deked past the defense for the tying goal 90 seconds later. Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider scored his first NHL goal to win the game at 2:45 of overtime.
NHL
uofoathletics.com

OT Loss Eliminates Eagles From ASC Tournament

Hardin-Simmons University 3, University of the Ozarks 2 (OT2) Records: University of the Ozarks (9-8-1), Hardin-Simmons (8-6-2) Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Playing the ball off a corner kick, Hardin-Simmons scored the game-winning goal in the 102nd minute to eliminate the Eagles 3-2 in the quarterfinals of the American Southwest Conference Championship Tournament Tuesday in Abilene, Texas. The Eagles end the season 9-8-1 overall. Daniel Lyon scored the first goal of the match in the seventh minute. But Hardin-Simmons would answer with two first half goals to take a 2-1 advantage into the half. Kyle Seymour scored the equalizer on a header in the 64th minute. The match between the two longtime rivals then went into overtime. After no scoring, the match went into a second overtime where the Cowboys scored on a header.
ABILENE, TX
Daily Hampshire Gazette

UMass hockey can’t stay ahead of BU in OT loss

AMHERST – Case McCarthy waited, stick raised high and nothing but open ice around him. UMass’ three players on the ice for overtime were more focused on his Boston University teammate Domenick Fensore behind the net. Fensore slid a pass ahead of the Minutemen, and McCarthy clapped it past Matt Murray to beat No. 8 UMass 4-3 at the Mullins Center on Saturday night. The one-timer ended a teeter totter game with a bang.
AMHERST, MA
aicyellowjackets.com

Ice hockey takes point in OT loss to RIT

SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts – The American International College ice hockey team earned an Atlantic Hockey Association standings point in a 3-2 overtime loss against the Rochester Institute of Technology on Sunday, November 7. FAST FACTS:. Final Score: RIT 3, AIC 2 (F/OT) Records: The Yellow Jackets are now 2-6-1 overall and...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
milwaukeeadmirals.com

Ingram Backstops Ads to Win

Milwaukee, WI— Cole Smith scored the game-winner in overtime on a penalty shot, while Connor Ingram made 31 saves as the Admirals took down the Manitoba Moose 2-1 Friday night at Panther Arena. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Admirals. With the game knotted at one after...
NHL
uwmpost.com

Ingram Saves 56 Shots, Admirals Lose in OT

The Milwaukee Admirals fell to the Manitoba Moose 4-3 in overtime. Connor Ingram had an incredible 56 saves to keep the game close. “The one positive today is we got a point,” said Head Coach Karl Taylor. “I would like to publicly apologize to our goalie. We left him high and dry.”
NHL
Bring Me The News

Timberwolves' 4th quarter implosion leads to OT loss in Memphis

The Minnesota Timberwolves appeared to be on the verge of ending a four-game losing streak on Monday night but a 14-point lead evaporated in the fourth quarter as the Memphis Grizzlies picked up a 125-118 overtime victory. Monday's game was a battle between two young stars as Anthony Edwards squared...
NBA
thecollegiatelive.com

GRCC volleyball’s impressive season comes to an end with loss in regional final

The Grand Rapids Community College women’s volleyball team lost in the National Junior College Athletic Association Regional Championship versus Terra State Community College to end the 2021-22 season. Sophomore Annie Holesinger and freshman Audrey Torres were named to the NJCAA Region XII District B All-Tournament Team. “I feel honored to...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
milwaukeeadmirals.com

Preds recall McCarron & Olivier

Nashville, Tenn. – Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled forwards Michael McCarron and Mathieu Olivier from Milwaukee. McCarron, 26 (5/7/95), has picked up two assists in seven games for the Admirals this season, his seventh professional campaign. In 2020-21, McCarron competed...
NHL
milwaukeeadmirals.com

Ads sign Matt Bradley to PTO

Milwaukee, WI—The Admirals announced today that the team has signed center Matt Bradley to a professional try-out contract (PTO). Bradley joins the Admirals from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits of the ECHL where he shows an assist in four games so far this season. The Surrey, BC native led the Swamp Rabbit in scoring last year with 47 points on 21 goals and 26 assists. As a rookie in 2018-19 he helped lead the Newfoundland Growlers to the Kelly Cup Championship alongside Admirals alum Adam Pardy.
NHL

