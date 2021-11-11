Ingram Impressive in OT Loss

Hardin-Simmons University 3, University of the Ozarks 2 (OT2) Records: University of the Ozarks (9-8-1), Hardin-Simmons (8-6-2) Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Playing the ball off a corner kick, Hardin-Simmons scored the game-winning goal in the 102nd minute to eliminate the Eagles 3-2 in the quarterfinals of the American Southwest Conference Championship Tournament Tuesday in Abilene, Texas. The Eagles end the season 9-8-1 overall. Daniel Lyon scored the first goal of the match in the seventh minute. But Hardin-Simmons would answer with two first half goals to take a 2-1 advantage into the half. Kyle Seymour scored the equalizer on a header in the 64th minute. The match between the two longtime rivals then went into overtime. After no scoring, the match went into a second overtime where the Cowboys scored on a header.

