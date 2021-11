While "right to repair" is being contested in numerous countries all over the world, very few big tech firms are bowing to public pressure. Now it appears that Apple may be making this battle more difficult than it already is by making it harder to perform third-party or DIY repairs. As reported by iFixit, the Cupertino firm has designed the display of the iPhone 13 in such a way that unless you know your way around microsoldering tools, you'll end up breaking Face ID when performing repairs.

12 DAYS AGO