More than a month ago, we got to see the design of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra via the renders shared by OnLeaks, which showed a weird-looking “P” shaped camera module design. OnLeaks did mention that the camera module design is not finalized yet, and it is the design of one of the prototypes. And yes, that’s exactly the case since we now have the first real-life images of the phone, and they show a different camera module design which is way better than what those renders showed. These real-life images were shared by FrontPageTech.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO