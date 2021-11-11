Former VA Secretary Robert Wilkie joins The Martha Zoller Show

After 20 months of pandemic footing at the Department of Veterans Affairs, Secretary Denis McDonough knows his employees are tired. He also knows there is more work to come. “Am I worried about burnout? I am. But I’m worried about burnout in the healthcare sector across the country,” he said. “This is an issue. People are working really hard. It’s really challenging. And it’s no different for VA than it is for other hospitals and healthcare systems across the country.”

