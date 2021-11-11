CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former VA Secretary Robert Wilkie joins The Martha Zoller Show

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISTEN: Former VA Secretary Robert Wilkie joins The Martha...

fox5ny.com

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell remembered at funeral in DC

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Former Secretary of State Colin Powell was remembered at his funeral Friday in Washington, D.C. Powell, who was battling cancer, died on Oct. 18 at age 84 from COVID-19 related complications. President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama and former President George W. Bush attended...
WASHINGTON, DC
federalnewsnetwork.com

VA Secretary explains why agency will never be the same after COVID-19

To listen to the Federal Newscast on your phone or mobile device, subscribe in PodcastOne or Apple Podcasts. The best listening experience on desktop can be found using Chrome, Firefox or Safari. The Department of Veterans Affairs said it’s a different agency today because of the pandemic. VA Secretary Denis...
VIRGINIA STATE
federalnewsnetwork.com

Lessons learned from a former VA undersecretary

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. The relationship between the military veteran and the Department of Veterans Affairs can literally last a lifetime. It can also be fraught with disputed decisions and long backlogs. After spending three years as Undersecretary for Veterans Benefits during the Trump administration, Paul Lawrence has learned a few lessons. He joined the Federal Drive with Tom Temin earlier in studio with what they were.
VIRGINIA STATE
Salisbury Post

VA Secretary Denis McDonough visits Salisbury VA Medical Center

SALISBURY — During a visit to the W.G. Bill Hefner VA Medical Center on Friday, U.S. Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough talked about COVID-19 booster rollouts, the Mission Act and veteran suicide. McDonough’s visit was to speak with staff, union officials and tour facilities. He assumed his role in February...
VIRGINIA STATE
Navy Times

VA Secretary promises quicker action on burn pit benefits, veteran suicide

Denis McDonough was part of President Barack Obama’s administration when officials began a high-profile push to solve the problems of veterans homelessness, suicide and toxic exposure illnesses. Now, a decade later and serving as the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, McDonough acknowledges the frustration that the topics are still at the...
VIRGINIA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Max Cleland, former VA administrator and senator, dies at 79

Joseph "Max" Cleland, a Vietnam War veteran and former leader of the Veterans Administration whose political career spanned more than four decades, died Tuesday from congestive heart failure at his home in Atlanta, his personal assistant Linda Dean told CNN. He was 79. Born on August 24, 1942 in Atlanta,...
ATLANTA, GA
Army Times

VA Secretary wary about burnout as post-pandemic work piles up

After 20 months of pandemic footing at the Department of Veterans Affairs, Secretary Denis McDonough knows his employees are tired. He also knows there is more work to come. “Am I worried about burnout? I am. But I’m worried about burnout in the healthcare sector across the country,” he said. “This is an issue. People are working really hard. It’s really challenging. And it’s no different for VA than it is for other hospitals and healthcare systems across the country.”
VIRGINIA STATE
KFYR-TV

Former Secretary of State Jim Kusler dies at 73

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Former North Dakota Secretary of State Jim Kusler died Sunday from chronic heart failure, according to his obituary. He served as a state senator representing Beulah. He is the only Dem-NPLer to serve as Secretary of State in North Dakota history, from 1989 to 1993. He...
BISMARCK, ND
Forsyth County News

Former Georgia U.S. senator, secretary of state dead at 79

Former Georgia U.S. Sen. and Secretary of State Max Cleland died Tuesday at the age of 79. The Washington Post reported Cleland, who also served as head of the U.S. Veterans Administration, died at his home in Atlanta from congestive heart failure. President Joe Biden called Cleland “an American hero...
GEORGIA STATE
wfu.edu

WFU students get face to face with former Secretaries

As part of the University’s Face to Face Speaker Forum, Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and Former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel fielded student questions at a special program in Wait Chapel. Scholars from the University’s Program for Leadership and Character, Rachel Edwards and Ani Garcia-Velez, who is also...
COLLEGES
GoDanRiver.com

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at LU

LYNCHBURG — Liberty University’s Military Appreciation Month continued Friday with former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaking at convocation. At Liberty, Pompeo paid tribute to fellow veterans and active duty military members. In his address, he highlighted four virtues he said made the nation, its leaders and service members great: vision, hope, gratitude, and forgiveness.
LYNCHBURG, VA
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul nominates Assemblyman Robert Rodriguez for New York secretary of state

State Assemblyman Robert Rodriguez was nominated by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday to become the next New York secretary of state, her office announced. Meanwhile, current Secretary of State Rosanna Rosado, who had held the post during most of the Cuomo administration, will be nominated to become the commissioner of the Division of Criminal Justice Services.
POLITICS
alreporter.com

Former Alabama House candidate indicates possible secretary of state bid

A former Alabama State House District candidate on Monday filed principal campaign committee paperwork with the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office indicating he may run for secretary of state in 2022. Chris Horn, 53, filed that paperwork as a Republican, and if he announces, his run will be up against...
POLITICS
CNBC

Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Stephen Miller and other White House officials subpoenaed in Jan. 6 House probe

The House committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on Tuesday subpoenaed former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and other ex-White House officials to testify in the investigation. In addition to McEnany, ex-officials issued subpoenas include ex-White House senior advisor Stephen Miller, former White House personnel director John...
POTUS
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

(CNN) — "A lot happens in a year." It's a favorite phrase for politicos who don't like the way the winds are blowing. A year ago, it was Republicans saying that. Democrats had just celebrated winning the White House and holding the House, albeit with a slimmer majority than anyone had expected. (Securing the narrow Senate majority would come a couple of months later.)
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

