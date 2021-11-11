CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

More Than 28 Million Excess Years of Life Lost in 2020

Cover picture for the articleHealthDay News — In 31 countries, there were more than 28 million excess years of life lost in 2020, according to a study published online Nov. 3 in The BMJ. Nazrul Islam, M.B.B.S., Ph.D., from the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, and colleagues conducted a time series analysis...

The Guardian

Covid has caused 28m years of life to be lost, study finds

Covid has caused the loss of 28m years of life, according to the largest-ever survey to assess the scale of the impact of the pandemic. The enormous toll was revealed in research, led by the University of Oxford, which calculated the years of life lost (YLL) in 37 countries. The study measured the number of deaths and the age at which they occurred, making it the most detailed assessment yet of the impact of Covid-19.
SCIENCE
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Pandemic marked by premature deaths, lost years of life

More than 28 million extra years of life were lost among 31 high- and upper-middle–income countries, and 33 nations saw declines in life expectancy, amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, concludes a study yesterday in BMJ. A team led by University of Oxford investigators conducted a time-series analysis of all-cause...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Giant owl not seen for 150 years pictured in wild for first time

A giant owl that has gone almost unseen in African rainforests for 150 years has been photographed in the wild for the first time by British scientists working in Ghana. Shelley’s Eagle Owl was spotted on 16 October in what has been hailed as a “sensational discovery” by ecologists. With only a few thousand thought to be in existence, the species is officially classified as being at risk of extinction.A picture of the bird was taken by Dr Joseph Tobias, of the Department of Life Sciences at Imperial College London, and Dr Robert Williams, an ecologist from Somerset. The...
WILDLIFE
Biggest Native American tribes in the U.S. today

It's commonly believed that Native American origins reach far back to late in the Ice Age when the first humans ventured across the Bering Strait and into what is now North America. Over time, they dispersed across the continent and into South America, establishing distinct tribes, territories, and cultures. Some Native American tribes believe humans were always here, and many researchers are confident waves of people arrived at different times and by different means.
POLITICS
contagionlive.com

A Case of Herpes Simplex Virus-2 Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure

Herpes Simplex Virus-2 (HSV-2) Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure. A 54-year-old man presented with stage IV non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), seizures, hypertension (HTN), and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The patient completed 4 cycles of pembrolizumab/pemetrexed/carboplatin and was on maintenance pembrolizumab/pemetrexed. On the day of admission, he was seen for a routine outpatient visit, with complaint of 2 weeks of unsteadiness and gait imbalance. Because of concern for metastasis to the brain, the patient was directly admitted to a community affiliate hospital. A stat MRI of the brain was performed. This imaging study demonstrated a solitary, large cerebellar mass with vasogenic edema and partial compression of the fourth ventricle. The patient was started on intravenous (IV) dexamethasone, and neurosurgery evaluated him for surgical intervention.
SCIENCE
deseret.com

The U.S. made a big mistake when it comes to COVID-19, expert says

The United States government might have made a huge misstep when it comes to the pandemic, Dr. Scott Gottlieb said over the weekend. Gottlieb said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that the government has done a poor job with its messaging about the coronavirus booster shot. “I think the confusing...
U.S. POLITICS
Hot 104.7

Burger King Is Buying Big Sub-Sandwich Chain for $1 billion

What happens when you combine a big burger with a sumptuous sub sandwich? We are about to find out, kind of. Burger King Is buying a Sub-Sandwich Chain for $1 billion. On Monday Burger King's parent company, Restaurant Brands International, announced Monday it bought Firehouse Subs for $1 billion. There...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
BBC

Covid: 'Putting people to sleep knowing they may not wake'

Putting Covid patients to sleep knowing they may not wake up is what an intensive care consultant says he hates. Dr David Hepburn is seeing unvaccinated people dying of Covid after a "really rapid and catastrophic deterioration". He said the impact of the Delta variant is most prominent in patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ScienceAlert

In Extremely Rare Case, a Woman With HIV Has 'Cleared' The Virus Without Treatment

An anonymous woman from Argentina has become only the second person known to ever show no detectable traces of an HIV infection without receiving a stem cell transplantation treatment to cure it. The so-called 'Esperanza patient', named after her hometown in Argentina, was first diagnosed with HIV-1 in 2013 – but after eight years of follow-up checks and a total of 10 commercial viral load tests, there appears to be no sign of active viral infection in her body, nor any evidence of HIV-1-associated disease. While the woman's case recalls some other famous patients who made headlines for seemingly beating the infection –...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Scientists identify second HIV patient whose body appears to have rid itself of the virus

During infection, HIV places copies of its genome into the DNA of cells, creating what is known as a viral reservoir. In this state, the virus effectively hides from anti-HIV drugs and the body's immune response. In most people, new viral particles are constantly made from this reservoir. Anti-retroviral therapy (ART) can prevent the new viruses from being made but cannot eliminate the reservoir, necessitating daily treatment to suppress the virus.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Ryanair passenger forced to spend night at airport in thunderstorm for not having Covid test she did not need

Two Ryanair passengers were forced to spend the night outside Rome’s Ciampino airport after the airline refused to allow them access to their flight home.Becky MacInnes-Clark and her partner Kurt Finch, from Suffolk, were booked on the Thursday evening Ryanair flight from the Italian capital to London Stansted.Ms MacInnes-Clark, who had a valid passenger locator form and was fully vaccinated, said that a Ryanair ground staff representative insisted that she needed a negative Covid test taken in the previous 48 hours before travelling back to the UK.This requirement was dropped by the UK government in October for passengers who have been...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Guardian

Tuesday briefing: Threat level ‘severe’ after terror attack

Top story: ‘Utter miracle’ of taxi driver’s escape with life. Hello, Warren Murray here with your news rundown this Tuesday morning. A suspected terrorist who blew himself up outside Liverpool Women’s hospital at the weekend has been named as 32-year-old Emad al-Swealmeen. Counter-terror police have said they “strongly believe” al-Swealmeen was the passenger who died when a taxi exploded shortly before 11am on Sunday. Police have declared the incident a terror attack with the home secretary, Priti Patel, announcing the threat level would be raised from substantial to severe, meaning another attack was “highly likely”.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Time

The U.N. Says More Than Three Million People in Myanmar Need 'Life-Saving' Aid

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. humanitarian chief urged Myanmar’s military leaders on Monday to provide unimpeded access to the more than 3 million people in need of life-saving humanitarian assistance since government forces seized power on Feb. 1 “because of growing conflict and insecurity, COVID-19 and a failing economy.”. Martin...
CHINA

