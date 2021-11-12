Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 10 matchup on November 14, 2021.

The Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) will try to prolong their four-game winning run versus the Detroit Lions (0-8) in Week 10.

Odds for Steelers vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to score more than 42.5 points in five of eight games this season.

In 62.5% of Detroit's games this season (5/8), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 42.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 36.9, is 5.6 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 51.6 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 9.1 more than the 42.5 total in this contest.

Steelers games this season feature an average total of 43.4 points, a number 0.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 42.5-point total for this game is 5.3 points below the 47.8 points per game average total in Lions games this season.

Steelers stats and trends

Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 3-5-0 this year.

Pittsburgh has eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times over eight games with a set point total).

The Steelers rack up 10.4 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Lions allow (30.5).

The Steelers average 324.1 yards per game, 54.8 fewer yards than the 378.9 the Lions allow per matchup.

The Steelers have turned the ball over eight times this season, one more turnover than the Lions have forced (7).

Lions stats and trends

Against the spread, Detroit is 4-4-0 this season.

The Lions are 3-1 ATS when underdogs by 8 points or more this year.

Detroit's games this year have hit the over three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).

This season the Lions rack up 4.3 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Steelers surrender (21.1).

The Lions rack up 33.2 fewer yards per game (321.1) than the Steelers give up (354.3).

When Detroit churns out more than 354.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Lions have turned the ball over 11 times this season, three more turnovers than the Steelers have forced (8).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Pittsburgh has one win against the spread and is 3-2 overall.

In five home games this year, Pittsburgh has hit the over three times.

The average total in Steelers home games this season is 42.1 points, 0.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

Detroit is 0-4 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.

Detroit has gone over the total once in four road games this year.

The average point total in Lions away games this season is 47.8 points, 5.3 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

