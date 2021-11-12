CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 4 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 10 matchup on November 14, 2021.

The Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) will try to prolong their four-game winning run versus the Detroit Lions (0-8) in Week 10.

Odds for Steelers vs. Lions

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/under insights

  • Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to score more than 42.5 points in five of eight games this season.
  • In 62.5% of Detroit's games this season (5/8), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 42.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 36.9, is 5.6 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 51.6 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 9.1 more than the 42.5 total in this contest.
  • Steelers games this season feature an average total of 43.4 points, a number 0.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 42.5-point total for this game is 5.3 points below the 47.8 points per game average total in Lions games this season.

Steelers stats and trends

  • Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 3-5-0 this year.
  • Pittsburgh has eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times over eight games with a set point total).
  • The Steelers rack up 10.4 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Lions allow (30.5).
  • The Steelers average 324.1 yards per game, 54.8 fewer yards than the 378.9 the Lions allow per matchup.
  • The Steelers have turned the ball over eight times this season, one more turnover than the Lions have forced (7).
Lions stats and trends

  • Against the spread, Detroit is 4-4-0 this season.
  • The Lions are 3-1 ATS when underdogs by 8 points or more this year.
  • Detroit's games this year have hit the over three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).
  • This season the Lions rack up 4.3 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Steelers surrender (21.1).
  • The Lions rack up 33.2 fewer yards per game (321.1) than the Steelers give up (354.3).
  • When Detroit churns out more than 354.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
  • The Lions have turned the ball over 11 times this season, three more turnovers than the Steelers have forced (8).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Pittsburgh has one win against the spread and is 3-2 overall.
  • In five home games this year, Pittsburgh has hit the over three times.
  • The average total in Steelers home games this season is 42.1 points, 0.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under (42.5).
  • Detroit is 0-4 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.
  • Detroit has gone over the total once in four road games this year.
  • The average point total in Lions away games this season is 47.8 points, 5.3 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

