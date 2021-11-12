CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 10 matchup on November 14, 2021.

The Washington Football Team (2-6) will battle to halt their four-game slide in a Week 10 clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2).

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Washington

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 51 points in five of eight games this season.
  • Washington's games have gone over 51 points in four of eight chances this season.
  • Sunday's total is 1.0 point lower than the two team's combined 52 points per game average.
  • The 51.3 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 0.3 more than the 51 over/under in this contest.
  • Buccaneers games have an average total of 50.6 points this season, 0.4 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 46.4 PPG average total in Football Team games this season is 4.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Buccaneers stats and trends

  • Tampa Bay has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.
  • The Buccaneers have been favored by 9.5 points or more three times this season and are 3-0 ATS in those contests.
  • Tampa Bay has eclipsed the over/under in 62.5% of its opportunities this year (five times over eight games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Buccaneers rack up 4.1 more points per game (32.5) than the Football Team give up (28.4).
  • Tampa Bay is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team records more than 28.4 points.
  • The Buccaneers average 33.7 more yards per game (423.1) than the Football Team allow per contest (389.4).
  • Tampa Bay is 2-4 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team piles up more than 389.4 yards.
  • The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Football Team have forced (9).
Washington stats and trends

  • Washington has one win against the spread in eight games this season.
  • Washington's games this season have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
  • This year the Football Team put up 3.4 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Buccaneers give up (22.9).
  • When Washington scores more than 22.9 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Football Team collect only 12.8 more yards per game (348.6) than the Buccaneers give up (335.8).
  • In games that Washington piles up more than 335.8 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • This season the Football Team have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Washington is winless against the spread, and 1-3 overall.
  • Washington has hit the over twice in four home games this year.
  • Football Team home games this season average 46.1 total points, 4.9 fewer than this outing's over/under (51).
  • Tampa Bay is winless against the spread, and 2-2 overall, on the road.
  • In four away games this year, Tampa Bay has hit the over twice.
  • This season, Buccaneers away games average 51.4 points, 0.4 more than this outing's over/under (51).

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

