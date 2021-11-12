Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets NFL Week 10 matchup on November 14, 2021.

AFC East foes will do battle in Week 10 of the NFL season when the Buffalo Bills (5-3) face the New York Jets (2-6).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Bills vs. Jets

Over/under insights

Buffalo and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in three of eight games this season.

In 50% of New York's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 47.5.

The two teams combine to average 47.4 points per game, 0.1 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 46.2 points per game, 1.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Bills and their opponents have scored an average of 49.4 points per game in 2020, 1.9 more than Sunday's total.

The 47.5 over/under in this game is 3.8 points above the 43.7 average total in Jets games this season.

Bills stats and trends

Buffalo has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Bills have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 12.5 points or more.

Buffalo's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).

The Bills rack up just 2.0 fewer points per game (29.4) than the Jets allow (31.4).

When Buffalo scores more than 31.4 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Bills collect just 18.0 fewer yards per game (390.1) than the Jets allow per outing (408.1).

When Buffalo totals more than 408.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Bills have turned the ball over three more times (8 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Buffalo's matchup with the Jets.

Jets stats and trends

So far this season New York has two wins against the spread.

New York has eclipsed the over/under in 62.5% of its opportunities this season (five times over eight games with a set point total).

The Jets rack up 3.2 more points per game (18.0) than the Bills give up (14.8).

When New York puts up more than 14.8 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Jets average 66.3 more yards per game (328.9) than the Bills give up (262.6).

In games that New York picks up more than 262.6 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

This season the Jets have 17 turnovers, two fewer than the Bills have takeaways (19).

Home and road insights

New York has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, at home this year.

New York has gone over the total twice in three home games this season.

Jets home games this season average 43.5 total points, 4.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (47.5).

Buffalo has two wins against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, away from home.

The Bills are winless ATS (0-1) away from home as 12.5-point favorites or more.

In four away games this season, Buffalo has hit the over twice.

The average point total in Bills away games this season is 51.6 points, 4.1 more than this outing's over/under (47.5).

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered by Data Skrive.